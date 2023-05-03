IMPERIAL, Mo. – North County claimed the team title, and Potosi was runner-up Tuesday during the inaugural tournament merging boys tennis teams from traditional MAAA and JCAA schools.

Without enough programs in either distinct region to compete as official conferences, Windsor High School served as host with North County, Potosi and Arcadia Valley among the guests.

The Raiders achieved the bulk of their points in singles action after Evan Veach captured the individual title and Zeb Murphy won his third-place match.

Wren Blount and Noah Silvy scored a doubles bracket championship for Arcadia Valley after defeating the top Potosi pairing of Isaiah Marty and Draven Griffin in the final.

The Trojans also picked up fourth-place results from singles player Wyatt Richards and doubles tandem Wyatt Mercer and Haydin Eckhoff.

BOYS TENNIS

Farmington 5, Cape Central 4

FARMINGTON – Jimmy Coleman and Jack Williams salvaged an important victory to help the Farmington boys tennis team avoid a potential doubles sweep on Tuesday.

The Knights fought back to earn a needed majority during the singles phase, and delivered a 5-4 home triumph over longtime district rival Cape Central.

Wyatt Bach gained a measure of revenge from earlier by defeating Elijah Peters 8-3. Williams rolled 8-3 and Coleman added an 8-5 decision as two-time winners on the day.

Farmington (11-5) also benefited from the lone blowout as No. 5 singles player Cole Wofford rebounded from a narrow loss alongside Jackson Bauer to shut out Mohammad Roumany.

Jacob Ford edged Maddox Brenneke 8-6 in the top-ranked clash favoring Cape Central.

Class 2, District 1 doubles and singles playoffs are scheduled for Thursday morning at Engler Park.

Singles Results:

1. Jacob Ford (CC) def. Maddox Brenneke, 8-6

2. Wyatt Bach (FA) def. Elijah Peters, 8-3

3. Eann Gardner (CC) def. Jackson Bauer, 8-4

4. Jimmy Coleman (FA) def. Zach Borowiak, 8-5

5. Cole Wofford (FA) def. Mohammad Roumany, 8-0

6. Jack Williams (FA) def. Brady Brune, 8-3

Doubles Results:

1. Peters/Gardner (CC) def. Brenneke/Bach, 8-5

2. Ford/Roumany (CC) def. Bauer/Wofford, 8-6

3. Coleman/Williams (FA) def. Borowiak/Brune, 8-5

SOFTBALL

Bismarck 19, Kingston 1

BISMARCK – Bismarck continued a busy final week of the regular season with a power surge, and beat Kingston 19-1 at home on Tuesday after scoring 11 times in the opening frame.

Alyssa Brake was 2-for-2 with a grand slam and double, and Ashley Hawkins matched her grand slam and double in three at-bats for the Lady Indians.

Hayley Williams also homered and doubled at the plate, and pitched three no-hit innings while striking out six batters and walking five for the win.

Janson King and Jacey King each provided an RBI hit with two runs scored, and Kinsey Hubbs singled with two runs scored as Bismarck (5-11) maximized nine hits and several Kingston errors.

Central 19, Kingston 0

BISMARCK – Khloe Dischbein highlighted a 12-run first inning with a grand slam, and Central blanked Kingston 19-0 in a conference make-up game on Tuesday.

Kelsie Politte finished 3-for-3 with three runs scored, and Kaydence Cosby was 2-for-2 with three RBI while reaching base four straight times for the Lady Rebels.

McKinley Portell retired her only three batters faced, and Zoey Rhea followed with five strikeouts over two scoreless innings to complete an abbreviated no-hitter.

Dischbein singled before going deep, and Ella McClanahan ended 2-for-2 plus a walk. McKinley Portell singled, doubled and walked in three plate appearances with two RBI.

Sydney Miles walked three times and added a two-run single while Alexia Poppe drove in two with a single during the second inning. Jaycee McMillian had an RBI hit, and Alexis Portell scored three runs.

Central (11-6, 4-3) meets Greenville in the first round of the Class 2, District 2 tournament on Saturday at Woodland High School.

Kingston (2-15, 0-7) produced two base runners as Allison Hahn reached on an error and Brooklyn Dauben walked.

Ste. Genevieve 6, Oran 1

ORAN, Mo. – Ava Greer worked around two errors and four walks while dealing 5 1/3 innings of no-hit relief on Tuesday, and Ste. Genevieve earned a 6-1 road victory at Oran.

Mallory Wolk and Alyssa Beckermann each finished 2-for-3, and leadoff batter Ava Huber scored twice while adding a sacrifice fly for the Dragons.

Ste. Genevieve (16-6) grabbed a 2-0 lead when Hope Schmelzle singled against hurler Molly Spane in the top of the first inning.

Mia Schweigert, Ava Meyer and Huber crossed the plate in the fourth after the Lady Eagles gifted the visitors three defensive errors.

Greer struck out her first three batters faced, and fanned two more to strand multiple runners in the fourth and sixth innings.

An RBI single by Lillian Knotts represented the lone hit by Oran (16-7) against Alyssa Cook, who made her third consecutive start in the circle.

Ste. Gen. catcher Chloe Staffen caught a runner stealing in the fifth, and Huber got an important force out at third from her shortstop position after an earlier miscue in the sixth.

Valle Catholic 16, Potosi 9

STE. GENEVIEVE – Makayla Joggerst capped her perfect 4-for-4 offensive effort with a double in the sixth inning, and totaled three RBI as Valle Catholic topped visiting Potosi 16-9 on Tuesday.

Abree Zipprich made a 2-for-3 impact at the plate with a triple, double, three RBI and four runs scored while receiving a rare break from the pitching circle.

Macy Wolk tallied three RBI on a pair of doubles while Ade Weiler, Kelsey Blum and Emily Flieg likewise notched two hits apiece for Valle Catholic (14-3).

Addi Donze pitched a complete game with seven hits and six walks allowed for the win, and struck out two after yielding two runs in the first inning.

The Lady Warriors retaliated for a 4-2 lead in the opening frame against Potosi starter Shannon Riddle, who battled the duration in defeat with five strikeouts.

Gracie Lawson finished 3-for-4 to pace Potosi (8-14), and squared the contest at 5-5 with two-run double in the top of the fifth.

Valle Catholic answered with five in the home half, as Zipprich connected for a two-RBI double between RBI singles from Donze and Joggerst.

An error and walk enabled the Lady Trojans to again rally within 10-8 on a two-run double by senior Jade Williams, but a six-run response by Valle in the bottom of the sixth secured the outcome.

Aubrey Wolk tripled while reaching base three times, and Nicole Gegg singled. The Lady Warriors will seek back-to-back district titles starting on Friday.

Lilly Bryan and Williams each netted two hits for Potosi. Danielle King singled and equaled the two walks and two runs scored by Emily Hochstatter.