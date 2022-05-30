Dragons obtain another trophy with rebuilt cast

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – After graduating every medalist from a state championship crew last spring, the Ste. Genevieve girls track and field program shifted focus toward a promising youth movement.

But once senior Abby Moore decided to come aboard as a newcomer to the sport in recent months, the restoration timetable instantly accelerated.

The Dragons delivered all-state performances in six events over the weekend, and surged to fourth place for another team trophy Saturday at the MSHSAA Class 3 meet.

Kale Clements capped her stellar season as a four-time state medalist, and joined three other freshmen in helping Ste. Genevieve compile 33 points.

Moore emerged as a breakout distance and relay star once making her track debut on the heels of four accomplished seasons of varsity volleyball and three in basketball.

Although she enjoyed plenty of team success in those sports, Moore embraced the challenge of running with a clear plan to eliminate a glaring void from her personal résumé.

“Ever since I was a freshman, I always knew that I wanted to go to state in something. I thought that in my senior year, this might be my best chance,” Moore said. “This was the end goal, but I never knew that I would be on the state podium.”

Moore achieved that original objective four times over at Adkins Stadium, starting Friday with the 1600-meter run, an event where she placed runner-up in the conference, district and sectional meets.

She was situated just outside of medal distinction at the midway juncture, but slashed three seconds comparing her second and third laps to overtake two competitors and secure seventh place.

“I saw the first-place girl break out, and I was in eighth at that point," Moore said. "Then I made it to seventh, and just knew that if I could finish strong on that last 100, then I would be on the podium.”

The hardware haul was just beginning for the Dragons, who picked up 13 crucial points later in the day when Moore placed second and Clements crossed fourth in the 800.

Only freshman Elyse Wilmes of Father Tolton stood between Moore (2:17.82) and the event title after they were virtually even at the 400-meter split.

Clements (2:21.90) trailed her teammate by four seconds at the line for her best solo result of the two-day gathering. They combined forces for two relay medals bookending the action on Saturday.

“Coming back from a state championship was a hard act to follow, and these girls did it pretty well,” Ste. Genevieve head coach Tyne Huck said. “It’s really exciting. We have a lot of girls that are going to be exceptional, and it’s even more special that my daughter is part of the group.”

The Dragons entered the final Class 3 event – the 4x400 relay – fifth in the standings, trailing Incarnate Word Academy by two points at 31 and leading fellow relay opponent Father Tolton by two at 27.

Needing to place seventh or better overall and no worse than two positions within Father Tolton, Ste. Genevieve managed to seize fifth spot in the race and a return to the closing awards celebration.

Moore picked up three positions in a sub-minute lap after taking the second handoff behind freshmen Kayden Huck and Sadie Greminger. Clements punctuated her busy schedule by not relinquishing any ground from there.

“I’ve had an awesome coaching staff and teammates every step of the way,” Moore said. “I never thought I would meet a group of girls that I love so much, especially with such a young team. I’m so excited to come back here and see what they can do.”

Saturday began with the 4x800 run, and the Dragons were less than 60 meters from taking top honors in a dazzling runner-up performance behind Father Tolton.

Moore easily turned the fastest leg for her squad as anchor in another duel with Wilmes, who executed the winning pass down the final stretch with a brilliant kick after briefly dropping the lead to Moore.

Greminger opened that race to earn her second all-state medal with freshman Hollyn Zangaro following. Clements shined during the third leg to propel the Dragons from sixth place to second.

“When we won our district after not winning it last year, that was probably the point where I thought that maybe could pull something off here,” Huck said.

Westminster Christian stormed to the Class 3 team championship with 70 points, notching individual titles in five events – the long and triple jumps, 4x400 and 4x800 relays and 400 dash.

Clements earned fifth place in the 400, and obliterated her own school record from two weeks earlier with a new standard of 58.90 seconds.

“I just go all out every time,” Clements said. “It’s a lot of fun, hanging out with my teammates and meeting new people.”

Ste. Genevieve had to replace 2021 state champions Megan Aubuchon in hurdles and Marysa Flieg in javelin, along with multi-time running medalist Maci Reynolds and other key contributors.

Sophomore Alissa Grass continued the trend of javelin medalists on Friday morning, posting a mark of 118 feet, 3 inches on her sixth and final attempt to finish seventh.

Kayden Huck qualified for three state events in total, and placed 10th in 300-meter and 12th in 100-meter hurdles preliminary heats. Zangaro ran 15th overall in the 3200.

“Our program has always been really good, so I feel like we’ve had some pressure on us,” Moore said. “But our coaching staff did a good job of letting us know that we’re here to have fun.”

Individual Event Results:

800 – 2. Abby Moore, SG, 2:17.82; 4. Kale Clements, SG, 2:21.90

4x800 – 2. Ste. Genevieve (Sadie Greminger, Hollyn Zangaro, Kale Clements, Abby Moore), 9:45.02

400 – 5. Kale Clements, SG, 58.90

4x400 – 5. Ste. Genevieve (Kayden Huck, Sadie Greminger, Abby Moore, Kale Clements), 4:13.42

Javelin – 7. Alissa Grass, SG, 36.04m

1600 – 7. Abby Moore, SG, 5:21.58

300 Hurdles – 10. Kayden Huck, SG, 50.65

100 Hurdles –12. Kayden Huck, SG, 17.39

3200 – 15. Hollyn Zangaro, SG, 12:50.68

