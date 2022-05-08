Weekend Roundup: Individual boys tennis champs crowned

POTOSI – Chase Glore pushed through a narrow tiebreaker in the second set on Friday to capture the Class 1, District 2 singles tennis championship.

The Potosi senior edged North County opponent Evan Veach 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the final as both players reached the upcoming state sectional round.

North County saw three players advance overall as doubles tandem Peyton Cheek and Dreston Hoffman went the distance for a district crown.

The senior duo dominated a super tiebreaker after splitting sets with Paige Wilkinson and Dustin Peters of Festus for a 7-6 (4), 5-7, 10-2 victory.

Top Farmington doubles pairing Maddox Brenneke and Wyatt Bach captured their Class 2, District 1 bracket title Thursday by defeating Isaac Reid and Jordan Moss of Poplar Bluff 6-4, 6-4.

Other medalist results from Class 1, District 2 included third-place doubles team Isaiah Marty and Draven Griffin of Potosi, and North County senior Asher Stevens at fourth place in singles.

Arcadia Valley competed in Class 1, District 1 at Notre Dame on Saturday. Wren Blount and Noah Silvy won their third-place doubles match while Isaiah Eudy took fourth in singles play.

Team district tournament action begins across the state on Monday as higher seeds host each round.

SOFTBALL

West County 16, Bourbon 0

POTOSI – Alexis Hedgcorth homered and finished 2-for-3 with three RBI on Saturday as West County blanked Bourbon 16-0 in the first round of the Class 2, District 3 softball tournament.

Morgan Simily had a game-high three hits with three RBI and two runs scored for the Lady Bulldogs, who tallied seven times during the second inning for a 9-0 lead.

Winning pitcher Gracie Wright drove in three with a double and single, and threw a four-inning, one-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts and one walk.

West County (11-10) advanced to face Central in an intriguing semifinal matchup on Monday in Potosi.

Kaelin Hedgcorth shared the team lead with three RBI on two hits while Reese Smith and Jacy Tongay were each 2-for-2 with a double offensively.

Sierra Halter and Riley Kawelaske also singled, and Abbie Burgess was 1-for-1 with two runs scored off the bench.

Ste. Genevieve 13, Steelville 3

STE. GENEVIEVE – Senior outfielder Izzy Basler notched a game-high three hits, and Ste. Genevieve tied its program record for victories in a season.

Faith Lincoln pitched a four-hitter with six strikeouts, and the Dragons eliminated Steelville 13-3 in the Class 2, District 3 opening round on Friday.

Chloe Staffen collected two hits among 14 by the team, and equaled Hope Schmelzle and Lincoln with two RBI each as Ste. Genevieve (16-8) advanced to face top seed Potosi on Monday.

Steelville (10-9) scored twice in the top of the first inning, but five runs in the second vaulted the Dragons into a 6-2 advantage.

Naomi Perkins provided two hits at the plate, and pitched a complete game with three strikeouts in defeat for the Cardinals.

Other action in the bracket saw Central beat Grandview 13-3 and Potosi blank Kingston 15-0.

