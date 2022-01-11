 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dettmer running for Illinois College

  • Updated
  • 0
Dettmer running for Illinois College
Matt King, Daily Journal

Arcadia Valley High School senior Caden Dettmer recently signed a National Letter of Intent to run NCAA Division III cross country and track and continue his education at Illinois College, located in Jacksonville, Ill. He plans to study Exercise Science. Dettmer earned all-district distinction and became a three-time state qualifier last fall for the Tigers, who finished fifth as a team at the Class 2 meet. Also seated are his father Michael Dettmer and mother Beth Dettmer. Standing, from left, are Arcadia Valley head cross country coach Don Barzowski and assistant coach Paul Royer.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

American skater gives Olympic spot to friend

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News