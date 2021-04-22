Farmington girls, Valle boys rule Potosi meet

POTOSI – Farmington headlined the contingent of 10 girls teams, and the Valle Catholic boys won their second consecutive track and field meet amid cold conditions on Wednesday.
The Knights claimed five event victories and compiled 153 points to outlast girls runner-up Jefferson with 129 at the Potosi Invitational.
Brianna Eaves started off 4x400 and 4x800 relay victories, while Alayna Sparr topped the 1600 and Caroleigh Berkemeyer claimed the 400 for Farmington.
Senior Jocelyn Cunningham notched her sixth javelin triumph this season, and five teammates finished runner-up in their respective competition.
Second-place efforts included Eaves in the 300-meter hurdles, Sloane Elam in the discus, Breanna Mathes in the 1600, Courtney Swink in the 100 and Lilly Earley in the 400.
Junior Annie McCaul powered Potosi by topping three events, including both hurdles races. She edged AV sophomore standout Sammi Layton by one-hundredth of a second in the 200 dash.
The host Lady Trojans also picked up distance wins from Celeste Sansegraw in the 3200 and Hallie Portell in the 800. They joined Kaydence Gibson and Alyson Skiles for second in the 4x800 relay.
Ella Bertram finished second in the shot put while the 4x200 and 4x400 teams of Rachel Valle, Hailey Weibrecht, Sam Loida and Katie Kertz did likewise for Valle Catholic.
Layton sprinted fastest in the 100 for AV.
Katelynne Jones earned the pole vault title for North County, and teammate Kenleigh Lange placed second in the 100-meter hurdles.
Sydney Cash was runner-up in the 800, and Alivia Simily took third in the triple jump for West County.
Valle Catholic followed up its championship at the Simpson Relays on Friday with an 18 ½-point margin of victory over Potosi, 140 ½-122. Farmington landed third in the boys standings.
Luke McClure had a perfect individual score of 40 points for the Warriors, running 1-2 with teammate Cory Stoll in the 100 and 200 sprints.
The Warriors crossed the line first in 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relays, and was second to Potosi in the 4x800. Mitchell Meyer was runner-up in the 400, Stoll captured second in the long jump and Jordan Bales had an identical result in the 300-meter hurdles.
The Potosi boys won two field events – Brayden Isgriggs in the discus and A’Mondre McCaul in the javelin - and Will Jarvis paced the 400 while anchoring a 4x800 win with Jaden Kanan, Andrew Cain and Hunter Griffin.
Isgriggs was second in the shot put while the 4x100 and 4x400 relay quartets also collected eight points apiece for the Trojans.
Daunivan Welch earned a sweep of the long and triple jumps, and captured second in the 110-meter hurdles for Farmington. Gavin Hunt and Adam Perry delivered a 1-2 outcome in the 800 while Isaiah Robinson took second in the triple jump and Levi Gervacio was breakout runner-up in the javelin.
Patrick Sikes bolted to a 110-meter hurdles victory, and Fredericktown teammate Brayden Lee won the shot put. Marshall Long was second in the discus.
Other runner-up results included AV freshman Stone Gill in the 3200, along with the North County 4x200 squad of Gaige Joplin, Dreston Hoffman, Landon Ray and Jordan Borseth.
Boys Team Scores:
1. Valle Catholic 140.50; 2. Potosi 122; 3. Farmington 108; 4. Windsor 86; 5. Jefferson 80; 6. North County 78; 7. Fredericktown 52; 8. Arcadia Valley 40; 9. Viburnum 12.50; 10. West County 2.
Girls Team Scores:
1. Farmington 153; 2. Jefferson 129; 3. Potosi 122.50; 4. Windsor 86.33; 5. Valle Catholic 82.50; 6. North County 52.83; 7. Arcadia Valley 47; 8, Fredericktown 21; 9. West County 18.33; 10. Viburnum 12.50
Local Boys Results:
100 – 1. Luke McClure, VC, 11.51; 2. Cory Stoll, VC, 11.57; 3. Dreston Hoffman, NC, 12.05; 4. Mark Heine, FRED, 12.25; 5. Jordan Borseth, NC, 12.27; 7. Chasten Horton, WC, 12.36
200 – 1. Luke McClure, VC, 22.96; 2. Cory Stoll, VC, 23.24; 5. Dreston Hoffman, NC, 24.21; 6. Jordan Borseth, NC, 24.56; 8. Mark Heine, FRED, 25.30
400 – 1. Will Jarvis, POT, 53.17; 2. Mitchell Meyer, VC, 53.66; 3. Jordan Borseth, NC, 54.14; 4. Josiah Lantz, AV, 54.73; 5. Braden Coleman, VC, 55.41; 7. Michael Glore, FARM, 57.22; 8. Gaige Joplin, NC, 57.59
800 – 1. Gavin Hunt, FARM, 2:07.11; 2. Adam Perry, FARM, 2:09.83; 3. Josh Hoog, VC, 2:10.91; 4. Coby Gilbert, NC, 2:11.98; 5. Caden Dettmer, AV, 2:12.21; 6. Josef Flieg, VC, 2:13.75; 7. Jaden Kanan, POT, 2:14.99; 8. Andrew Cain, POT, 2:16.30
1600 – 2. Adam Perry, FARM, 4:41.90; 3. Gavin Hunt, FARM, 4:45.30; 4. Peter Roth, VC, 4:51.42; 5. Tanner Gibson, POT, 4:59.49; 6. Connor Gibson, POT, 5:02.28; 7. Dillon Mueller, AV, 5:06.23; 8. Josef Flieg, VC, 5:09.01
3200 – 2. Stone Gill, AV, 10:17.97; 3. Ezekiel Sisk, POT, 10:26.01; 4. Peter Roth, VC, 10:36.91; 5. Ethan Anderson, FARM, 10:37.72; 6. Jackson Leeds, NC, 10:49.64; 7. Ely Griffin, POT, 11:17.45; 8. Gavin Anderson, FARM, 11:32.55
4x100 – 1. Valle Catholic (Luke McClure, Sam Drury, Bryce Gielser, Cory Stoll), 45.46; 2. Potosi (Gage Mosier, Elijah Hicks, Gavin Portell, Luke Brabham), 48.45
4x200 – 1. Valle Catholic (Jordan Bales, Bryce Giesler, Braden Coleman, Mitchell Meyer), 1:37.62; 2. North County (Gaige Joplin, Dreston Hoffman, Landon Ray, Jordan Borseth), 1:38.42; 4. Potosi (Gage Mosier, Elijah Hicks, Gavin Portell, Luke Brabham), 1:40.39
4x400 – 1. Valle Catholic (Luke McClure, Josh Hoog, Mitchell Meyer, Braden Coleman), 3:35.59; 2. Potosi (Gage Mosier, Hunter Griffin, Luke Brabham, Will Jarvis), 3:38.13; 5. North County (Daniel Gantz, Landon Ray, Bobby Lawson, Gaige Joplin), 3:52.74; 6. Farmington (Michael Glore, Hunter Steinc, Van Kleppe, Jared Smith), 4:05.88
4x800 – 1. Potosi (Jaden Kanan, Andrew Cain, Hunter Griffin, Will Jarvis), 8:33.81; 2. Valle Catholic (Braden Coleman, Josh Hoog, Peter Roth, Josef Flieg), 8:36.64; 3. Arcadia Valley (Caden Dettmer, Stone Gill, Josiah Lantz, Dominic Mueller), 8:56.64; 4. North County (Jackson Leeds, Daniel Gantz, Joseph Werley, Coby Gilbert), 9:11.98; 7. Fredericktown (Elijah Vance, Caleb Jenkerson, Braden Boswell, Maxwell Kopitsky), 10:31.06
110 Hurdles – 1. Patrick Sikes, FRED, 15.75; 2. Daunivan Welch, FARM, 17.77; 3. Sam Drury, VC, 17.89; 5. Landon Spraus, POT, 18.77; 6. Bobby Lawson, NC, 19.34; 8. Jarren Cross, POT, 20.15
300 Hurdles – 2. Jordan Bales, VC, 43.91; 3. Dawson Couch, AV, 45.56; 4. Landon Sprous, POT, 45.62; 5. Patrick Sikes, FRED, 45.99; 6. Sam Drury, VC, 46.27; 8. Jarren Cross, POT, 53.85
Long Jump – 1. Daunivan Welch, FARM, 20-02.25; 2. Cory Stoll, VC, 19-05.25; 3. Isaiah Robinson, VC, 18-01.50; 4. Jaden Kanan, POT, 17-09.50; 5. Mark Heine, FRED, 17:00.75; 6. Dawson Couch, AV, 17-00.00; 7. Nicolas Dante, NC, 16-08.75; 8. Gage Mosier, POT, 16-07.75
Triple Jump – 1. Daunivan Welch, FARM, 40-10.25; 2. Isaiah Robinson, FARM, 40-05.00; 3. Dreston Hoffman, NC, 38-01.25; 7. Jaden Kanan, POT, 36-04.75; 8. Carson Saunders, POT, 36-00.25
High Jump – 3. Ralph Salinas, AV, 5-07; 6. Mark Heine, FRED, 5-03; 7. Sam Drury, VC, 5-01
Pole Vault – 3. Triston Miller, NC, 10-04.00; 4. Raymond Morrow, FARM, 10-04.00; 5. Eli Fallert, VC, 9-04.25; 7. Samuel Paul, NC, 8-10.25; 8. Joseph Flieg, VC, 8:04.25
Discus – 1. Brayden Isgriggs, POT, 140-09; 2. Marshall Long, FRED, 131-10; 3. Wyatt Valentine, POT, 110-11; 4. Payden Allen, NC, 107-09; 6. Grant Eaton, NC, 98-11; 7. Tyler Williams, FARM, 96-04; 8. Gage Heil, VC, 88-07
Shot Put – 1. Brayden Lee, FRED, 42-10.25; 2. Brayden Isgriggs, POT, 41-04.25; 4. Marshall Long, FRED, 40-00.50; 5. A’Mondre McCaul, POT, 35-04.00; 6. Jaden Oyler, FARM, 35-02.00; 7. Grant Eaton, NC, 35-00.50; 8. August Palmer, VC, 33-02.50
Javelin – 1. A’Mondre Hill, POT, 135-04; 2. Levi Gervacio, FARM, 135-01; 3. Tyler Williams, FARM, 135-00; 4. Wyatt Valentine, POT, 135-00; 8. August Palmer, VC, 97-10
Local Girls Results:
100 – 1. Sammi Layton, AV, 13.41; 2. Courtney Swink, FARM, 13.68; 3. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 13.80; 4. Caroleigh Berkemeyer, FARM, 13.99; 5. Autumn Karsch, NC, 14.16; 8. Ashlyn Klump, VC, 14.86
200 – 1. Annie McCaul, POT, 27.53; 2. Sammi Layton, AV, 27.54; 3. Emma Gerstner, FARM, 28.18; 4. Haley Minkel, NC, 28.64; 5. Sam Loida, VC, 28.68; 6. Courtney Swink, FARM, 29.23; 8. Linley Rekhop, FRED, 29.60
400 – 1. Caroleigh Berkemeyer, FARM, 1:02.44; 2. Lilly Earley, FARM, 1:03.45; 3. Sam Loida, VC, 1:05.26; 5. Alize Litton, POT, 1:07.84; 6. Sydney Cash, WC, 1:08.83; 7. Rachel Valle, VC, 1:09.37
800 – 1. Hallie Portell, POT, 2:32.01; 2. Sydney Cash, WC, 2:34.29; 3. Kristina Ramos, FARM, 2:39.72; 4. Camryn Basler, VC, 2:43.78; 5. Ellie Hinson, FARM, 2:45.04; 6. Trinity Russell, AV, 2:45.95; 7. Kaydence Gibson, 2:50.01; 8. Nicole Valle, VC, 2:50.58
1600 – 1. Alayna Sparr, FARM, 5:34.08; 2. Breanna Mathes, FARM, 5:46.96; 3. Camryn Basler, VC, 5:57.68; 4. Gracie Shutz, POT, 6:09.75; 5. Chloe Webb, NC, 6:14.72; 6. Ava Laut, FRED, 6:17.25; 7. Nicole Valle, VC, 6:18.80
3200 – 1. Celeste Sansegraw, POT, 12:52.34; 2. Alyson Skiles, POT, 12:57.17; 3. Emma Dettmer, AV, 13:13.57; 4. Camryn Basler, VC, 13:56.14; 5. Mary Roth, VC, 14:05.25; 7. Emma Spike, FARM, 16:11.32
4x100 – 3. North County (Kayla Lord, Ashton Malady, Gracie Arnold, Karlie Straughan), 56.18; 4. Potosi (Lauryn Reed, Alize Litton, Hope Miner, Michelle Whitaker), 56.78; 5. Valle Catholic (Abigail Marzuco, Lillian Hoog, Ashlyn Klump, Callee Naeger), 59.83; 6. Arcadia Valley (Jayme Standefer, Haley Blankenship, Hallie Vinyard, Arial Chappell), 1:01.87
4x200 – 2. Valle Catholic (Sam Loida, Rachel Valle, Hailey Weibrecht, Katie Kertz), 1:57.34; 4. Potosi (Michelle Whitaker, Alize Litton, Lauryn Reed, Paige West), 1:58.66; 5. North County (Paris Larkin, Katelynne Jones, Kenleigh Lange, Haley Minkel), 1:59.14; 6. Arcadia Valley (Ashtyn Amelung, Sammi Layton, Cate Newstead-Adams, Hallie Vinyard), 2:00.16
4x400 – 1. Farmington (Brianna Eaves, Alayna Sparr, Lilly Earley, Caroleigh Berkemeyer) 4:18.39; 2. Valle Catholic (Rachel Valle, Hailey Weibrecht, Sam Loida, Katie Kertz), 4:32.17; 3. Potosi (Hallie Portell, Alize Litton, Paige West, Annie McCaul), 4:33.93
4x800 – 1. Farmington (Brianna Eaves, Breanna Mathes, Kristina Ramos, Ellie Hinson), 10:33.64; 2. Potosi (Celeste Sansegraw, Kaydence Gibson, Alyson Skiles, Hallie Portell), 10:38.29; 3. Arcadia Valley (Emma Dettmer, Trinity Russell, Erica Standefer, Natilie Stricklin), 11:00.08; 4. Valle Catholic (Camryn Basler, Nicole Valle, Rachel Valle, Mary Roth), 11:06.69; 6. Fredericktown (Ava Laut, Elizabeth Crouch, Patience Garland, Belle Hanshew), 12:33.33
100 Hurdles – 1. Annie McCaul, POT, 16.19; 2. Kenleigh Lange, NC, 18.54; 4. Brianna Eaves, FARM, 19.19; 5. Alyssa Glanzer, AV, 19.50; 8. Madelyn Love, NC, 19.98
300 Hurdles – 1. Annie McCaul, POT, 48.62; 2. Brianna Eaves, FARM, 52.99; 3. Karlie Straughan, NC, 53.86; 4. Emma Weiss, FARM, 55.58; 5. Alyssa Glanzer, AV, 56.24; 7. Kya Gibson, POT, 59.17; 8. Katie Kertz, VC, 1:00.60
Long Jump – 3. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 14.07.75; 5. Michelle Whitaker, POT, 14-01.25; 6. Courtney Swink, FARM, 13-11.50; 7. Paris Larkin, NC, 13-10.50; 8. Alivia Simily WC, 13-07.75
Triple Jump – 3. Alivia Simily, WC, 31-07.50; 5. Lauren Obenauer, FARM, 29-08.25; 7. Hailey Weibrecht, VC, 29-07.25; 8. Michelle Whitaker, POT, 29-05.50
High Jump – 4. Jade Roth, FARM, 4-05; 6. Macy Kamler, FARM, 4-05; 6. Lauren Obenauer, FARM, 4-05; 8. Paris Larkin, NC, 4-03.25; 8. Sydney Cash, WC, 4-03.25
Pole Vault – 1. Katelynne Jones, NC, 8-11.75; 3. Kaydence Gibson, POT, 6-10.75; 5. Ayla Schott, FARM, 6-10.75; 7. Katie Kertz, VC, 5-10.75
Discus – 2. Sloane Elam, FARM, 103-01; 3. Kalie Thompson, POT, 90-06; 6. Ella Bertram, VC, 75-02; 7. Lauren Gibbs, FRED, 72-09; 8. Brianna Hibbits, VC, 68-09
Shot Put – 2. Ella Bertram, VC, 34-00.75; 5. Kami Politte, POT, 28-11.25; 7. Shelby Bowling, FARM, 26-06.50; 8. Jocelyn Cunningham, FARM, 24-05.75
Javelin – 1. Jocelyn Cunningham, FARM, 107-06; 3. Sloane Elam, FARM, 103-11; 4. Chloe Finley, POT, 91-04; 5. Ella Bertram, VC, 89-07; 7. Hope Miner, POT, 77-03; 8. Hannah Staab, VC, 65-08