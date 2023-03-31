STE. GENEVIEVE – Kale Clements added her name to the Ste. Genevieve girls track and field record book last season as a freshman while helping her team finish fourth at the Class 3 state meet.

She was part of three event victories on Thursday in the 800 and 4x400 and 4x800 relays, as the Dragons claimed the championship of the Old Settlement Invitational.

Alissa Grass had the best javelin throw, and fellow state qualifier Kayden Huck captured the 300-meter hurdles after taking second in the 100-meter event.

Cecilia Mooney added a runner-up long jump while Ste. Gen. teammates Hollyn Zangaro and Savannah Jerman contributed third-place results.

The Dragons posted a 20 ½-point margin of victory over Jefferson with Potosi in third place. The meet was moved ahead due to a forecast of severe storms on Friday.

Kalie Thompson remained unbeaten in four discus events this season for the Lady Trojans, who earned gold in three field contests.

Nora Henry won the shot put and Kaydence Gibson soared highest in the pole vault. Celeste Sansegraw was second in the 1600, and McKayla Randall grabbed third in the triple jump.

The Central girls shined in the 4x100 and 4x200 sprint relays with victories after reaching Jefferson City in both events last year.

Avery Johnson earned the 100-meter hurdles title. Courtney Dortch was second in the pole vault, and Allie England raced runner-up in the 400.

West County senior Alivia Simily, a top state contender in Class 2, delivered her third sweep of long and triple jump events in four days.

Sophomore Madelyn Griffard crossed second in the 1600, and helped two Valle Catholic relay teams notch top-three performances.

Linley Rehkop collected points in four events for Fredericktown, and broke her own school javelin record while taking second overall to Grass.

North County was second to Central in the girls 4x100, and Kenleigh Lange finished third in high hurdles. Elena Lara highlighted Arcadia Valley at second in the discus.

Seckman held off Potosi and Central for the boys team crown. The Trojans were powered by its winning 4x400 and 4x800 relay crews.

Landon Sprous and J.T. Cross raced to second place in hurdles, while Alex Smith endured for second in the 3200. Jaden Kaden provided three top-four efforts for Potosi.

Central junior Kannon Harlow was among the best individual performers at the meet after dominating the pole vault and long jump action. He also sprinted to second in the 100.

The Rebels also won the 4x100 relay while taking second in the 4x200. Hakin Wagner gave his team a 1-2 finish in the long jump, and Jace Bohn was second in the javelin throw.

Ralph Salinas, who also plays baseball this spring, was champion of the high jump and second in the triple jump for Arcadia Valley. Dillon Mueller handed the Tigers another victory in the javelin, while Sam Erbland ran second fastest in the 400.

North County celebrated wins from Danny Gantz in the 400 and Jackson Leeds in the 800. Valle Catholic was paced by runner-up showings from the 4x800 relay team and senior Peter Roth in the 1600.

Mark Heine took second in the high jump for Fredericktown. Freshman Paul Taylor was third in the shot put to lead the Ste. Genevieve boys

Girls Team Scores:

1. Ste. Genevieve 118; 2. Jefferson 97.50; 3. Potosi 83; 4. Seckman 80; 5. Chester 73.50; 6. Central 65; 7. Perryville 60; 8. Valle Catholic 36; 9. Fredericktown 29; 10. Kelly 28; 11. West County 22; 11. North County 22; 13. Arcadia Valley 20.

Boys Team Scores:

1. Seckman 119.50; 2. Potosi 105; 3. Central 83; 4. Jefferson 81.33; 5. Valle Catholic 63.33; 6. North County 56.50; 7. Arcadia Valley 52; 7. Perryville 52; 9. Kelly; 10. Chester 35.33; 11. Fredericktown 27; 12. Ste. Genevieve 24.

Local Girls Results:

100 – 3. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 13.13; 5. Gracie Arnold, NC, 13.37; 6. Kylee Hartwick, AV, 13.62; 7. Samyia McCloud, POT, 13.68; 8. Jaida Scott, CEN, 13.84

200 – 3. Savannah Jerman, SG, 27.72; 5. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 28.56; 7. Samyia McCloud, POT, 29.82

400 – 2. Allie England, CEN, 1:04.99; 5. Ava Bauman, VC, 1:08.22; 7. Jazmine Morris, WC, 1:09.04; 8. Cate Newstead-Adams, AV, 1:09.12

800 – 1. Kale Clements, SG, 2:30.69; 6. Allie England, CEN, 2:48.59; 7. Sadie Greminger, SG, 2:49.13; 8. 8. Elizabeth Crouch, FRED, 2:51.79

1600 – 2. Madelyn Griffard, VC, 5:44.82; 4. Celeste Sansegraw, POT, 5:50.52; 5. Allison Land, POT, 6:20.75; 6. Dakotah Medows, SG, 6:27.52; 7. Elizabeth Crouch, FRED, 6:34.59.

3200 – 2. Celeste Sansegraw, POT, 12:32.07; 3. Hollyn Zangaro, SG, 12:47.94; 5. Katie Voepel, CEN, 13:47.97; 8. Natalie Kist, VC, 14:51.67

100 Hurdles – 1. Avery Johnson, CEN, 16.28; 2. Kayden Huck, SG, 17.22; 3. Kenleigh Lange, NC, 17.47; 6. Lydia Vaeth, SG, 18:86

300 Hurdles – 1. Kayden Huck, SG, 50.17; 3. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 53.00; 4. Kailynn Harmon, SG, 54.20; 5. Kenleigh Lange, NC, 54.33; 6. Kya Gibson, POT, 54.85; 8. Kylee Hartwick, AV, 56.11

4x100 – 1. Central, 53.44; 2. North County, 53.91; 8. Ste. Genevieve, 58.57

4x200 – 1. Central 1:54.81; 4. Potosi, 2:00.05; 5. Ste. Genevieve, 2:01.02; 8. Valle Catholic, 2:19.48

4x400 – 1. Ste. Genevieve, 4:21.78; 3. Valle Catholic, 4:39.31; 4. Potosi, 4:46.14

4x800 – 1. Ste. Genevieve 10:37.77; 2. Valle Catholic, 11:00.00; 3. Potosi 11:44.67

High Jump – 4. Ava Robart, POT, 1.47m; 5. Emma Dunn, AV, 1.47m; 6. Kiki Asher, SG, 1.42m; 8. Kailynn Harmon, SG, 1.32m

Pole Vault – 1. Kaydence Gibson, POT, 2.60m; 2. Courtney Dortch, CEN, 2.30m; 5. Brianna Mitchell, SG, 2.00m

Long Jump – 1. Alivia Simily, WC, 4.90m; 2. Cecilia Mooney, SG, 4.44m; 4. Kristen Wittu, SG, 4.24m; 5. Ava Bauman, VC, 4.17m; 7. Nevaeh Dailey, CEN, 4.09m; 8. Cate Newstead-Adams, AV, 4.09m

Triple Jump – 1. Alivia Simily, WC, 10.83m; 3. McKayla Randall, POT, 9.04m; 4. Nevaeh Dailey, CEN, 8.99m; 5. Taylor Sharp, CEN, 8.95m; 7. McKenna Randall, POT, 8.61m; 8. Paige Newstead, Adams, AV, 8.47m

Discus – 1. Kalie Thompson, POT, 34.81m; 2. Elena Lara, AV, 28.51m; 7. Ava Penuel, FRED, 25.10m; 8. Meleah Lara, AV, 24.91m

Shot Put – 1. Nora Henry, POT, 10.09m; 5. Jamison Kemper, SG, 9.89m

Javelin – 1. Alissa Grass, SG, 38.30m; 2. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 36.35m; 4. Kayden Huck, SG, 31.20m; 5. Brianna Hibbits, VC, 29.97m

Local Boys Results:

100 – 2. Kannon Harlow, CEN, 11.09; 3. Robert Petty, CEN, 11.28; 5. Mark Heine, FRED, 11.49; 6. Ian Held, AV, 11.52; 7. Noah Walton, POT, 11.64

200 – 5. Ian Held, AV, 24.09, 6. Bryce Giesler, VC, 24.19; 7. Danny Gantz, NC, 24.25

400 – 1. Danny Gantz, NC, 53.24; 2. Sam Erbland, AV, 53.94; 6. Luke Brabham, POT, 55.07; 8. Kaden Smith, SG, 56.67

800 – 1. Jackson Leeds, NC, 2:05.43; 3. Jaden Kanan, POT, 2:08.02; 5. Wil Kuehn, VC, 2:13.42; 6. Connor Gibson, POT, 2:15.59

1600 – 1. Jackson Leeds, NC, 4:36.46; 2. Peter Roth, VC, 4:58.96; 3. Connor Gibson, POT, 5:04.80; 6. Tanner Gibson, POT, 5:10.70

3200 – 2. Alex Smith, POT, 10:46.07; 3. Drew Christopher, NC, 10:49.20; 5. Peter Roth, VC, 10:56.44; 8. Gavin Zerwig, SG, 11:56.20

110 Hurdles – 2. Landon Sprous, POT, 15.49; 3. J.T. Cross, POT, 15.77; 4. Sam Drury, VC, 16.03; 5. Charles Bockenkamp, CEN, 16.38

300 Hurdles – 2. J.T. Cross, POT, 42.98; 3. Charles Bockenkamp, CEN, 43.84; 4. Landon Sprous, POT, 44.24; 5. Sam Drury, VC, 44.68

4x100 – 1. Central, 45.57; 4. Valle Catholic, 46.53; 6. North County, 47.23; 8. Fredericktown, 47.59

4x200 – 2. Central, 1:36.75; 3. North County, 1:36.92; 4. Valle Catholic, 1:37.09; 5. Potosi, 1:38.42; 6. Arcadia Valley, 1:39.02

4x400 – 1. Potosi, 3:39.58; 4. Ste. Genevieve, 3:49.31; 8. Fredericktown, 4:12.68

4x800 – 1. Potosi, 8:55.38; 2. Valle Catholic, 9:10.48; 6. Fredericktown, 9:42.48

High Jump – 1. Ralph Salinas, AV, 1.93m; 2. Mark Heine, FRED, 1.87m; 3. Brandon Santiago, POY, 1.82m

Pole Vault – 1. Kannon Harlow, CEN, 4.29m; 3. Joseph Flieg, VC, 3.50m; 5. Brady Williams, POT, 2.70m; 5. Ayden Butcher, SG, 2.70m; 8. Easton Koetting, VC, 2.60m

Long Jump – 1. Kannon Harlow, CEN, 6.21m; 2. Hakin Wagner, CEN, 6.03m; 3. Jaden Kanan, POT, 6.00m; 4. Dane McCoy, NC, 5.90m; 5. Ralph Salinas, AV, 5.75m; 7. Mark Heine, FRED, 5.62m

Triple Jump – 1. Ralph Salinas, AV, 11.70m; 4. Jaden Kanan, POT, 11.14m; 5. Keilen Welch, CEN, 11.05m; 8. Michael Wolfe, POT, 10.78m

Discus – 5. T.J. Bowling, FRED, 34.44m; 6. Mason Lay, NC, 33.56m; 8. Jacob Voyles, CEN, 33.19m

Shot Put – 3. Paul Taylor, SG, 14.41m; 4. Jacob Schweigert, SG, 13.56m; 5. T.J. Bowling, FRED, 13.14m; 7. Isaac Gaugel, NC, 12.88m

Javelin – 1. Dillon Mueller, AV, 42.87m; 2. Jace Bohn, CEN, 42.20m; 3. Wil Kuehn, VC, 41.42m; 5. August Palmer, VC, 41.05m; 6. Dalton McBride, SG, 38.57m; 7. Michael Wolfe, POT, 38.45m