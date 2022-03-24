Farmington girls cruise to Raider Relays title

BONNE TERRE – Senior Emma Gerstner sprinted and soared to victories in the 200-meter dash and long jump, and the Farmington girls prevailed at the chilly and windy Raider Relays.

The Knights collected seven event wins, and topped runner-up girls squad Hillsboro by 44 ½ points Wednesday with nine total schools in attendance.

Their lead was bolstered by a 1-2-3 finish in the 1600, courtesy of seniors Alayna Sparr, Lilly Earley and Breanna Mathes, while Aiden Moriarty set the pace in the 800.

Addison Waller-Brenneke added top honors in the discus, and Farmington nabbed relay victories at the 4x400 and 4x800 distances. Avery Graham was second in the javelin.

Potosi landed fourth in the girls team standings with senior Annie McCaul scoring her second straight victory in the 300-meter hurdles.

Kaydence Gibson finished second in pole vault, Kalie Thompson did likewise in the discus for the Lady Trojans in field competition. Alyson Skiles earned runner-up status in the 800.

The five MAAA conference programs at the meet each crowned at least one individual champion. Kate Jones was dominant for host North County in the pole vault.

Kamryn Winch placed second in the shot put and third in discus while Tanner Maggard raced to second in the 400 for the Lady Raiders.

Central junior Rachel Raynor edged Maggard by 0.24 seconds for the 400 win. The Lady Rebels were third in two relays as several team members made their varsity debuts.

Arcadia Valley junior Sammi Layton continued working her way back from illness, and was fastest on the track in the 100 while trailing only Gerstner in the 200.

Long distance specialist Emma Dettmer topped all competition in the 3200 for the Lady Tigers.

Hillsboro was unmatched on the boys side of the standings, posting 10 event titles and a winning margin of nearly 100 points over nearest challengers Potosi and Central.

The Trojans was paced by five runner-up efforts from their 4x200 crew, freshman Carter Whitley in the 400, Ezekiel Sisk in the 1600, Jaden Kanan in long jump and Nate Robinson in discus.

Central celebrated four victories, including a sweep of the long and triple jumps by Hakin Liddell plus a personal record of 14 feet by sophomore Kannon Harlow in the pole vault. Both athletes locked up all-conference distinction in their opening meet of the season.

Former state medalist Charles Bockenkamp took second in both hurdles races, and the Rebels nabbed second overall in the 4x100.

Farmington produced a bulk of its points on the track, highlighted by a 4x400 victory and second place in the 4x800. Freshman Kaeson McClain bolted to second in the 100-meter dash.

Ralph Salinas cleared 5 feet, 10 inches to secure a high jump title for Arcadia Valley, while Caden Casey of Central and Brandon Shrum of North County tied for second.

The Raiders saw Nolan Reed and Andrew Civey wind up second and third, respectively, in the javelin.

Several area teams will compete in the Central Rebel Relays on Friday.

Boys Team Scores:

1. Hillsboro 216.33; 2. Potosi 118; 3. Central 109.33; 4. Farmington 85; 5. Jefferson 81.50; 6. North County 71.83; 7. Arcadia Valley 33; 8. Grandview 11; 9. Viburnum 8.

Girls Team Scores:

1. Farmington 162; 2. Hillsboro 117.50; 3. Jefferson 107; 4. Potosi 87; 5. Grandview 79.50; 6. North County 70.50; 7. Central 59.50; 8. Arcadia Valley 56.

Local Boys Results:

100 – 2. Kaeson McClain, FARM, 12.16; 3. Robert Petty, CEN, 12.45; 4. Braydon Berry, FARM, 12.56; 6. Jobe Smith, NC, 12.58; 7. Gaige Joplin, NC, 12.59; 8. Ryland Lotz, NC, 12.63

200 – 3. Braydon Berry, FARM, 25.34; 5. Ryland Lotz, NC, 25.71; 6. Jobe Smith, NC, 25.72; 7. Zane West, POT, 25.73; 8. Gage Mosier, POT, 25.86

400 – 2. Carter Whitley, POT, 55.87; 3. Ari Woodson, FARM, 56.32; 5. Luke Brabham, POT, 56.85; 7. Sam Erbland, AV, 57.75; 8. Gage Mosier, POT, 57.86

800 – 3. Jaden Kanan, POT, 2:16.24; 4. Caden Dettmer, AV, 2:17.06; 5. Ezekiel Sisk, POT, 2:17.82; 6. Tanner Gibson, POT, 2:17.96; 7. Daniel Gantz, NC, 2:20.26; 8. Sam Knight, FARM, 2:21.14

1600 – 2. Ezekiel Sisk, POT, 4:59.54; 3. Dominic Mueller, AV, 5:00.04; 6. Garrett Hale, POT, 5:07.36; 7. Jackson Leeds, NC, 5:07.57; 8. Caden Mungle, FARM, 5:10.14

3200 – 3. Connor Gibson, POT, 10:13.36; 5. Ethan Anderson, FARM, 11:07.85; 6. Alex Smith, POT, 11:46.36; 7. Stone Gill, AV, 11:50.18; 8. Nickolai Cain, FARM, 12:12.63

110 Hurdles – 2. Charles Bockenkamp, CEN, 17.18; 3. Landon Sprous, POT, 17.60; 7. Jarren Cross, POT, 18.99

300 Hurdles – 2. Charles Bockenkamp, CEN, 44.48; 3. Jarren Cross, POT, 44.76; 6. Landon Sprous, POT, 45.48; 7. Bryson Logan, FARM, 46.22

4x100 – 2. Central, 46.95; 3. Farmington, 47.29; 5. North County, 48.25; 6. Arcadia Valley, 50.09; 7. Potosi 50.16

4x200 – 1. Central, 1:39.62; 2. Potosi, 1:40.52; 3. Farmington, 1:40.74; 6. North County, 1:42.95

4x400 – 1. Farmington, 3:41.25; 3. Potosi, 3:45.01; 5. Central, 3:58.45; 6. North County, 4:04.34

4x800 – 2. Farmington, 8:38.70; 3. Potosi, 9:04.19; 4. Arcadia Valley, 9:08.97; 5. North County, 9:34.00; 7. Central, 10:48.31

High Jump – 1. Ralph Salinas, AV, 5-10; 2. Brandon Shrum, NC, 5-08; 2. Caden Casey, CEN, 5-08; 5. Jobe Bryant, CEN, 5-06; 6. Gavin Gilliam, NC, 5-04; 6. Brandon Santiago, POT, 5-04; 6. Carter Whitey, POT, 5-04

Pole Vault – 1. Kannon Harlow, CEN, 4.27m; 4. Landon Whitfield, CEN, 3.05m; 6. Hunter Pirtle, CEN, 3.05m; 7. Brady Williams, POT, 2.74m

Long Jump – 1. Hakin Liddell, CEN, 5.95m; 2. Jaden Kanan, POT, 5.73m; 4. Kannon Harlow, CEN, 5.49m; 5. Caden Casey, CEN, 5.49m; 6. Luke Brabham, POT, 5.44m

Triple Jump – 1. Hakin Liddell, CEN, 12.31m; 3. Caden Casey, CEN, 11.79m; 4. Braydon Berry, FARM, 11.15m; 6. Carson Saunders, POT, 10.91m; 8. Maxson LaMonds, FARM, 10.58m

Shot Put – 3. Jake Flowers, NC, 12.27m; 5. Isaac Gaugel, NC, 11.95m; 7. Ethan Vaugh, FARM, 11.46m; 8. Nate Robinson, POT, 11.40m

Discus – 2. Nate Robinson, POT, 32.16m; 3. Carson Logan, NC, 32.14m; 5. Jacob Diediker, FARM, 31.39m; 7. Mason Lay, NC, 31.30m; 8. Ethan Vaugh, FARM, 31.11m.

Javelin – 2. Nolan Reed, NC, 40.95m; 3. Andrew Civey, NC, 39.72m; 4. Tyler Williams, FARM, 39.06m; 6. Jacob Diediker, FARM, 38.26m; 7. Robert Mayfield, POT, 37.59m; 8. Jake Flowers, NC, 34.88m

Local Girls Results:

100 – 1. Sammi Layton, AV, 13.79; 3. Neveah Dailey, CEN, 14.17; 5. Abby Robbins, FARM, 15.12; 6. Lauryn Reed, POT, 15.13; 7. Autumn Karsch, NC, 15.16; 8. Mary Harness, FARM, 15.39

200 – 1. Emma Gerstner, FARM, 27.61; 2. Sammi Layton, AV, 28.10; 3. Gracie Arnold, NC, 28.85; 4. Lilly Earley, FARM, 28.90; 8. Samyia McCloud, POT, 30.99

400 – 1. Rachel Raynor, CEN, 1:08.35; 2. Tanner Maggard, NC, 1:08.59; 3. Chloe Webb, NC, 1:09.23; 4. Karlee LaChance, CEN, 1:09.26; 7. Madison Young, CEN, 1:10.93; 8. Alize Litton, POT, 1:12.19

800 – 1. Aiden Moriarty, FARM, 2:40.92; 2. Alyson Skiles, POT, 2:51.35; 3. Trinity Russell, AV, 2:53.55; 4. Celeste Sansegraw, POT, 2:57.24; 6. Madison Holmes, CEN, 2:58.62; 7. Kaydence Gibson, POT, 3:01.16

1600 – 1. Alayna Sparr, FARM, 5:40.10; 2. Lilly Earley, FARM, 5:44.64; 3. Breanna Mathes, FARM, 5:50.75; 4. Celeste Sansegraw, POT, 6:06.89; 5. Alyson Skiles, POT, 6:08.18; 8. Carlee Moss, POT, 6:34.65

3200 – 1. Emma Dettmer, AV, 13:05.48; 4. Hannah Horn, FARM, 14:11.33; 5. Allison Land, POT, 14:17.50; 6. Addison Sansegraw, POT, 14:44.79; 7. Elizabeth Yeager, CEN, 15:37.41; 8. Haley Stephens, CEN, 15:42.91

110 Hurdles – 3. Avery Johnson, CEN, 17.19; 5. Carissa Cassimatis, FARM, 18.59; 6. Annie McCaul, 18.88; 7. Alyssa Glanzer, AV, 19.25; 8. Madelyn Love, NC, 19.38

300 Hurdles – 1. Annie McCaul, POT, 48.77; 5. Carissa Cassimatis, FARM, 54.07; 7. Avery Johnson, CEN, 54.40

4x100 – 2. Farmington, 54.27; 3. Central, 55.41; 6. Arcadia Valley, 58.86; 7. Potosi, 1:00.56; 8. North County, 1:01.45

4x200 – 3. Central, 1:56.58; 5. Farmington, 1:58.80; 6. North County, 2:01.51; 7. Potosi, 2:03.14; 8. Arcadia Valley, 2:11.95

4x400 – 1. Farmington, 4:30.15; 4. Central, 4:41.10; 5. Potosi, 4:59.51; 7. North County, 5:03.32

4x800 – 1. Farmington, 10:43.87; 2. Potosi, 11:15.89; 5. Central 11:39.17; 6. North County, 11:39.95

High Jump – 3. Jade Roth, FARM, 4-10; 6. Ava Cooper, FARM, 4-06

Pole Vault – 1. Kate Jones, NC, 2.59m; 2. Kaydence Gibson, POT, 2.29m; 3. Savannah Kofron, FARM, 2.13m; 3. Gracie Arnold, NC, 2.13m; 5. Cheyenne Strohkirch, FARM, 2.13m; 6. Jayden Smith, NC, 1.98m; 7. Allie England, CEN, 1.83m

Long Jump – 1. Emma Gerstner, FARM, 5.01m; 3. Courtney Swink, FARM, 4.49m; 5. Trinity Russell, AV, 4.30m; 7. Paris Larkin, NC, 4.29m; 8. Cate Newstead-Adams, AV, 4.14m

Triple Jump – 4. Courtney Swink, FARM, 9.23m; 5. Jade Roth, FARM, 8.90m; 6. McKayla Randall, POT, 8.75m; 7. Kya Gibson, POT, 8.74m

Shot Put – 2. Kamryn Winch, NC, 9.98m; 5. Katelyn Strange, AV, 9.33m; 6. Elena Lara, AV, 8.94m

Discus – 1. Addison Waller-Brenneke, FARM, 31.55m; 2. Kalie Thompson, POT, 30.33m; 3. Kamryn Winch, NC, 28.85m; 5. Elena Lara, AV, 25.25m; 7. Karli McFarland, CEN, 22.54m

Javelin – 2. Avery Graham, FARM, 26.82m; 5. Memory Raker, NC, 24.39m

