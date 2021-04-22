Farmington girls, Valle boys rule Potosi meet

Ella Bertram finished second in the shot put while the 4x200 and 4x400 teams of Rachel Valle, Hailey Weibrecht, Sam Loida and Katie Kertz did likewise for Valle Catholic.

Layton sprinted fastest in the 100 for AV.

Katelynne Jones earned the pole vault title for North County, and teammate Kenleigh Lange placed second in the 100-meter hurdles.

Sydney Cash was runner-up in the 800, and Alivia Simily took third in the triple jump for West County.

Valle Catholic followed up its championship at the Simpson Relays on Friday with an 18 ½-point margin of victory over Potosi, 140 ½-122. Farmington landed third in the boys standings.

Luke McClure had a perfect individual score of 40 points for the Warriors, running 1-2 with teammate Cory Stoll in the 100 and 200 sprints.

The Warriors crossed the line first in 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relays, and was second to Potosi in the 4x800. Mitchell Meyer was runner-up in the 400, Stoll captured second in the long jump and Jordan Bales had an identical result in the 300-meter hurdles.