Potosi Tennis

Potosi sophomore Michelle Whitaker begins to serve during a singles match at the MAAA girls tennis tournament on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 in Farmington.

 Matt King, Daily Journal

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Potosi sophomore Michelle Whitaker earned a personal accolade after helping her tennis team win three tournaments and a conference title earlier this fall.

Whitaker captured the Class 1, District 2 individual singles championship on Saturday at Notre Dame High School with a 6-4, 6-1 triumph against Arcadia Valley rival Hannah Helvey.

Both players assured their advancement to the state sectional round on Wednesday at Forest Park by reaching the district final in chilly conditions.

Their fourth encounter over the last six weeks saw Whitaker pull away in a strong second set. Helvey seized both regular-season battles before Whitaker prevailed at the conference tournament.

Two Fredericktown players clashed for third place in district singles as Liz Hinkle edged teammate and usual doubles partner Skylar Hennen.

North County’s Juli Farr and Nicole Martin placed third in the doubles bracket with a victory over Emily Missey and Taylor Campbell of Potosi.

