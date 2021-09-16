Wednesday Roundup: Knights thrive on tennis, volleyball courts

FARMINGTON – Diep Phan and Allie Gowen posted singles shutouts, and the Farmington girls tennis team coasted past district opponent Poplar Bluff 9-0 on Wednesday.
Kayla Miller prevailed for the first time since joining the singles lineup. Kate Busenbark, Abigail Thurman, MacKenzie McAllister and Helen Griffin provided wins for the Knights.
Farmington (7-1) dropped only seven combined games in three doubles contests.
Singles Results:
1. Kate Busenbark (FA) def. Natalie Murphy, 8-2
2. Allie Gowen (FA) def. Olivia Kirkman, 8-0
3. Helen Griffin (FA) def. Amelia Mirza, 8-6
4. Diep Phan (FA) def. Liz Ledbetter, 8-0
5. Abigail Thurman (FA) def. Kaitlyn Booker, 8-4
6. Kayla Miller (FA) def. Sarah Thompson, 8-2
Doubles Results:
1. Busenbark/Gowen (FA) def. Murphy/Kirkma, 8-2
2. Griffin/Phan (FA) def. Ledbetter/Booker, 8-2
3. Thurman/McAllister (FA) def. Mirza/Richardson, 8-3
North County 6, Potosi 3
BONNE TERRE – North County equaled its result from the previous afternoon against conference rival Potosi with a 6-3 home victory on Wednesday.
Sophomore Lucy Pace won 8-0 during her singles outing and alongside doubles partner Kate Jones, who posted an 8-2 triumph with teammate Hanna Politte doing likewise.
Lauren Politte received a tougher challenge from Michelle Whitaker in the No. 1 singles rematch, but surged to an 8-5 outcome for unbeaten North County (9-0, 5-0)
Potosi (4-4, 2-3) picked up match wins from Kya Gibson and Lani Elder while Tori Krebs joined Elder for an 8-5 doubles triumph.
Singles Results:
1. Lauren Politte (NC) def. Michelle Whitaker, 8-5
2. Lucy Pace (NC) def. Grace Laramore, 8-0
3. Hanna Politte (NC) def. Tori Krebs, 8-2
4. Kate Jones (NC) def. Jessica Littrell, 8-2
5. Kya Gibson (P) def. Camille Skaggs, 8-2
6. Lani Elder (P) def. Mariah Coonce, 8-4
Doubles Results:
1. Politte/Politte (NC) def. Whitaker/Gibson, 8-2
2. Pace/Jones (NC) def. Laramore/Littrell, 8-0
3. Krebs/Elder (P) def. Skaggs/Wright, 8-5
Windsor 8, Fredericktown 1
IMPERIAL, Mo. – Windsor rolled through the singles phase without taking a loss, and secured an 8-1 tennis triumph over Fredericktown on Wednesday.
Sophie Rehkop and Emiley Geen claimed an 8-3 win at No. 1 doubles for Fredericktown (1-6).
Singles Results:
1. Mia Steighorst (W) def. Sophie Rehkop, 8-4
2. Miranda Marshall (W) def. Emiley Geen, 8-4
3. Jade Allen (W) def. Lucy Pham, 8-4
4. Sarah Wright (W) def. Clara Basden, 8-5
5. Serenity Schuderski (W) def. Dani West, 8-2
6. Skylar Rosvalle (W) def. Nina Lewis, 8-1
Doubles Results:
1. Rehkop/Geen (FR) def. Steighorst/Rosvalle, 8-3
2. Wright/Chaney (W) def. Pham/Basden, 8-2
3. Schuderski/Crump (W) def. West/Lewis, 8-3
VOLLEYBALL
Farmington 3, St. Pius 0
FARMINGTON – Grace Duncan made 23 digs and knocked down 11 kills on Wednesday evening as the Farmington volleyball dominated St. Pius 25-14, 25-18, 25-15.
Jelena Gray produced a team-high 12 kills plus 12 digs, and Emma Gerstner totaled eight kills, 21 digs and two blocks for the Knights.
Farmington (8-3) was helped by six kills and four blocks from Jade Roth, along with 13 assists and two aces by Alyssa Wilson. Jordan Anderson led in setting with 25 assists.
Ste. Genevieve 3, Arcadia Valley 0
IRONTON – Ste. Genevieve hit the road for a steady 25-10, 25-12, 25-17 volleyball sweep at Arcadia Valley on Wednesday evening.
Riley Brogan totaled five kills with seven digs, and Hannah Tripp provided four kills and two blocks at the net in defeat for Arcadia Valley (7-8).
Cate Newstead-Adams finished with six assists, four digs and three kills. Breanna Whited brought up six digs, and Taylor Lorenz added five digs and five assists.
SOFTBALL
Jackson 5, Farmington 1
JACKSON, Mo. – Farmington struggled two deliver clutch swings for a second straight game Wednesday, and suffered its first conference setback.
Karli Johnson scattered seven hits and struck out eight hits in a complete game as Jackson (10-5, 2-0) scored five unanswered runs at home for a 5-1 triumph.
Miranda Carnell, Kylie Darrow and Maddie Wagganer each contributed two hits for the Indians.
Abby Robbins went 2-for-3 with a stolen base, and scored the lone run for Farmington (12-4, 2-1) in the first inning. Elly Robbins and Jayce Jarvis connected on doubles.
Courtney Swink pitched the duration in defeat, allowing five earned runs on eight hits while fanning six.
Alayna Resinger finished 1-for-1 plus a walk while MacKennah Wallace and Swink also singled.
Notre Dame 14, North County 1
BONNE TERRE – Ainsley Burnett homered, Kadi Dohogne had four hits and Hailey Burnett totaled three hits with three RBI on Wednesday as Notre Dame blitzed North County 14-1.
Freshman Taylor Kutz pitched all five innings and struck out five in a six-hitter for Notre Dame (8-4, 3-2), which led 9-0 before tacking on five more runs in the fourth.
Sammy Waller was 2-for-3 overall, and Gracelyn Wigger had an RBI single for North County (6-4, 2-2). Emilie Morgan, Makenna Pierce and Kylie Moebes chipped in singles.
Morgan took the loss from the circle with eight of her 14 runs allowed being unearned.