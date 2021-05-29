Cunningham, 4x800 girls pace Farmington at state

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Jocelyn Cunningham recalls the exact date last year when a knee injury threatened to derail her entire senior sports season.
“Back on June 12, I tore my ACL playing softball. When it happened, the worst came into my head. I just thought it was over for me,” the recent Farmington graduate said.
Not over by a long shot.
Cunningham gave herself another prominent memory to store away Friday afternoon, stamping an inspired comeback with a result that exceeded her own loftiest expectations.
She broke her own school record with a massive final heave of the javelin, and jumped from fifth place to second overall at the MSHSAA Class 4 state track and field championships at Adkins Stadium.
“I was hoping to finish top five because that’s where I was seeded. And I wanted to break our school record by just a little bit,” Cunningham said. “So I’m pretty excited about it.”
The 4x800 relay team earlier equaled that runner-up result during a banner meet for a Farmington girls program that secured all-state distinction in four separate events.
Mercy Berkemeyer, Lilly Earley and Chloe Wood became two-time state medalists after salvaging sixth in the closing 4x400, and Sloane Elam snagged eighth place in the discus.
Cunningham could only watch from the dugout in October as Farmington captured a dramatic district title in softball, the sport she will play next year at St. Charles Community College.
After rehabbing well enough to swim over the winter, she was front and center on Friday with a chance to rewrite her own piece of history.
“I probably won’t touch a javelin again after this. So on my last throw, I was just thinking I might as well go for it,” she said.
With one last determined approach down the runway, Cunningham released a toss that continued to carry for 134 feet, 8 inches, obliterating her previous best by nine whole feet.
She turned with a beaming smile toward her coaches, then bent down in emotional silence with perhaps a degree of shock mixed in.
“It was very stressful, but I knew once I made it through swim season, that everything would be fine, Cunningham said. “Right now, standing here today, it doesn’t feel like I ever had knee surgery. I’m just on top of the world.”
The only opponent to defeat her in the event was Trinity Catholic senior Sydney Juszczyk, who set a new state record for Class 4 with a remarkable distance of 151 feet, 9 inches.
Elam, like her varsity softball teammate, saved the best effort for last. Her fourth discus throw covered 111 feet, 7 inches, a personal milestone that likewise propelled her to the podium.
“That definitely exceeded my expectations,” Elam said. “I was ranked 13th and moved up five places, so that was a big win. After the third girl of the second flight finished up, I was like ‘I think I’ve got it.’
“I followed the instructions from Coach Causey and Coach Halter, tried to fix what I could and just threw it,” she added. “I was not expected to be here, to be honest, so this feels awesome. It’s an honor to be here.”
The Farmington 4x800 squad entered the state round seeded second only behind Nerinx Hall, and would indeed cross the finish line in that order.
The Knights were in sixth place when Earley received the baton from Wood amid a cluster of runners and passed two competitors around the first two turns.
Earley ultimately picked up four positions before completing her second lap, and second position was protected as Alayna Sparr and Berkemeyer delivered strong runs.
“I really enjoy chasing people. No matter how much it hurts, you just do it for the team,” Earley said. “It was a little windy, but chasing down some people felt really good.”
The unseasonably cool weather didn’t hurt, either. Temperatures hovered in the 50s all afternoon with overcast skies.
“I personally thought I could have kicked a little earlier,” Wood said. “But from where I was standing, I felt pretty confident when handing off to Lilly that she would keep the pace.”
Their collective time of 9:41.13 was three seconds behind the sectional run under contrasting conditions last weekend, when relentless heat reached the upper 80s.
“My goal was just to close the gap as much as I could with the first girl, open up the gap from the girl behind me and give Mercy a chance to chase them down,” Sparr added.
“We ran a little faster at sectionals, but I think under all of the circumstances here that we did a really good job as a team and I’m proud,” Earley said.
The Farmington girls sought a similar result in the 4x400, seen as a more than capable contender, but were slightly slowed to 4:11.08 by multiple delayed exchanges.
“A couple of the handoffs were pretty bad, and I didn’t run my best today, but these girls still did great,” said Emma Gerstner, who joined Wood, Earley and Berkemeyer.
Berkemeyer, who signed for track and soccer at Columbia International, competed in her third race over a six-hour span, taking 15th in the earlier individual 400.
“It was rough, but I knew that my teammate would pick me up,” she said.
The state medal was especially triumphant for Gerstner, a sprinter who also battled back from knee surgery last summer that kept her off the volleyball and basketball courts for her junior campaign.
“I had to get my ACL repaired and my patellar tendon,” Gerstner said. “I honestly didn’t think I would be able to do anything this year, so I’m grateful to be running here with these girls.”
Carissa Cassimatis capped her sophomore season for Farmington by taking 12th place in the 300-meter hurdles while seeded 15th.
Cassimatis (50.29) successfully topped her listed seed time, and picked up an extra spot when a nearby competitor crashed on her last leap.
Classmate Jade Roth reached the ultimate postseason stage with strong district and sectional showings, and posted a tie for 14th in the high jump.
Roth, another three-sport athlete qualifying for the Knights, cleared 4 feet, 8 ¾ inches on her third try, and nearly survived 4-10 ½ before her heel nudged the bar while landing.
Farmington qualified for state in four boys events while finishing just outside of the medals. The 4x800 squad (8:30.68) ended up ninth following a costly dropped exchange.
Mason Currington, Caden Mungle and Adam Perry positioned the Knights in sixth place through three legs. Gavin Hunt tried to salvage a top-eight result in a closing sprint with William Herbst, who created separation for Union.
Isaiah Robinson improved to 10th in the triple jump for Farmington on his last attempt. Teammate Tyler Williams did likewise on his final javelin throw to place 11th.
“It’s awesome that our only three throwers who made it to sectionals ended up coming to state, too,” Cunningham said. “We have all worked equally hard and push each other every day.”
Daunivan Welch surpassed 20 feet on two occasions to land 12th overall in the boys' long jump.
North County freshman Brett Forbes was a double champion in the para discus throw and shot put, achieving top distances in both events on his second attempts.
Local Event Results:
Boys Para Shot Put – 1. Brett Forbes, NC, 28-05.75
Boys Para Discus – 1. Brett Forbes, NC, 63-09
Girls Javelin – 2. Jocelyn Cunningham, FARM, 134-08
Girls 4x800 – 2. Farmington (Chloe Wood, Lilly Earley, Alayna Sparr, Mercy Berkemeyer), 9.41.13
Girls 4x400 – 6. Farmington (Chloe Wood, Emma Gerstner, Lilly Earley, Mercy Berkemeyer), 4:11.08
Girls Discus – 8. Sloane Elam, FARM, 111-07
Boys 4x800 – 9. Farmington (Mason Currington, Caden Mungle, Adam Perry, Gavin Hunt), 8:30.68
Boys Triple Jump – 10. Isaiah Robinson, FARM, 42-02.75
Boys Javelin – 11. Tyler Williams, FARM, 144-11
Boys Long Jump – 12. Daunivan Welch, FARM, 20-02.25
Girls 300 Hurdles – 12. Carissa Cassimatis, FARM, 50.29
Girls High Jump – 14. Jade Roth, FARM, 4-08.75
Girls 400 – 15. Mercy Berkemeyer, FARM, 1:03.53