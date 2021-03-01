 Skip to main content
Anderson to run for Mineral Area
Submitted Photo, FHS Athletics

Farmington High School senior Gavin Anderson recently signed a National Letter of Intent to join the cross country and track and field programs as a distance specialist while continuing his education at Mineral Area College. Also seated, from left, are his father Bobby Anderson, mother Amy Anderson and brother Grant Anderson. Standing, from left, are Farmington assistant track and cross country coach Brandon McIntyre, Mineral Area head track and cross country coach Steve Davis, Farmington head track and cross country coach Jordan Stone and assistant coach Adam Gross. 

