Farmington collects team prizes at home meet

FARMINGTON – Evan Fuller and Caden Mungle delivered a 1-2 individual finish as the Farmington boys prevailed atop a gathering of 11 full teams at their home cross country meet on Saturday.

The Knights topped Potosi by 30 points during girls competition to complete a program sweep of the Farmington Invitational at Engler Park.

Farmington sent five boys across the line within the first 20 to place among 106 runners on the sturdy course amid comfortable temperatures.

Fuller (16:38) parlayed his MAAA title last week at Potosi with an outright race victory over many of the same contenders, including his fastest teammate.

Runner-up Mungle (16:51) held off Nolan Chickering (16:53) and Williams Poelker (16:56) of DeSmet for his highest varsity finish to date. Mason Morris (16:57) of Notre Dame rounded out the top five.

Reigning MAAA girls champion Hollyn Zangaro (20:04) of Ste. Genevieve placed second behind winning Notre Dame star Lauren Eftink (19:24) for a second consecutive race.

Farmington senior Chloe Wood (20:10) gained substantial ground on Zangaro in comparison to last week at Potosi while surging to third overall.

Emma Dettmer (20:12) continued a string of strong results for Arcadia Valley in fourth. Faith Rouggly (20:15) of Woodland nabbed fifth spot.

Medals were awarded to the top 40 athletes in each division. but greater opportunities existed for the girls with a total of 64 in action.

The Farmington boys were bolstered to a composite score of 38 points by Mason Currington (17:14) in 10th place, Kaden Kimbrough (17:27) in 13th and Sam Knight (17:45) in 20th.

The top runners from conference rivals Arcadia Valley, Potosi and North County were separated by just seven seconds. Stone Gill crossed seventh, with Ezekiel Sisk in eighth and Jackson Leeds taking ninth.

Peter Roth (17:26) powered Valle Catholic in 12th place. Kingston junior Mason Nelson (18:05) collected another medal in 27th.

Colton Politte (17:46), Alex Smith (18:12) and Jaden Kanan (18:19) helped Potosi land fourth in the boys team standings.

Other medalists from MAAA schools included Drew Christopher (18:21) of North County and Bismarck junior Levi Sheckles (18:27), whose teammate Jordan Ketcherside (18:31) was just outside the cut.

Cole Crocker (18:35) led Central in a charge to the line with Josef Flieg (18:36) of Valle Catholic.

Farmington received an encouraging breakout run from freshman Cayman McIntyre (21:13), good for second-best on its girls team and ninth overall.

Brooke-lyn Forman (21:15) capped the top 10 and Aiden Moriarty (21:58) was 12th. All seven Knights earned medals, including Grace Bone (22:36), Natalie Gammon (23:03) and Katherine Reid (23:18).

Celeste Sansegraw (20:20) remained the standard bearer for Potosi with another solid finish in sixth. Alyson Skiles (22:32) crossed the line 17th.

Allie Heeter (22:53), Carlee Moss (23:03), Allison Land (23:13) and Kaydence Gibson (24:01) were next to complete the 5K distance for the Lady Trojans.

Valle Catholic sophomore standout Madelyn Griffard (20:28) was relatively isolated from the remainder of the field while finishing seventh.

Katie Voepel (22:32) placed 18th to lead Central ahead of teammates Haley Stephens (22:39), Allie England (23:00) and Faith Willis (24:01)

Olivia Klump (23:51) of Ste. Genevieve, Jazmine Morris (23:54) of West County, and Carlie Loughary (23:59) of Valley were also part of the medal haul.

Several local runners will compete Saturday at either Dexter or Herculaneum in a final tune-up before district races commence.

Boys Team Scores:

1. Farmington 38; 2. DeSmet 56; 3. Notre Dame 104; 4. Potosi 113; 5. Jackson 119; 6. Oak Ridge 147; 7. Woodland 179; 8. Bismarck 216; 9. Puxico 223; 10. Bloomfield 257; 11. Fredericktown 311.

Girls Team Scores:

1. Farmington 41; 2. Potosi 71; 3. Notre Dame 77; 4. Central 105; 5. Woodland 117; 6. Ste. Genevieve 117; 7. Cuba 164