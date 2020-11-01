Cross Country: Farmington, Potosi, AV capture district crowns

Class 4, District 1

ARNOLD, Mo. – The full Farmington girls cross country team qualified for the Class 4 state meet after capturing the District 1 title on Saturday at Arnold City Park.

Juniors Breanna Mathes and Alayna Sparr delivered a 1-2 finish among 61 runners as the Knights totaled 59 points to hold off Festus with 72.

The Farmington boys will also send senior Adam Perry and junior Gavin Hunt to Gans Creek for state action after they achieved the individual cut.

Mathes (19:54) notched her fourth race victory of the season as the lone competitor to break the 20-minute barrier in the 5K event.

Sparr (20:00) nearly joined her in that distinction with a strong run of her own, and Kristina Ramos (20:31) gave the Knights a third all-district honoree.

Chloe Wood (20:42) and Brianna Eaves (20:45) completed the team score, followed by Ellie Hinson (21:05) and Lilly Earley (21:55)