 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Earley running strong for SEMO

  • 0
Earley running strong for SEMO
Matt King,

Farmington High School senior Lilly Earley recently signed a National Letter of Intent to run Division I cross country and track while continuing her education at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau. She plans to pursue a career in nursing. Earley helped the Knights capture second place last November at the Class 4 state cross country meet, and became a two-time state medalist on the 4x800 and 4x400 track relay teams last season. She also captured three district titles last week in the individual 400 and 800 events, along with the 4x800. Also seated are her father Shane Earley and mother Brittany Earley. Standing, from left, are Farmington assistant cross country coach Adam Gross, head cross country and track and field coach Jordan Stone, sister Laney Earley, brother Gaven Earley, and Farmington assistant track and field coach Brandon McIntyre.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Laut going distance for MAC

Laut going distance for MAC

Fredericktown High School senior Ava Laut recently signed to run for the cross country and track and field programs while continuing her educa…

Neubrand, Walton set track records

Neubrand, Walton set track records

The John Evans Middle School boys track and field team placed first and celebrated two brand new program records at the Ste. Genevieve Invitat…

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB reporter Kelsey Wingert hit in the head by 95 MPH line drive

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News