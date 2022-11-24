Cross country runners recognized

The Mineral Area Track and Cross Country Coaches Association (MATCCCA) is an informal organization of MAAA running coaches. Originally formed to promote running athletic programs in our conference, it has since grown to include putting together informal events for runners in our conference.

The common tie among the group is love of the sport. Coaches share stories, training tips and strategies, and generally support each other and their athletes.

Last year, the group established a Coaches Choice Team. Athletes were honored this year with a formal banquet held at the Iron Mule in Ironton.

Coaches nominated up to two male and female athletes, then voted on seven individuals to comprise each team. Seven schools were represented by the following selected athletes:

MATCCCA Coaches Choice

Girls Team:

Emma Dettmer, Arcadia Valley

Chloe Wood, Farmington

Brook-lyn Forman, Farmington

Celeste Sansegraw, Potosi

Dakotah Medows, Ste. Genevieve

Hollyn Zangaro, Ste. Genevieve

Madelyn Griffard, Valle Catholic

Boys Team:

Stone Gill, Arcadia Valley

Levi Sheckles, Bismarck

Evan Fuller, Farmington

Caden Mungle, Farmington

Jackson Leeds, North County

Ezekiel Sisk, Potosi

Peter Roth, Valle Catholic