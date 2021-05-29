Cunningham, 4x800 girls pace Farmington at state

Elam, like her varsity softball teammate, saved the best effort for last. Her fourth discus throw covered 111 feet, 7 inches, a personal milestone that likewise propelled her to the podium.

“That definitely exceeded my expectations,” Elam said. “I was ranked 13th and moved up five places, so that was a big win. After the third girl of the second flight finished up, I was like ‘I think I’ve got it.’

“I followed the instructions from Coach Causey and Coach Halter, tried to fix what I could and just threw it,” she added. “I was not expected to be here, to be honest, so this feels awesome. It’s an honor to be here.”

The Farmington 4x800 squad entered the state round seeded second only behind Nerinx Hall, and would indeed cross the finish line in that order.

The Knights were in sixth place when Earley received the baton from Wood amid a cluster of runners and passed two competitors around the first two turns.

Earley ultimately picked up four positions before completing her second lap, and second position was protected as Alayna Sparr and Berkemeyer delivered strong runs.