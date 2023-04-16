FARMINGTON – With many of their strongest distance runners out of state, the Farmington girls still captured a team championship at their home track and field meet.

The Knights made an early statement when four freshmen stepped up to deliver a winning 4x800 relay, and edged Ste. Genevieve by 19 points on Friday at the Simpson Relays.

Farmington was bolstered by four victories in four field events, including a 1-2 finish from Ava Cooper and Cheyenne Strohkirch in the triple jump.

The prestigious Kansas University relays offered a chance for seniors Chloe Wood and Aiden Moriarty among others to face elite regional competition.

Back at home, the young 4x800 crew consisting of Ella Scott, Clarah Wilkins, Niyah Hayward and Wyllow Henderson clocked a winning time of 10:49.

Scott scored a second victory by clearing 9 feet in the pole vault, and Addison Waller-Brenneke released the longest discus throw for Farmington.

Senior high jump specialist Jade Roth executed a smooth final attempt at 4 feet, 10 inches to surpass a pair of Seckman challengers for first place.

Cooper was runner-up in the long jump, and the Knights finished third in three girls relay events while posting a total of 116 points.

Ste. Genevieve was safely entrenched in second place among 15 participating girls teams with 97 points, and emerged with four event champions.

All-state sophomore Kale Clements posted a time of 1:00.34 to win the 400. Classmate Hollyn Zangaro (12:40.98) edged De Soto junior Jailey Pigg down the final stretch of the 3200.

A pair of local state qualifiers from last season traded strong hurdles victories. Dragons standout Kayden Huck bolted to the 300-meter win over Central junior Avery Johnson, who earlier acquired top honors in the 100-meter race.

The meet officially began with the girls javelin throw, which featured an exciting conclusion as the lead switched between state qualifiers on the final two attempts of the featured flight.

Ste. Genevieve junior Alissa Grass, who placed seventh in Class 3 last spring, uncorked a clinching throw of 123 feet, 5 inches to regain the top spot from Fredericktown senior Linley Rehkop.

Rehkop had taken the lead just seconds earlier with a distance of 121 feet, 3 inches that broke her own school record from two weeks ago at the Old Settlement Invitational.

That event began the usual busy and versatile schedule for Rekhop, who compiled 31 points over four events for the Lady Cats. She soared to the long jump title on her second attempt of 15 feet, 3 ¼ inches while bolting to second in the 100 and fourth in the 300-meter hurdles.

Kenleigh Lange took third in the 100-meter hurdles, and Gracie Arnold was fourth in the 100 dash to lead the North County girls.

Valle Catholic distance runner Madelyn Griffard finished second in the 1600 and third in the 3200 while helping the 4x800 relay squad claim third.

Jefferson County programs dominated the boys standings as Seckman notched 112 points to outlast rivals Windsor and Hillsboro.

Valle Catholic produced the top score from the MAAA in sixth place, and opened the track festivities with a 4x800 win from Josef Flieg, Peter Roth, Wil Kuehn and Joshua Fallert.

Sam Drury blazed a path to first place in the 100-meter hurdles, and Fallert added a third-place result in the 800 for the Warriors.

The Farmington boys were short-handed with distance star Evan Fuller, sprinter Dustin Randazzo and top jumper Brett Drye competing in Kansas.

Kaden Kimbrough led the Knights as runner-up in the 1600, while third-place efforts came from Sam Woodson in 300 hurdler, Braydon Berry in long jump and Owen Barron in pole vault.

Senior Ralph Salinas highlighted four top-three individual showings for Arcadia Valley as champion of the triple jump and runner-up in the high jump.

Dillon Mueller took second in the javelin throw behind Ste. Genevieve freshman Paul Taylor, while Sam Erbland crossed the line third fastest in the 200 dash.

Taylor set a new javelin record for the Dragons at 156 feet, 11 ½ inches, and secured eight more points by grabbing second place in the shot put.

Charles Bockenkamp was a state hurdles medalist for Central two years ago, and showed similar form on Friday with an encouraging 300-meter win after passing two competitors over the last two obstacles.

The Rebels, without all-state performers Kannon Harlow and Hakin Wagner, received third-place results from their 4x100 relay team and Jace Bohn in the javelin throw.

Harlow instead achieved a piece of Central program history at the KU Relays, breaking his own pole vault standard with a new mark of 14 feet, 11 ¼ inches to finish sixth out of 15 competitors.

North County senior Jackson Leeds patiently made his move after holding second place for multiple laps to win the 3200 in his lone race of the day.

Danny Gantz was third in the 400, and Isaac Gaugel finished third in the shot put for the Raiders.

T.J. Bowling paced the Fredericktown boys by taking third in the discus.

Girls Team Scores:

1. Farmington 116; 2. Ste. Genevieve 97; 3. Oakville 70; 4. Seckman 68; 5. De Soto 63; 6. North County 50; 7. Windsor 48; 8. Central 43; 9. Perryville 42; 10. Fredericktown 36; 11. Hillsboro 33; 12. Valle Catholic 32; 13. Bayless 17; 14. Arcadia Valley 15; 15. Jackson 9; 15. New Madrid 9.

Boys Team Scores:

1. Seckman 112; 2. Windsor 81; 3. Hillsboro 76; 4. Oakville 74; 5. De Soto 62.50; 6. Valle Catholic 53; 7. Farmington 51.50; 8. Arcadia Valley 42; 9. Central 36; 9. North County 36; 11. New Madrid 35; 12. Ste. Genevieve 31; 13. Bayless 28; 14. Perryville 22.50; 15. Fredericktown 12; 16. Jackson 6.50.

Girls Event Results:

100 – 2. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 13.65; 4. Gracie Arnold, NC, 13.80; 7. Jaida Scott, CEN, 13.94; 8. Autumn Karsch, NC, 14.01

200 – 2. Savannah Jerman, SG, 27.69; 6. Jaida Scott, CEN, 28.56; 8. Ava Bauman, VC, 28.85

400 – 1. Kale Clements, SG, 1:00.34; 4. Allie England, CEN, 1:04.56; 6. Ava Bauman, VC, 1:06.85; 8. Elizabeth Burgan, 1:07.35

800 – 4. Olivia Klump, SG, 2:42.23; 7. Allie England, CEN, 2:50.86; 8. Wyllow Henderson, FARM, 2:55.20

1600 – 2. Madelyn Griffard, VC, 5:47.01; 6. Alondra Martinez, FARM, 6:24.85; 7. Sadie Greminger, SG, 6:28.72

3200 – 1. Hollyn Zangaro, SG, 12:40.98; 3. Madelyn Griffard, VC, 13:11.22; 5. Emma Dettmer, AV, 13:34.81; 7. Katie Voepel, CEN, 13:42.16; 8. Haley Stephens, CEN, 14:51.94

100 Hurdles – 1. Avery Johnson, CEN, 17.23; 2. Kayden Huck, SG, 17.40; 3. Kenleigh Lange, NC, 17.64; 4. Madelyn Love, NC, 18.17; 6. Caraline Klump, FARM, 18.90

300 Hurdles – 1. Kayden Huck, SG, 50.33; 2. Avery Johnson, CEN, 51.48; 3. Carissa Cassimatis, FARM, 52.37; 4. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 53.00; 8. Kailynn Harmon, SG, 53.71

4x100 – 3. Farmington, 52.89; 5. North County, 53.47

4x200 – 3. Farmington, 1:52.76; 6. Ste. Genevieve, 1:55.93; 8. North County, 1:57.40

4x400 – 2. Ste. Genevieve, 4:23.52; 3. Farmington, 4:31.06; 6. Valle Catholic, 4:39.05; 8. North County, 4:48.33

4x800 – 1. Farmington, 10:49.02; 2. Ste. Genevieve, 10:51.52; 3. Valle Catholic, 10:54.74; 4. Central, 11:55.71; 5. North County, 12:47.71

High Jump – 1. Jade Roth, FARM, 1.47m; 4. Emma Dunn, AV, 1.42m; 5. Terra Fenwick, NC, 1.42m; 7. Holly Reed, AV, 1.37m; 8. Kiki Asher, SG, 1.37m

Pole Vault – 1. Ella Scott, FARM, 2.74m; 5. Savannah Kofron, FARM, 2.59m; 6. Abigail Layne, NC, 2.28m

Long Jump – 1. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 4.65m; 2. Ava Cooper, FARM, 4.57m; 3. Cecilia Mooney, SG, 4.52m; 4. Kinleigh Gresham, FRED, 4.40m; 5. Jaida Scott, CEN, 4.29m; 7. Cheyenne Strohkirch, FARM, 4.22m; 8. Nevaeh Dailey, CEN, 4.19m

Triple Jump – 1. Ava Cooper, FARM, 9.69m; 2. Cheyenne Strohkirch, FARM, 9.27m; 4. Darcey Wright, NC, 8.98m

Discus – 1. Addison Waller-Brenneke, FARM, 31.44m; 5. Meleah Lara, AV, 26.95m

Shot Put – 4. Brianna Hibbits, VC, 9.56m; 5. Kinley Walden, FARM, 9.31m; 6. Jamison Kemper, SG, 9.19m; 8. Emily McClure, NC, 8.62m

Javelin – 1. Alissa Grass, SG, 37.61m; 2. Linley Rehkop, FARM, 36.96m; 3. Avery Graham, FARM, 33.68m; 5. Kayden Huck, SG, 31.90m; 7. Grace Duncan, FARM, 27.44m

Boys Event Results:

100 – 5. Robert Petty, CEN, 11.76; 7. Kaden Smith, SG, 11.79

200 – 3. Sam Erbland, AV, 23.75; 6. Kaden Smith, SG, 24.21; 7. Zachery Botbyl, FRED, 24.33; 8. Robert Petty, CEN, 24.42

400 – 3. Danny Gantz, NC, 52.81; 4. Sam Erbland, AV, 53.15; 8. Joseph Flieg, VC, 56.83

800 – 3. Joshua Fallert, VC, 2:09.80; 4. Wil Kuehn, VC, 2:11.65

1600 – 2. Kaden Kimbrough, FARM, 4:49.79; 5. Peter Roth, VC, 4:57.69; 7. Drew Christopher, NC, 5:01.71

3200 – 1. Jackson Leeds, NC, 10:06.90; 8. Peter Roth, VC, 11:17.63

110 Hurdles – 1. Sam Drury, VC, 16.54; 4. Brayden Alcorn, FARM, 17.52; 6. Charles Bockenkamp, CEN, 17.75; 8. Caleb Leask, FARM, 17.99

300 Hurdles – 1. Charles Bockenkamp, CEN, 41.89; 3. Sam Woodson, FARM, 43.28; 5. Bryson Logan, FARM, 43.65

4x100 – 3. Central, 45.12

4x200 – 4. Central, 1:35.45; 8. North County, 1:36.47

4x400 – 3. Valle Catholic, 3:45.30; 4. Arcadia Valley, 3:47.53; 5. Ste. Genevieve, 3:48.47; 7. Farmington, 3:51.06

4x800 – 1. Valle Catholic, 8:43.00; 8. Central, 9:52.24

High Jump – 2. Ralph Salinas, AV, 1.88m; 6. Brandon Shrum, NC, 1.73m

Pole Vault – 3. Owen Barron, FARM, 3.50m; 4. Joseph Flieg, VC, 3.35m; 5. Wyatt Scott, FARM, 3.35m; 8. Brady Duncan, NC, 3.20m

Long Jump – 3. Braydon Berry, FARM, 5.81m; 5. Nate Peniston, NC, 5.78m

Triple Jump – 1. Ralph Salinas, AV, 12.45m; 7. Jamal Robinson, NC, 11.49m

Discus – 3. T.J. Bowling, FRED, 38.64m; 7. August Palmer, VC, 35.62m

Shot Put – 2. Paul Taylor, SG, 14.34m; 3. Isaac Gaugel, NC, 13.74m; 5. T.J. Bowling, FRED, 13.59m; 8. August Palmer, VC, 12.18

Javelin – 1. Paul Taylor, SG, 47.84m; 2. Dillon Mueller, AV, 43.03m; 3. Jace Bohn, CEN, 42.19; 5. Dalton McBride, SG, 41.50; 7. Wil Kuehn, VC, 40.23m; 8. Kollin Winch, NC, 39.44m

Para Discus – 1. Brett Forbes, NC, 24.00m

Para Shot Put – 1. Brett Forbes, NC, 8.93m