PARK HILLS – Several leads were proven unsafe near the conclusion of races on Friday during the MAAA conference track and field meet.

But the chase for team trophies was basically settled after a couple of hours, as Farmington utilized strength in numbers and performance to earn another decisive sweep.

The Knights picked up 10 event victories – five between distance runs and relays – and celebrated a 15th title in 16 years by their girls while the boys claimed their 12th in that span.

Seniors Chloe Wood and Aiden Moriarty were among the scoring leaders as the Farmington girls totaled 206 points with Ste. Genevieve next at 151 and Potosi third at 93.

The Knights received two wins each on the boys side from Evan Fuller, in the 800 and 1600, and hurdles specialist Bryson Logan to compile 180 points. Potosi ended with 116, and North County edged Central 102-101 for third.

Central junior Kannon Harlow notched 38 points after winning the 100-meter dash, anchoring a 4x100 relay triumph and soaring to 13 feet, 6 inches as defending pole vault champion.

The girls division featured several athletes with either multiple event wins or at least 30 points, including Ste. Genevieve sophomores Kale Clements and Kayden Huck, Central junior Avery Johnson, West County senior Alivia Simily and Fredericktown senior Linley Rehkop.

Jade Roth collected the first victory for Farmington before track events began. The senior executed two clutch attempts with absolutely no margin for error to edge Simily in the high jump.

Simily, with less than a full month of experience in the event, surged to the lead by clearing her initial attempt at five feet with seemingly no difficulty.

Roth dislodged the bar during her first two tries, but remained in contention after clearing the third with slight contact. Simily still maintained first place until Roth made 5 feet, 2 inches on her last chance.

Simily immediately regrouped with a shortened time window available for the long and triple jumps, and became a double conference champion after taking second in both events last year.

Moriarty edged Wood at the line to give Farmington a 1-2 result in the girls 1600, then finished second to Ste. Genevieve sophomore Hollyn Zangaro in the 3200.

Wood was part of a winning 4x400 to conclude the meet, and patiently chose her moment on the second lap of the 800 to overtake leader and Valle Catholic freshman Ava Bauman.

The Knights enjoyed another 1-2 finish in the girls pole vault from Ella Scott and Clarah Wilkins. More runner-up efforts came from two relay squads, Ava Cooper in the triple jump, Addison-Waller Brenneke in the shot put and Avery Graham in the javelin.

The six event titles by Ste. Genevieve marked the most by any girls team. Clements provided two of them by blazing a sub-minute 400-meter dash and anchoring the 4x400.

Fellow sophomore Kayden Huck powered to the 300-meter hurdles triumph after taking second to Johnson in the 100-meter race. Alissa Grass topped the javelin field for Ste. Gen.

The claim for fastest individual sprinter culminated in a pair of duels between Dragons senior Savannah Jerman and Rehkop, who compiled 34 points overall for Fredericktown.

Jerman earned a measure of revenge in the 200 after Rehkop beat her across the line with a lean by six hundredths of a second in the earlier 100.

Rehkop switched out the javelin for the 200 within her four-event program, and secured two more second-place performances in the long jump and 300-meter hurdles.

The Potosi girls were once again led by field champions Kalie Thompson, who extended her discus win streak to a perfect 10-of-10 this season, and junior Nora Henry nearby in the shot put.

Johnson helped Central sweep the girls 4x100 and 4x200 relays with Courtney Dortch leading off both events. Anchor Allie England added second place in the individual 400.

Not to be outdone were the Central boys with double titles in the same sprint relays. Harlow passed two competitors after taking the final 4x100 exchange from Robert Petty.

Harlow was only blocked from a maximum 40-point meet by senior teammate Hakin Wagner, who also edged Farmington sophomore Brett Drye for a sweep of the long and triple jumps.

But the Knights already owned plenty of cushion in the boys standings. Fuller followed his 1600 victory by using a strong kick down the stretch to clip Jaden Kanan of Potosi in the 800.

The quest for a third distance title was ultimately denied about 30 minutes later, as North County senior Jackson Leeds flipped the result against Fuller from runner-up to champion.

Logan topped Landon Sprous of Potosi and Charles Bockenkamp of Central to strike double gold in the boys hurdles, and Farmington junior Ethan Vaugh won the discus throw by about 2 ½ meters.

The Potosi boys shined brightest on the relay front with titles in the 4x400 and 4x800. Ezekiel Sisk added third place in the 3200.

Arcadia Valley junior Sam Erbland continued his breakout season with two more winning dashes, capped by an impressive comeback in the 200.

Erbland erased about two full strides of separation over the last 50 meters to catch West County senior Chasten Horton at the stripe after claiming the previous 400.

Ralph Salinas scaled above fellow state qualifier Brandon Shrum of North County and Potosi junior Luke Brabham for the high jump crown, and was third in the triple jump for the Tigers.

Ste. Genevieve has endured a recent dip in boys team success, but displayed a promising building block as freshman thrower Paul Taylor delivered two wins.

Taylor withstood North County senior Isaac Gaugel and Fredericktown senior T.J. Bowling to conquer the shot put, and opened the meet with a sizable victory in the javelin.

Valle Catholic was paced by its runner-up 4x400 and 4x800 boys relay teams, along with Wil Kuehn, who was second to Taylor in the javelin.

Jacob Voyles grabbed second in a solid discus outing for Central. Danny Gantz provided a second-place 400 effort for North County.

District action for West County, Valle Catholic and Bismarck is scheduled for Saturday. Schools from the three larger enrollment classes will begin the postseason on the following weekend.

Girls Team Scores:

1. Farmington 206; 2. Ste. Genevieve 151; 3. Potosi 93; 4. North County 62; 5. Central 59; 6. Valle Catholic 46; 7. Fredericktown 45; 8. Arcadia Valley 32; 9. West County 31

Boys Team Scores:

1. Farmington 180; 2. Potosi 116; 3. North County 102; 4. Central 101; 5. Valle Catholic 81; 6. Ste. Genevieve 52; 7. Arcadia Valley 48; 8. Fredericktown 20; 9. West County 16; 10. Bismarck 8.

Girls Event Results:

100 – 1. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 13.41; 2. Savannah Jerman, SG, 13.47; 3. Cadence Dunn, FARM, 13.54; 4. Carissa Cassimatis, FARM, 13.67; 5. Gracie Arnold, NC, 13.74; 6. Kylee Hartwick, AV, 13.81; 7. Carly Fernow, SG, 13.90; 8. Autumn Karsch, NC, 14.01

200 – 1. Savannah Jerman, SG, 27.45; 2. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 28.39; 3. Cheyenne Strohkirch, FARM, 28.42; 4. Cadence Dunn, FARM, 28.65; 5. Jaida Scott, CEN, 28.79; 6. Kayla Miller, NC, 29.22; 7. Jayden Pendleton, NC, 30.09; 8. Kayla Sumpter, AV, 30:55

400 – 1. Kale Clements, SG, 59.35; 2. Allie England, CEN, 1:04.38; 3. Grace Shuburt, 1:04.68; 4. Kayla Miller, NC, 1:06.25; 5. Cecilia Mooney, SG, 1:07.11; 6. Elizabeth Burgan, FARM, 1:07.35; 7. Kaydence Gibson, POT, 1:09.39; 8. Cate Newstead-Adams, AV, 1:11.08

800 – 1. Chloe Wood, FARM, 2:31.13; 2. Ava Bauman, VC, 2:32.46; 3. Kale Clements, SG, 2:34.89; 4. Celeste Sansegraw, POT, 2:38.16; 5. Alyson Skiles, POT, 2:40. 46; 6. Ella Scott, FARM, 2:44.39; 7. Jazmine Morris, WC, 2:46.26; 8. Olivia Klump, SG, 2:47.09

1600 – 1. Aiden Moriarty, FARM, 5:29.16; 2. Chloe Wood, FARM, 5:29.33; 3. Madelyn Griffard, VC, 5:30.10; 4. Celeste Sansegraw, POT, 5:36.20; 5. Sadie Greminger, SG, 6:09.03; 6. Allison Land, POT, 6:11.83; 7. Dakotah Medows, SG, 6:17.23; 8. Jazmine Morris, WC, 6:21.86

3200 – 1. Hollyn Zangaro, SG, 12:05.79; 2. Aiden Moriarty, FARM, 12:06.39; 3. Madelyn Griffard, VC, 12:28.99; 4. Celeste Sansegraw, POT, 12:35.66; 5. Emma Dettmer, AV, 12:35.96; 6. Cayman McIntyre, FARM, 13:14.29; 7. Allison Land, POT, 13:56.45; 8. Katie Voepel, CEN, 14:07.25

100 Hurdles – 1. Avery Johnson, CEN, 16.36; 2. Kayden Huck, SG, 17.13; 3. Kenleigh Lange, NC, 17.20; 4. Carissa Cassimatis, FARM, 17.30; 5. Madelyn Love, NC, 18.43; 6. Lydia Vaeth, SG, 18.63; 7. Caraline Klump, FARM, 18.79; 8. Kya Gibson, POT, 19.53

300 Hurdles – 1. Kayden Huck, SG, 50.36; 2. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 51.13; 3. Carissa Cassimatis, FARM, 51.83; 4. Kailynn Harmon, SG, 52.49; 5. Avery Johnson, CEN, 53.19; 6. Kya Gibson, POT, 54.36; 7. Niyah Hayward, FARM, 54.46; 8. Kylee Hartwick, AV, 54.63

4x100 – 1. Central, 52.98; 2. Farmington, 53.31; 3. North County, 54.41; 4. Potosi, 55.91; 5. Ste. Genevieve, 56.41; 6. Valle Catholic, 1:03.54

4x200 – 1. Central, 1:52.71; 2. Ste. Genevieve, 1:54.96; 3. Farmington, 1:55.39; 4. North County, 1:56.00; 5. Potosi, 1:59.43; 6. Valle Catholic, 2:14.86

4x400 – 1. Ste. Genevieve, 4:17.48; 2. Farmington, 4:23.41; 3. Valle Catholic, 4:37.55; 4. North County, 4:45.81; 5. Potosi, 4:47.15

4x800 – 1. Farmington, 10:32.01; 2. Ste. Genevieve, 10:36.37; 3. Valle Catholic, 10:52.94; 4. Potosi, 11:17.91; 5. Central, 11:43.32; 6. North County, 12:21.84

High Jump – 1. Jade Roth, FARM, 1.58m; 2. Alivia Simily, WC, 1.52m; 3. Ava Robart, POT, 1.47m; 4. Emma Dunn, AV, 1.42m; 5. Kiki Asher, SG, 1.42m; 6. Ava Cooper, FARM, 1.42m; 7. Holly Reed, AV, 1.42m; 8. Terra Fenwick, NC, 1.42m

Pole Vault – 1. Ella Scott, FARM, 2.89m; 2. Clarah Wilkins, FARM, 2.74m; 3. Kaydence Gibson, POT, 2.59m; 4. Courtney Dortch, CEN, 2.59m; 5. Abigail Layne, NC, 2.28m; 6. Brianna Mitchell, SG, 1.82m; 6. Lillian Kohler, SG, 1.82m

Long Jump – 1. Alivia Simily, WC, 4.75m; 2. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 4.60m; 3. Cecilia Mooney, SG, 4.58m; 4. Ava Cooper, FARM, 4.57m; 5. Cheyenne Strohkirch, FARM, 4.42m; 6. Jaida Scott, CEN, 4.30m; 7. McKenna Randall, POT, 4.18m; 8. McKayla Randall, POT, 4.15m

Triple Jump – 1. Alivia Simily, WC, 10.55m; 2. Ava Cooper, FARM, 9.79m; 3. Cheyenne Strohkirch, FARM, 9.67m; 4. McKenna Randall, POT, 8.56m; 5. Paige Newstead-Adams, AV, 8.32m; 6. Jayden Smith, AV, 8.21m; 7. Brooklyn Weibrecht, VC, 8.16m; 8. Haylee Jones, NC, 7.43m

Discus – 1. Kalie Thompson, POT, 34.33m; 2. Addison Waller-Brenneke, FARM, 30.55m; 3. Elena Lara, AV, 29.55m; 4. Ava Penuel, FRED, 27.18m; 5. Meleah Lara, AV, 26.08m; 6. Jayden Smith, NC, 23.34m; 7. Brianna Hibbits, VC, 23.08m; 8. Kinley Wadlen, FARM, 23.05m

Shot Put – 1. Nora Henry, POT, 11.07m; 2. Jamison Kemper, SG, 9.60m; 3. Kinley Walden, FARM, 9.53m; 4. Shelby Bowling, FARM, 9.52m; 5. Emily McClure, NC, 9.26m; 6. Blaire Miller, POT, 9.03m; 7. Claire Jenkins, NC, 8.71m; 8. Brianna Hibbits, VC, 8.64m

Javelin – 1. Alissa Grass, SG, 34.85m; 2. Avery Graham, FARM, 34.48m; 3. Ava Penuel, FRED, 29.59m; 4. Kayden Huck, SG, 28.28m; 5. Grace Duncan, FARM, 27.91m; 6. Hannah Staab, VC, 24.04m; 7. Blaire Miller, POT, 24.03m; 8. Katelyn Strange, AV, 22.45m

Boys Event Results:

100 – 1. Kannon Harlow, CEN, 11.41; 2. Chasten Horton, WC, 11.65; 3. Braydon Berry, FARM, 11.71; 4. Robert Petty, CEN, 11.78; 5. Noah Walton, POT, 11.81; 6. Parker Dickinson, FARM, 12.01; 7. Nate Peniston, NC, 12.08; 8. Gregory Neubrand, POT, 12.20

200 – 1. Sam Erbland, AV, 23.65; 2. Chasten Horton, WC, 23.69; 3. Brett Drye, FARM, 23.75; 4. Kaden Smith, SG, 23.81; 5. Luke Brabham, POT, 24.22; 6. Braydon Berry, FARM, 24.29; 7. Gregory Neubrand, POT, 24.39; 8. Robert Petty, CEN, 24.55

400 – 1. Sam Erbland, AV, 52.46; 2. Danny Gantz, NC, 53.00; 3. Dustin Randazzo, FARM, 53.33; 4. Luke Brabham, POT, 53.56; 5. Ayden Butcher, SG, 55.25; 6. Gabe Crocker, BIS, 55.66; 7. Josef Flieg, VC, 56.20; 8. Zane Wood, FARM, 56.25

800 – 1. Evan Fuller, FARM, 2:09.41; 2. Jaden Kanan, POT, 2:10.69; 3. Joshua Fallert, VC, 2:11.44; 4. Wil Kuehn, VC, 2:12.30; 5. Connor Gibson, POT, 2:14.16; 6. Nickolai Cain, FARM, 2:14.76; 7. Lucas Naucke, NC, 2:19.37; 8. Izik Stafford, SG, 2:21.97

1600 – 1. Evan Fuller, FARM, 4:29.94; 2. Jackson Leeds, NC, 4:31.74; 3. Kaden Kimbrough, FARM, 4:44.21; 4. Ezekiel Sisk, POT, 4:46.48; 5. Alex Smith, POT, 4:47.11; 6. Peter Roth, VC, 4:49.14; 7. Drew Christopher, NC, 4:49.54; 8. Donald Laut, FRED, 5:07.01

3200 – 1. Jackson Leeds, NC, 10:12.37; 2. Evan Fuller, FARM, 10:25.97; 3. Ezekiel Sisk, POT, 10:26.55; 4. Kaden Kimbrough, FARM, 10:35.37; 5. Alex Smith, POT, 10:41.58; 6. Peter Roth, VC, 10:43.90; 7. Drew Christopher, NC, 11:03.72; 8. Austin Ringwald, VC, 11:22.94

110 Hurdles – 1. Bryson Logan, FARM, 15.10; 2. Landon Sprous, POT, 15.85; 3. Parker Dickinson, FARM, 16.03; 4. Sam Drury, VC, 16.35; 5. Charles Bockenkamp, CEN, 16.85

300 Hurdles – 1. Bryson Logan, FARM, 41.21; 2. Charles Bockenkamp, CEN, 41.44; 3. J.T. Cross, POT, 42.74; 4. Landon Sprous, POT, 42.84; 5. Sam Drury, VC, 43.56; 6. Sam Woodson, FARM, 43.88; 7. Jayce Bales, VC, 45.74; 8. Dane Sansel, FRED, 46.88

4x100 – 1. Central, 44.79; 2. Farmington, 45.23; 3. North County, 45.53; 4. Valle Catholic, 45.69; 5. Potosi, 46.76; 6. Ste. Genevieve, 51.99

4x200 – 1. Central, 1:34.44; 2. Farmington, 1:35.65; 3. North County, 1:36.97; 4. Valle Catholic, 1:37.33; 5. Potosi, 1:39.44; 6. Ste. Genevieve, 1:47.30

4x400 – 1. Potosi, 3:34.49; 2. Valle Catholic, 3:35.56; 3. Farmington, 3:35.86; 4. Arcadia Valley, 3:36.83; 5. North County, 3:44.19; 6. Ste. Genevieve, 3:54.63; 7. Central, 4:13.06

4x800 – 1. Potosi, 8:32.24; 2. Valle Catholic, 8:35.02; 3. Farmington, 9:19.88; 4. Central, 9:41.78; 5. Fredericktown, 10:03.58; 6. North County, 10:27.54

High Jump – 1. Ralph Salinas, AV, 1.82m; 2. Brandon Shrum, NC, 1.77m; 3. Luke Brabham, POT, 1.72m; 4. Brandon Santiago, POT, 1.72m; 5. Ian Zohner, FARM, 1.62m; 6. Oscar Millan, FRED, 1.62m; 7. Justus Boyer, FARM, 1.57m; 8. Conner Clinton, VC, 1.57m

Pole Vault – 1. Kannon Harlow, CEN, 4.11m; 2. Owen Barron, FARM, 3.35m; 3. Brady Duncan, NC, 3.35m; 4. Wyatt Scott, FARM, 3.20m; 5. Brady Williams, POT, 2.74m; 6. Jamal Robinson, NC, 2.59m; 7. Kale Johnson, POT, 2.43m

Long Jump – 1. Hakin Wagner, CEN, 6:48m; 2. Kannon Harlow, CEN, 6.16m; 3. Nate Peniston, NC, 6.05m; 4. Braydon Berry, FARM, 6.01m; 5. Brett Drye, FARM, 5.91m; 6. Jaden Kanan, POT, 5.73m; 7. Ralph Salinas, AV, 5.68m; 8. Bryce Giesler, VC, 5.67m

Triple Jump – 1. Hakin Wagner, CEN, 13.24m; 2. Brett Drye, FARM, 13.01m; 3. Ralph Salinas, AV, 12.82m; 4. Gabe Crocker, BIS, 12.41m; 5. Braydon Berry, FARM, 12.12m; 6. Jamal Robinson, NC, 11.58m; 7. Dennis Skaggs, NC, 11.11m; 8. Conner Clanton, VC, 10.93m

Discus – 1. Ethan Vaugh, FARM, 41.17m; 2. Jacob Voyles, CEN, 38.56m; 3. T.J. Bowling, FRED, 36.87m; 4. Mason Lay, NC, 36.43m; 5. Zachary Naeger, VC, 35.57m; 6. Nathan Johnson, SG, 35.18m; 7. Frank Rodenberg, NC, 34.51m; 8. Michael Chavosky, POT, 33.78m

Shot Put – 1. Paul Taylor, SG, 14.76m; 2. Isaac Gaugel, NC, 13.20m; 3. Jacob Schweigert, SG, 13.19m; 4. T.J. Bowling, FRED, 13.17m; 5. Ethan Vaugh, FARM, 12.60m; 6. Mason Lay, NC, 12.50m; 7. August Palmer, VC, 12.15; 8. Zachary Naeger, VC, 11.59m

Javelin – 1. Paul Taylor, SG, 46.12m; 2. Wil Kuehn, VC, 43.69m; 3. August Palmer, VC, 41.04m; 4. Dillon Mueller, AV, 39.51m; 5. Dalton McBride, SG, 38.55m; 6. Hayden Barbarotto, NC, 38.34m; 7. Owen Birkner, FARM, 37.95m; 8. Michael Wolfe, POT, 37.50m