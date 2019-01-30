Try 1 month for 99¢
Allgier Logging Future Miles For MAC
Submitted Photo

Potosi High School senior Bryonna Allgier recently signed a National Letter of Intent to continue her education and run for the Mineral Area College cross country and track and field teams. Allgier earned all-MAAA distinction during the conference meet last October, and previously helped the Lady Trojans’ 4x800 relay squad earn a runner-up result in district competition.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments