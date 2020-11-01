Cross Country: Farmington, Potosi, AV capture district crowns

Class 4, District 1
ARNOLD, Mo. – The full Farmington girls cross country team qualified for the Class 4 state meet after capturing the District 1 title on Saturday at Arnold City Park.
Juniors Breanna Mathes and Alayna Sparr delivered a 1-2 finish among 61 runners as the Knights totaled 59 points to hold off Festus with 72.
The Farmington boys will also send senior Adam Perry and junior Gavin Hunt to Gans Creek for state action after they achieved the individual cut.
Mathes (19:54) notched her fourth race victory of the season as the lone competitor to break the 20-minute barrier in the 5K event.
Sparr (20:00) nearly joined her in that distinction with a strong run of her own, and Kristina Ramos (20:31) gave the Knights a third all-district honoree.
Chloe Wood (20:42) and Brianna Eaves (20:45) completed the team score, followed by Ellie Hinson (21:05) and Lilly Earley (21:55)
The Farmington girls will face an early state test Friday morning with an 8:30 a.m. start. Each race among the five enrollment classifications is being separated by at least 2 ½ hours over a three-day span.
Festus dominated the boys’ contest with champion Ian Schram (16:11), Nathan Wolk (16:15), Jacob Meyers (16:16) and Cullen Krief (16:17) representing the first four across the line.
Perry (17:01) placed 10th among 70 participants, and Hunt (17:15) edged freshman teammate Mason Currington (17:20) for the 15th and final state qualifying spot.
Bryan Arango (18:18) and Logan Fuchs (18:19) also ran within the top 25 for the Knights.
North County was paced by Coby Gilbert (18:37) and Jackson Leeds (18:52). Senior Haley Thedford (23:54) posted the best time for the Lady Raiders.
The top 15 individuals earned all-district medals.
Girls Team Results:
1. Farmington 59; 2. Festus 72; 3. De Soto 83; 4. Notre Dame 91; 5. Hillsboro 110; 6. Cape Central 134; 7. Perryville 142; 8. North County 254; 9. Windsor 258
Boys Team Results:
1. Festus 21; 2. Hillsboro 78; 3. Farmington 88; 4. De Soto 94; 5. Notre Dame 154; 6. Cape Central 160; 7. St. Vincent 172; 8. North County 222; 9. Windsor 228; 10. Perryville 290
Class 3, District 1
IRONTON – Potosi will be sending its entire girls team to Columbia after a strong crew of sophomores and freshmen delivered the Class 3, District 1 crown at Arcadia Valley High School.
The Lady Trojans landed four top-10 results among 48 individuals, and tallied 40 points for the title as Herculaneum took runner-up with 47.
Celeste Sansegraw (20:54) continued her superb second varsity season by placing second overall, trailing only Lutheran South senior Macy Schelp (19:55) and her massive 59-second margin of victory.
Gracie Schutz (21:41) claimed sixth spot, Alyson Skiles (21:45) crossed seventh and freshman Carlee Moss (22:10) surged to ninth for Potosi.
Kaydence Gibson (22:42) added the district clinching time in 16th, while Emily Hochstatter (23:25) and lone senior Hallie Portell (23:52) reached the top 25 as well.
The Class 3 state races are set for Thursday afternoon.
Ste. Genevieve advanced its boys’ squad by finishing second to Herculaneum on Saturday. Senior Devin St. Clair (17:27) guided the Dragons in third position out of 55 runners.
Fredericktown junior Lyndan Gruenke (17:09) remained strong to secure his third victory in the month of October and build momentum for state. He became the first district champ for the Blackcats.
Gruenke, who also won at Oak Ridge and Farmington, posted a winning gap of nine seconds over Herculaneum runner-up Cody Glisson (17:18).
Nathan St. Clair (18:04) was ninth overall while Mason Gegg (18:28) and Levi Wiegand (18:31) gave the Dragons four all-district accolades.
Dakotah Meadows (22:15) and Cylie Carlson (22:26) also became first-time state qualifiers for the Ste. Gen. girls, taking 11th and 14th, respectively.
Fredericktown junior Ava Laut (23:17) and Ste. Genevieve senior Alison Braun (23:34) finished just outside of girls state contention.
Potosi finished third among teams in boys competition, but salvaged two state entries. Freshman Ezekiel Sisk (18:27) paced his team in 12th place.
Senior Will Jarvis (18:31) earned his spot by a mere four-tenths of a second, crossing 15th with younger teammates Jaden Kanan (18:44) and Garrett Hale (18:44) narrowly missing out.
Tanner Gibson (19:06), Connor Gibson (19:08) and Andrew Cain (19:10) finished 21st through 23rd for Potosi. Elijah Vance (19:14) of Fredericktown was a few strides behind them.
Girls Team Results:
1. Potosi 40; 2. Herculaneum 47; 3. Lutheran South 58; 4. Dexter 104; 5. Ste. Genevieve 111; 6. Kelly 162
Boys Team Results:
1. Herculaneum 45; 2. Ste. Genevieve 75; 3. Potosi 83; 4. Lutheran South 89; 5. Dexter 115; 6. Fredericktown 144; 7. Kelly 177; 8. Hancock 186
Class 2, District 1
IRONTON – Arcadia Valley was able to celebrate a clean sweep of the Class 2, District 1 individual and team titles Saturday on its home course.
Senior Erica Standefer (22:16) and freshman Stone Gill (18:14) clocked the fastest times for AV as 35 girls and 46 boys competed in their respective events.
The Lady Tigers put five runners in the top seven, paced by Standefer and second-place freshman Emma Dettmer (22:25). Junior Trinity Russell (23:24) claimed fifth.
Natalie Stricklin (23:36) was the second freshman included in the AV team total of 18 points, crossing in sixth spot, while Avery Jones (23:39) was seventh and Alyssa Glanzer (24:16) ended up 13th.
The Lady Tigers’ six all-district performances were most by any MAAA program on the weekend. AV will have its state races on Friday afternoon.
Gill punctuated his excellent debut varsity season by edging senior teammate Josiah Lantz (18:20) for the top individual honor, giving the Arcadia Valley boys a 1-2 result of their own.
Christopher Strange (18:57) placed ninth, Caden Dettmer (19:09) secured 11th and Dillon Mueller (19:19) was 13th as the Tigers totaled 33 points compared to 48 by East Carter.
Dominic Mueller (20:01) and Cyrus Amelunke (20:30) landed squarely within the top 25.
Girls Team Results:
1. Arcadia Valley 18; 2. Woodland 51; 3. East Carter 58
Boys Team Results:
1. Arcadia Valley 33; 2. East Carter 48; 3. Woodland 91; 4. Bloomfield 94; 5. Greenville 96
