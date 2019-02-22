Try 1 month for 99¢
Debert Joining MAC Running Crew
Submitted Photo

St. Paul Lutheran High School senior Hailey Debert recently signed a National Letter of Intent to continue her education as a track and field and cross country runner for Mineral Area College. Debert became a Class 1 state cross country qualifier last fall after placing fifth at the district meet, and is also a member of Giants basketball. Also pictured, from left, are her father Michael Debert, mother Dana Debert, Mineral Area cross country and track coach Steve Davis and St. Paul athletic director Justin Ford.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments