FARMINGTON – Potosi sophomore Michelle Whitaker landed just outside of the voting cut for all-MAAA individual girls tennis honors behind three rival opponents.
But when the conference tournament concluded Thursday evening at Engler Park, the best player from the steadiest team wore the most prestigious singles medal around her neck.
Whitaker avenged two previous losses against Arcadia Valley standout Hannah Helvey by controlling a pressure-packed tiebreaker in the No. 1 bracket final.
Her performance headlined a strong showing by the Lady Trojans, who secured their MAAA tourney crown since 1987 while touting six double medalists.
Potosi scrapped for narrow 5-4 victories earlier in the week against nearest contenders Farmington and North County to obtain a perfect 8-0 record in conference play.
Emily Missey and Taylor Campbell combined for nine of the Lady Trojans’ 20 team points on Thursday, while North County and Farmington ended with 12 apiece in a tie for second.
Whitaker repeatedly offered aggressive first serves in search of aces, and started her title match in positive fashion by converting a break point during the opening game.
Helvey, who joined the AV tennis program only this summer and had been unbeaten within the MAAA, would eventually battle back to force the decisive extra session.
Whitaker topped North County rookie Juli Farr, and Helvey ousted Farmington senior Emmaline Waddell by identical 8-3 margins in the semifinal round.
Farr, who also competes on the North County basketball and soccer teams, outlasted Waddell 8-4 for third place at No. 1 singles. They were joined by Helvey as the three all-MAAA selections.
Missey was forced to reign in her early frustration during the No. 2 singles final against Arcadia Valley senior Sidney Tyndall, who chased her side to side while mixing in superb lob shots.
Missey trailed by a double break at 3-0 before rallying for an 8-6 triumph over Tyndall, who finished above her original seed by ousting Skylar Hennen of Fredericktown 8-3.
Campbell gave Potosi a clean sweep in the upper half of the singles draw, using her senior experience to interrupt a stellar No. 3 singles run by Fredericktown sophomore Sophia Rehkop.
Rehkop was winless in her first seven conference matches before taking down Kalia Keith of AV and top seed Lauren Politte of North County back to back.
But Campbell rolled past her 8-3, and earned a second title on the day after working alongside Missey for an 8-3 win over Lauren Politte and Hanna Politte at No. 2 doubles.
More than 10 hours of nonstop action featured numerous upsets, along with inspiring determination through pain that was ultimately overruled by wiser discretion.
Only four of the nine divisions saw the top seed prevail, but the Lady Trojans benefited from consistency and roster balance with top-three results in each bracket.
Farmington emerged with three bracket titles, including two for Olivia Busse, and was within one point of adding a fourth.
Busse partnered with Meghan Roberts at No. 3 doubles for an 8-4 decision over the Potosi duo of Kennedy Coleman and Molly Hamby in the final.
Busse received a medical forfeit at No. 5 singles from Coleman, who withdrew as result of a hampering injury suffered last week against Notre Dame.
Coleman, who previously went 8-0 against MAAA foes as a first-year player, had her sprained ankle wrapped three separate times during the day while also sporting a brace.
She hobbled gingerly throughout a courageous semifinal victory over Fredericktown senior Alyssa Pierson, and was visibly emotional when leaving the court at its conclusion.
Kate Busenbark continued her remarkable ascent through the Farmington lineup, and captured the No. 6 singles title in dominant fashion after being 21st on the rankings chart last year.
Busenbark, who cracked the varsity ceiling in mid-September, recorded an 8-2 victory over Hamby after beating Emily Pruneau of North County by an identical score in the semifinals.
The longest tiebreak of the tournament carried the added excitement of a first-place medal hanging in the balance at No. 4 singles.
Hanna Politte of North County had fallen twice to Abigail Doty of Farmington, but pushed her deeper in the third encounter and won 9-7 in extra points after the first 16 games settled nothing.
That outcome marked the lone individual championship for the Lady Raiders, who picked up five third-place wins along the way, including two each from doubles partners Katelynne Jones and Pruneau.
Fredericktown featured the most impressive doubles showing of the event as No. 1 pairing Liz Hinkle and Hennen knocked off two higher-seeded teams.
They forcefully smashed and volleyed at the net to defeat Farr and Nicole Martin of North County 8-3 after edging Whitaker and Hornsey 8-5.
District tournament action commences across the state on Monday.
Team Scores:
1. Potosi 20; 2. Farmington 12; 2. North County 12; 4. Fredericktown 6; 5. Arcadia Valley 4
Championship Matches:
No. 1 Singles – Michelle Whitaker (P) def. Hannah Helvey (AV), 9-8 (3)
No. 2 Singles – Emily Missey (P) def. Sidney Tyndall (AV), 8-6
No. 3 Singles – Taylor Campbell (P) def. Sophie Rehkop (FR), 8-3
No. 4 Singles – Hanna Politte (NC) def. Abigail Doty (FA), 9-8 (7)
No. 5 Singles – Olivia Busse (FA) def. Kennedy Coleman (P), injury default
No. 6 Singles – Kate Busenbark (FA) def. Molly Hamby (P), 8-2
No. 1 Doubles – Hinkle/Hennen (FR) def. Farr/Martin (NC), 8-3
No. 2 Doubles – Missey/Campbell (P) def. Politte/Politte (NC), 8-3
No. 3 Doubles – Busse/Roberts (FA) def. Coleman/Hamby (P), 8-4
Third-Place Matches:
No. 1 Singles – Juli Farr (NC) def. Emmaline Waddell (FA), 8-4
No. 2 Singles – Skylar Hennen (FR) def. Susan Rippee (FA), 8-0
No. 3 Singles – Lauren Politte (NC) def. Karmin Duncan (FA), 8-6
No. 4 Singles – Sarah Hornsey (P) def. Maddie McClellan (FR), 8-4
No. 5 Singles – Katelynne Jones (NC) def. Alyssa Pierson (FR), 8-4
No. 6 Singles – Emily Pruneau (NC) def. Bailey White (FR), 8-3
No. 1 Doubles – Whitaker/Missey (P) def. Helvey/Tyndall (AV), 8-6
No. 2 Doubles – Rippee/Doty (FA) def. Rehkop/McClellan (FR), 8-0
No. 3 Doubles – Jones/Pruneau (NC) def. Pierson/White (FR), 9-7
Semifinal Round:
No. 1 Singles – Hannah Helvey (AV) def. Emmaline Waddell (FA), 8-3
No. 1 Singles – Michelle Whitaker (P) def. Juli Farr (NC), 8-3
No. 2 Singles – Emily Missey (P) def. Susan Rippee (FA), 8-0
No. 2 Singles – Sidney Tyndall (AV) def. Skylar Hennen (FR), 8-3
No. 3 Singles – Sophie Rehkop (FR) def. Lauren Politte (NC), 8-5
No. 3 Singles – Taylor Campbell (P) def. Karmin Duncan (FR), 8-1
No. 4 Singles – Abigail Doty (FA) def. Maddie McClellan (FR), 8-2
No. 4 Singles – Hanna Politte (NC) def. Sarah Hornsey (P), 8-1
No. 5 Singles – Kennedy Coleman (P) def. Alyssa Pierson (FR), 8-4
No. 5 Singles – Olivia Busse (FA) def. Katelynne Jones (NC), 8-6
No. 6 Singles – Kate Busenbark (FA) def. Emily Pruneau (NC), 8-2
No. 6 Singles – Molly Hamby (P) def. Bailey White (FR), 8-4
No. 1 Doubles – Farr/Martin (NC) def. Helvey/Tyndall (AV), 8-3
No. 1 Doubles – Hinkle/Hennen (FR) def. Whitaker/Hornsey (P), 8-5
No. 2 Doubles – Missey/Campbell (P) def. Rehkop/McClellan (FR), 8-4
No. 2 Doubles – Politte/Politte (NC) def. Rippee/Doty (FA), 8-5
No. 3 Doubles – Busse/Roberts (FA) def. Pierson/White (FR), 8-3
No. 3 Doubles – Coleman/Hamby (P) def. Jones/Pruneau (NC), 8-6
First Round:
No. 1 Singles – Emmaline Waddell (FA) def. Liz Hinkle (FR), 8-5
No. 2 Singles – Susan Rippee (FA) def. Nicole Martin (NC), 9-7
No. 3 Singles – Sophie Rehkop (FR) def. Kalia Keith (AV), 8-3
No. 4 Singles – Maddie McClellan (FR) def. Jadelynn Winnie (AV), 8-6
No. 5 Singles – Alyssa Pierson (FR) def. Kaitlyn Milleret (AV), 8-6
No. 6 Singles – Emily Pruneau (NC) def. Abby Misselhorn (AV), 8-4
No. 1 Doubles – Helvey/Tyndall (AV) def. Waddell/Duncan (FA), 8-5
No. 2 Doubles – Rehkop/McClellan (FR) def. Keith/Winnie (AV), 8-6
No. 3 Doubles – Pierson/White (FR) def. Misselhorn/Graciano (AV), 9-8 (4)
