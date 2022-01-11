Dettmer running for Illinois College

Arcadia Valley High School senior Caden Dettmer recently signed a National Letter of Intent to run NCAA Division III cross country and track and continue his education at Illinois College, located in Jacksonville, Ill. He plans to study Exercise Science. Dettmer earned all-district distinction and became a three-time state qualifier last fall for the Tigers, who finished fifth as a team at the Class 2 meet. Also seated are his father Michael Dettmer and mother Beth Dettmer. Standing, from left, are Arcadia Valley head cross country coach Don Barzowski and assistant coach Paul Royer.