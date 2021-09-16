Wednesday Roundup: Knights thrive on tennis, volleyball courts

IRONTON – Ste. Genevieve hit the road for a steady 25-10, 25-12, 25-17 volleyball sweep at Arcadia Valley on Wednesday evening.

Riley Brogan totaled five kills with seven digs, and Hannah Tripp provided four kills and two blocks at the net in defeat for Arcadia Valley (7-8).

Cate Newstead-Adams finished with six assists, four digs and three kills. Breanna Whited brought up six digs, and Taylor Lorenz added five digs and five assists.

SOFTBALL

Jackson 5, Farmington 1

JACKSON, Mo. – Farmington struggled two deliver clutch swings for a second straight game Wednesday, and suffered its first conference setback.

Karli Johnson scattered seven hits and struck out eight hits in a complete game as Jackson (10-5, 2-0) scored five unanswered runs at home for a 5-1 triumph.

Miranda Carnell, Kylie Darrow and Maddie Wagganer each contributed two hits for the Indians.