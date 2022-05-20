Earley running strong for SEMO

Farmington High School senior Lilly Earley recently signed a National Letter of Intent to run Division I cross country and track while continuing her education at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau. She plans to pursue a career in nursing. Earley helped the Knights capture second place last November at the Class 4 state cross country meet, and became a two-time state medalist on the 4x800 and 4x400 track relay teams last season. She also captured three district titles last week in the individual 400 and 800 events, along with the 4x800. Also seated are her father Shane Earley and mother Brittany Earley. Standing, from left, are Farmington assistant cross country coach Adam Gross, head cross country and track and field coach Jordan Stone, sister Laney Earley, brother Gaven Earley, and Farmington assistant track and field coach Brandon McIntyre.