Bone joins running crew at MAC

Farmington High School senior Grace Bone recently signed to continue her education and run for the cross country and track and field programs at Mineral Area College. Bone earned all-conference honors in cross country last season, and helped the Knights place ninth as a team at the Class 4 state meet. Also seated are mother Peggy Bone and father Tim Bone. Standing, from left, are Farmington assistant coach Jim Akins, Mineral Area head cross country and track coach Steve Davis, Farmington head cross country and track coach Jordan Stone, and Farmington assistant coaches Brandon McIntyre and Adam Gross.