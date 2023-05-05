POTOSI – Evan Veach hoped to capitalize on any available opening given by Dexter standout Peyton Boles during their title match on Thursday evening.

But the North County senior was soon dictating a majority of the rallies after establishing control with consecutive service breaks against the top-seeded senior in the first set.

Veach upgraded his runner-up finish from last year with an impressive 6-2, 6-0 victory in the singles final of the Class 1, District 1 tennis tournament.

Once the excitement and stress from earlier rounds settled, the doubles final featured a dominant showing from champions Wren Blount and Noah Silvy of Arcadia Valley.

Potosi also secured a sectional qualifier in dramatic fashion when Isaiah Marty and Draven Griffin rallied from four points down in a super tiebreaker to claim a grueling semifinal match.

Veach unleashed a few double faults during the quarterfinal round against Wyatt Richards of Potosi, but served effectively against Boles, who blitzed his two previous opponents 6-0, 6-0.

Veach was comfortable operating from the baseline, where he whipped steady winners toward the corners when stepping into stationary forehand returns.

Boles converted one break chance to prolong the opening stanza, but Veach punctuated his victory by charging a drop shot and flicking a running return down the line to take the last seven games unanswered.

Zeb Murphy gave the Raiders another medalist in the third-place singles match, and was already leading when Leo Huang of Sikeston suffered a leg injury and withdrew following a second stoppage.

The championship doubles clash marked the third meeting in as many days between Blount and Silvy and opponents Marty and Griffin.

Arcadia Valley smashed its way to a 6-1, 6-1 victory amid repeated battles at the net. Silvy used his height, wingspan and reflexes to either block or put volleys away as Blount handled the baseline work.

Marty, the top-ranked player on the Potosi roster, worked alongside Griffin in trying to either trade volleys or lob deep returns. But the Tigers generally had it all covered.

Blount and Silvy defeated Potosi in the regular-season finale Wednesday after claiming the inaugural MAAA/JCAA tournament doubles title on Tuesday.

The winning AV duo eased through the semifinal stage with a 6-0, 6-0 shutout against Ethan Guggenberger and Noah Stark of North County.

Marty and Griffin had a far more eventful adventure before ultimately celebrating a 7-6 (7), 5-7, 10-8 triumph over Cooper Worley and Drew Chamberlain of Dexter.

The first set required a tiebreaker after neither team could hold serve over the previous five games. Potosi cashed in a third set point on an errant swing after Marty made a backhand save in the corner.

The Trojans missed their chance for a sweep after serving for the second set. Chamberlain brought Dexter even at 5-5 with an overhead putaway, and his team converted a fifth break point two games later after leading 0-40.

Marty and Griffin trailed the super tiebreaker 6-2 following a series of unforced errors, but regained their bearings with three straight points before prevailing on a missed smash at the net and long return.

Guggenberger and Stark fell in a shortened third-place doubles tiebreaker to Worley and Chamberlain.

Maddox Brenneke became a state qualifier for Farmington on Thursday after placing second in the Class 2, District 1 singles bracket at Engler Park.

Jackson Bauer and Cole Wofford won their third-place match for the Knights, who are seeded second for the district team tournament next week.

SOFTBALL

Valle Catholic 15, Meadow Heights 0

STE. GENEVIEVE – Kelsey Blum smacked a three-run, inside-the-park home run, and Valle Catholic beat Meadow Heights 15-0 in Class 1, District 2 first-round softball action on Thursday.

Aubrey Wolk added a solo homer in the second, and Addi Donze retired nine of her 10 batters faced with four strikeouts in a three-inning no-hitter.

Abree Zipprich was 2-for-2 with a triple, double and three RBI, and the top-seeded Lady Warriors advanced to face Oak Ridge in the semifinals on Monday.

Blum went 2-for-2 with three runs scored, Ade Weiler singled in both plate appearances, and Emily Flieg notched two RBI on a double and single for Valle Catholic (15-3).

Macy Wolk singled and doubled with two RBI, and Donze was on base three straight times. Audrey Wolk added a double to her 2-for-2 performance while Makayla Joggerst doubled and Nicole Gegg singled.

Advance 10, Bismarck 1

ADVANCE, Mo. – Freshman leadoff batter Brogan Hawkins finished 3-for-4 with an inside-the-park home run, and Advance eliminated Bismarck from the Class 1, District 2 tournament 10-1 on Thursday.

Winning pitcher Addison Carlton was also 3-for-4 with two doubles, and notched 14 strikeouts with two walks during a complete game three-hitter for the Hornets.

Advance (14-5) scored three times in the first, fourth and sixth innings, and moved on to face Oran in the semifinal round on Monday.

Bismarck (6-12) scored its lone run in the top of the sixth on two-out doubles by freshman Ashley Hawkins and sophomore Alyssa Brake, who also singled and stole a base in the second to finish 2-for-3.

Hawkins allowed 12 hits and struck out six on 120 pitches in the loss.

Natalee Roper was 2-for-3 with two RBI and three runs scored for Advance. Maggie Stubenrauch added an RBI triple, and Kaylee Cline chipped in an RBI double.