STE. GENEVIEVE – Sophomore Kayden Huck delivered a sweep of the hurdles races on Friday, and the host girls team edged Herculaneum for the Ste. Genevieve Invitational track and field title.

Kale Clements won the 400-meter dash, Alissa Grass again had the farthest javelin throw, and Ste. Genevieve enjoyed a 4x400 relay victory amid 136 ½ points. Herculaneum finished with 135.

Savannah Jerman was second in the 200, and the Dragons were runner-up in the 4x8000 while topping the gathering of 10 schools.

Valle Catholic sophomore Madelyn Griffard took the 3200 race with Hollyn Zangaro of Ste. Genevieve second and Emma Dettmer of Arcadia Valley third.

Freshman Paige Newstead-Adams earned a girls triple jump victory for AV.

Valle Catholic placed a distant second behind Herculaneum in the boys standings, getting a 4x800 triumph and winning hurdles efforts from Sam Drury and Jayce Bales.

Arcadia Valley celebrated a new school record in the boys 4x400 relay when Sam Erbland, Dillon Mueller, Ian Held and Atreyu McCallister clocked a time of 3:36.23.

Senior Ralph Salinas was a double champion in the triple and high jumps, and Erbland added a second victory in the 400 while crossing second in the 200 for the Tigers.

Ste. Genevieve was led by second-place results from Kaden Smith in the 400, Jacob Schweigert in the shot put and Nathan Johnson in the discus throw.

Girls Team Scores:

1. Ste. Genevieve 136.50; 2. Herculaneum 135; 3. Sikeston 100; 4. Woodland 74; 5. Perryville 65; 6. Arcadia Valley 64; 7. Valle Catholic 58; 8. Crystal City 38; 9. Greenville 25.50; 10. Marquand 14.

Boys Team Scores:

1. Herculaneum 178; 2. Valle Catholic 112; 3. Woodland 90; 4. Perryville 76; 5. Ste. Genevieve 63; 6. Arcadia Valley 60; 7. Sikeston 54; 8. Crystal City 50; 9. Greenville 32.

Local Girls Results:

100 – 3. Kylee Hartwick, AV, 13.40; 7. Ava Bauman, VC, 14.07

200 – 2. Savannah Jerman, SG, 28.26; 6. Cecilia Mooney, SG, 29.63; 8. Brooklyn Weibrecht, VC, 30.58

400 – 1. Kale Clements, SG, 1:00.65; 3. Abigail Merklin, SG, 1:04.58; 5. Cate Newstead-Adams, AV, 1:10.15

800 – 3. Kale Clements, SG, 2:32.55; 4. Ava Bauman, VC, 2:37.08; 7. Olivia Klump, SG, 2:48.95

1600 – 2. Madelyn Griffard, VC, 5:39.22; 4. Sadie Greminger, SG, 6:14.88; 7. Natalie Kist, VC, 6:43.38; 8. Natilie Stricklin, AV, 7:00.45

3200 – 1. Madelyn Griffard, VC, 12:22.27; 2. Hollyn Zangaro, SG, 12:30.14; 3. Emma Dettmer, AV, 12:39.47

100 Hurdles – 1. Kayden Huck, SG, 17.12; 4. Lydia Vaeth, SG, 18.82; 7. Kristen Drury, VC, 23.22

300 Hurdles – 1. Kayden Huck, SG, 49.65; 3. Kailynn Harmon, SG, 51.97; 5. Kylee Hartwick, AV, 55.30

4x100 – 3. Ste. Genevieve, 56.57; 6. Valle Catholic, 1:03.57

4x200 – 2. Ste. Genevieve, 1:53.40; 4. Valle Catholic, 2:13.53

4x400 – 1. Ste. Genevieve, 4:19.32; 3. Valle Catholic, 4:37.09; 5. Arcadia Valley, 4:57.38

4x800 – 2. Ste. Genevieve, 10:37.95; 3. Valle Catholic, 11:04.52

High Jump – 4. Emma Dunn, AV, 4-08; 6. Kiki Asher, SG, 4-06; 8. Holly Reed, AV, 4-04

Long Jump – 5. Paige Newstead-Adams, AV, 13-09.00; 6. Cecilia Mooney, SG, 13-07.00; 8. Cate Newstead-Adams, AV, 12-09.25

Triple Jump – 1. Paige Newstead-Adams, AV, 29-06.25; 5. Brooklyn Weibrecht, VC, 26-06.50

Pole Vault – 5. Brianna Mitchell, SG, 6-00

Discus – 2. Elana Lara, AV, 97-05.00; 4. Meleah Lara, AV, 89-03.75

Javelin – 1. Alissa Grass, SG, 122-03.00; 5. Kayla Sumpter, AV, 82-02.25

Shot Put – 4. Jamison Kemper, SG, 31-10.75; 5. Brianna Hibbits, VC, 30-07.00

Local Boys Results:

100 – 4. Kaden Smith, SG, 11.69; 7. Ian Held, AV, 11.99

200 – 2. Sam Erbland, AV, 23.71; 5. Kaden Smith, SG, 24.22; 6. Bryce Giesler, VC, 24:31

400 – 1. Sam Erbland, AV, 53.04; 2. Kaden Smith, SG, 54.17; 5. Ian Held, AV, 55.50; 7. Josef Flieg, VC, 56.67

800 – 3. Joshua Fallert, VC, 2:04.94; 6. Will Kuehn, VC, 2:16.04

1600 – 3. Peter Roth, VC, 4:44.32; 7. Garrett Shortt, VC, 5:15.26; 8. Gavin Zerwig, SG, 5:21.86

3200 – 3. Peter Roth, VC, 10:36.95; 7. Austin Ringwald, VC, 11:25.95

110 Hurdles – 1. Sam Drury, VC, 16.56; 3. Jayce Bales, VC, 17.20

300 Hurdles – 1. Jayce Bales, VC, 43.32; 5. Hawthorne Jokerst, SG, 48.57

4x100 – 4. Valle Catholic, 46.00; 5. Ste. Genevieve, 50:46; 7. Arcadia Valley, 51.86

4x200 – 2. Valle Catholic, 1:35.65; 4. Ste. Genevieve, 1:41.72

4x400 – 2. Arcadia Valley, 3:36.23; 3. Valle Catholic, 3:38.26; 4. Ste. Genevieve, 3:47.03

4x800 – 1. Valle Catholic, 8:43.12

High Jump – 1. Ralph Salinas, AV, 6-04

Long Jump – 5. Bryce Giesler, VC, 18-08.75; 8. Conner Clanton, VC, 17-01.50

Triple Jump – 1. Ralph Salinas, AV, 39-02.50; 4. Conner Clanton, VC, 36-09.75; 7. Jace Amschler, SG, 34-07.00; 8. Joseph Flieg, VC, 33-07.50

Pole Vault – 3. Joseph Flieg, VC, 11-06.25; 6. Ayden Butcher, SG, 10-00.00

Discus – 2. Nathan Johnson, SG, 106-10.25; 7. Zachary Naeger, VC, 96-10.25

Javelin – 3. Dalton McBride, SG, 142-04.75; 4. Dillon Mueller, AV, 134-10.00; 5. August Palmer, VC, 131-07.25

Shot Put – 2. Jacob Schweigert, SG, 43-08.00; 5. August Palmer, VC, 40-04.25; 8. Ryan Shotwell, AV, 36-11.25

De Soto Invitational

DE SOTO, Mo. – Elite distance running programs Festus, Hillsboro and Jackson battled for team titles while keeping Farmington and Central near the middle of the pack at the De Soto Invitational.

Bryson Logan highlighted the Knights with a boys 110 hurdles victory while taking third in the 300-meter event. Ethan Vaugh placed second in the discus, and Brett Drye was third in the high jump.

Addison Waller-Brenneke delivered a field triumph in the discus for the Farmington girls. Jade Roth hit a season-best mark of 5 feet, 2 inches while taking second in the high jump.

Kannon Harlow and Hakin Wagner headlined the boys long jump for Central with a 1-2 finish. Harlow soared to another pole vault title, and Wagner won the triple jump.

Avery Johnson posted another strong 100-meter hurdles time of 16.86 as runner-up. The Lady Rebels also featured personal records from Allie England in the 400 and Courtney Dortch in the pole vault.

Alivia Simily continued her winning streak for West County in the long jump by breaking her own school record at 16 feet, 11 ½ inches. She also finished third in the triple jump.

The MAAA conference meet is scheduled for Friday at Central.

Girls Team Scores:

1. Festus 130; 2. Poplar Bluff 77; 3. Jackson 72.50; 4. Hillsboro 66; 5. Seckman 62.50; 6. Notre Dame 60; 7. Farmington 55; 8. Jefferson 45; 9. De Soto 44; 10. Grandview 42; 11. Union 21; 11. Central 21; 13. West County 16; 14. Festus 13; 15. Fox 8; 16. Fredericktown 6; 17. St. Vincent 2.

Boys Team Scores:

1. Hillsboro 139; 2. Jackson 108; 3. Festus 79; 4. Poplar Bluff 73; 5. Farmington 72; 6. Seckman 58; 7. Central 54; 8. Union 44.50; 9. Notre Dame 36.50; 10. De Soto 23; 11. Jefferson 16; 12. Fox 14; 13. Fredericktown 9; 14. Festus 8; 15. St. Vincent 4; 16. Grandview 3.

Local Girls Results:

400 – 4. Allie England, CEN, 1:02.97

1600 – 4. Chloe Wood, FARM, 5:31.13

3200 – 4. Aiden Moriarty, FARM, 12:18.01

100 Hurdles – 2. Avery Johnson, CEN, 16.86; 8. Carissa Cassimatis, FARM, 17.87

300 Hurdles – 4. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 51.00; 7. Avery Johnson, CEN, 51.78; 8. Carissa Cassimatis, FARM, 51.83

4x100 – 7. Central (Courtney Dortch, Jaida Scott, Avery Johnson, Allie England), 53.66; 8. Farmington (Carissa Cassimatis, Cadence Dunn, Elizabeth Burgan, Cheyenne Strohkirch), 53.71

4x200 – 7. Central (Courtney Dortch, Jaida Scott, Avery Johnson, Allie England), 1:54.03

4x400 – 5. Farmington (Ella Scott, Chloe Wood, Grace Shuburt, Elizabeth Burgan), 4:27.84

4x800 – 3. Farmington (Cayman McIntyre, Aiden Moriarty, Niyah Hayward, Wyllow Henderson), 10:32.89

High Jump – 2. Jade Roth, FARM, 5-02

Long Jump – 1. Alivia Simily, WC, 16-11.50; 8. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 15-03.50

Triple Jump – 3. Alivia Simily, WC, 34-07.25; 6. Ava Cooper, FARM, 31-11.50

Pole Vault – 3. Ella Scott, FARM, 9-00; 7. Courtney Dortch, CEN, 8-06

Discus – 1. Addison Waller-Brenneke, FARM, 107-01

Javelin – 4. Avery Graham, FARM, 111-11

Local Boys Results:

400 – 4. Evan Fuller, FARM, 52.56; 8. Dustin Randazzo, FARM, 53.52

3200 – 7. Kaden Kimbrough, FARM, 10:27.27

110 Hurdles – 1. Bryson Logan, FARM, 15.25; 5. Parker Dickinson, FARM, 16.32; 7. Charles Bockenkamp, CEN, 16-61

300 Hurdles – 3. Bryson Logan, FARM, 41.73; 6. Charles Bockenkamp, CEN, 42.59

4x100 – 3. Central (Hakin Wagner, Robert Petty, Jailen Welch, Kannon Harlow), 44.54; 7. Farmington (Logan Wallen, Parker Dickinson, Kaesen McClain, Braydon Berry), 46.06

4x200 – 6. Farmington (Bryson Logan, Parker Dickinson, Kaesen McClain, Braydon Berry), 1:34.19; 8. Central (Robert Petty, Jailen Welch, Tye Dalton, Charles Bockenkamp), 1:35.52

4x400 – 4. Farmington (Sam Woodson, Evan Fuller, Dustin Randazzo, Braydon Berry), 3:37.32

4x800 – 3. Farmington (Kaden Kimbrough, Dustin Randazzo, Evan Fuller, Nickolai Cain), 8:42.37

High Jump – 3. Brett Drye, FARM, 6-00

Long Jump – 1. Kannon Harlow, CEN, 21-07.75; 2. Hakin Wagner, CEN, 21-05-75; 6. Brett Drye, FARM, 19-08.25

Triple Jump – 1. Hakin Wagner, CEN, 42-05.75; 4. Brett Drye, FARM, 40-03.50

Pole Vault – 1. Kannon Harlow, CEN, 14-6; 7. Wyatt Scott, FARM, 11-0

Discus – 2. Ethan Vaugh, FARM, 134-05; 6. T.J. Bowling, FRED, 125-07

Javelin – 5. Jace Bohn, CEN, 133-09; 8. Owen Birkner, FARM, 126-07

Shot Put – 3. T.J. Bowling, FRED, 44-10.50; 6. Ethan Vaugh, FARM, 43-00.50