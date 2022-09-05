Cross Country: Sansegraw, Wood run well across state lines

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Celeste Sansegraw delivered a signature performance for the early portion of her senior cross country season on Saturday.

Potosi made the lengthy trip to compete in the prestigious Twilight Classic, and Sansegraw placed 14th overall in a field of 334 varsity runners.

Sansegraw, who placed 30th last year at the MSHSAA state Class 3 meet, clocked a 5K time of 20:17.

Alyson Skiles (22:55) and Carlee Moss (23:16) were second and third fastest among the Lady Trojans, who finished 13th out of 39 full teams.

Arcadia Valley standout Emma Dettmer (21:51) crossed the line in 72nd position.

Three athletes from the MAAA finished within the top 100 during the varsity boys race, and Potosi stacked up 20th out of 55 teams.

Stone Gill (17:15) of Arcadia Valley was 46th with 402 runners on the course. Ezekiel Sisk (17:33) of Potosi took 64th, and Jackson Leeds (18:07) of North County placed 98th.

The meet was prolonged by multiple weather delays.

A multitude of local programs will compete at Arcadia Valley on Saturday.

Granite City Invitational

GRANITE CITY, Ill. – Senior Chloe Wood led the Farmington girls to seventh place as 21 teams competed at the Granite City Invitational on Saturday.

Wood crossed the line 21st among 167 runners following a time of 19:41 on the 5K course. Fellow senior Aiden Moriarty (20:20) was second to cross for the Knights in 39th.

The Farmington team score was completed by Brooke-lyn Forman (20:30), Cayman McIntyre (21:04) and Grace Bone (21:31).

Evan Fuller (16:20) and Caden Mungle (16:34) placed 33rd and 36th, respectively, to help Farmington finish 12th in a boys varsity race that included 219 athletes.

Mason Currington (17:15), Sam Knight (17:58) and Nickolai Cain (18:05) contributed the remaining team points for the Knights.