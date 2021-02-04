Aubuchon speeds her way to CMU

Ste. Genevieve High School senior Megan Aubuchon recently signed a National Letter of Intent to continue her education and compete in track and field at Central Methodist University, a NAIA program located in Fayette, Mo. Aubuchon became a three-time Class 3 state medalist in 2019, placing fifth in the 100-meter hurdles with a school-record time of 14.90 seconds. She is a reigning district champion in both hurdles events and the 4x400 relay, and has swept titles in those same three conference events as both a freshman and sophomore. Aubuchon has also helped the Ste. Genevieve basketball squad claim three straight MAAA Large-School titles as a starting forward. Also seated is her mother Barb Aubuchon. Standing, from left, are Ste. Genevieve head girls track and field coach Tyne Huck and assistant coaches Sierra Boyd and Chris Thompson.