Cash to run for Embry-Riddle

West County High School senior Sydney Cash recently signed a National Letter of Intent to run for the NCAA Division II cross country and track and field programs while continuing her education at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, located in Daytona Beach, Fla. Cash became an all-state cross country medalist by placing 23rd last fall at the Class 2 meet, and is a former district runner-up with multiple all-MAAA honors. She finished fourth last weekend in the 800-meter run to earn a Class 2 all-state track medal as a three-time qualifier after capturing individual district titles in three events. Also seated is her mother Kelly Cash. Standing, from left, are West County head cross country and track and field coach Calvin Mallory and athletic director Bob Simily.