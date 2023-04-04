BONNE TERRE – With fewer schools in attendance than originally planned, teams were granted up to three entries in various events at the rescheduled Raider Relays.

Farmington utilized its roster depth by sweeping the team titles, and crowned 12 event winners between boys and girls competition amid ample sunshine and wind on Monday afternoon.

The Knights held off Potosi by 22 points on the boys side, and were highlighted by a 1-2-3 result from Braydon Berry, Parker Dickinson and Brett Drye in the 100-meter dash.

Evan Fuller shortened his usual distances to claim the 400 and 800 wins, while Bryson Logan earned victories in both hurdles races.

Owen Barron and Wyatt Scott placed 1-2 in the boys pole vault, and Drye added a second triumph in the triple jump for Farmington.

Although the Knights secured only four girls event titles, their margin of victory was more substantial with a gap of 198 ½-127 between runner-up Potosi.

Jade Roth improved from the weekend to withstand a test from North County freshman Ivy Maggard after both cleared 5 feet even in the high jump.

Ella Scott won the pole vault while Avery Graham and Grace Duncan claimed first and second in the girls javelin after both elected to release throws from the grass instead of the runway.

Grace Shuburt and Cheyenne Strohkirch helped Farmington also capture the 4x200 and 4x400 relays with Angelia Davis, Cadence Dunn, Chloe Wood and Scott handling the early laps.

The lofty team score contained seven more second-place performances from the 4x100 and 4x800 relays, Cayman McIntyre in the 800, Shelby Bowling in shot put, Addison Brenneke in the discus, Scott in the 400 and Wood in the 1600.

The meet featured seven MAAA conference schools along with Grandview from the JCAA. Host program North County took third place in both divisions.

The Potosi boys picked up victories from Ezekiel Sisk in the 3200 and Jadan Kanan in the long jump plus the 4x400 crew of Landon Sprous, J.T. Cross, Luke Brabham and Kanan.

Jackson Leeds won the 1600 and was second in the 3200 for North County as teammates Steven Hulsey, Dane McCoy, Dillon Forney and Nathan Peniston carried the 4x100 sprint relay.

Valle Catholic topped two boys relays in the 4x200 (Sam Drury, Bryce Giesler, Joshua Fallert, Tim Okenfuss) and 4x800 (Fallert, Wil Kuehn, Jayce Bales, Peter Roth). Kuehn edged Dillon Muller of Arcadia Valley in the javelin throw, and Roth ran second to Leeds in the 1600.

Fredericktown senior T.J. Bowling dominated the discus and shot put. Every boys program had at least one top finish as Ralph Salinas won the high jump for Arcadia Valley and Chasten Horton was fastest in the 200 for West County.

The girls division included the extension of multiple win streaks in field events from established state medalists Kalie Thompson of Potosi and Alivia Simily of West County.

Thompson battled through an ailing groin to secure her fifth straight discus victory, and inched closer to her own school record from the Class 3 state gathering last season.

The Lady Trojans also landed victories from distance standout Celeste Sansegraw in the 3200 and Nora Henry in the shot put.

Simily remained unbeaten for her senior season in the long jump by narrowly exceeding 15 feet. She competed for the fifth time in a span of eight days, and also won her fourth triple jump during that stretch.

Kenleigh Lange powered to the 100-meter victory, and joined North County teammates Abigail Layne, Elise McFerron and Gracie Arnold in a 4x100 title.

Madelyn Griffard starred again for Valle Catholic with 38 points. She swept through the 800 and 1600 runs, and worked with Ava Bauman, Gwendolyn McKlin and Brooklyn Weibrecht on a winning 4x800.

Bauman triumphed in the 400, and was part of a second-place 4x400 relay by the Lady Warriors.

Fredericktown senior Linley Rehkop compiled 32 points after going runner-up in the 100, 200, 300-meter hurdles and long jump. She was edged in the sprint races by Grandview senior Maggie Boker.

Girls Team Scores:

1. Farmington 198.50; 2. Potosi 127; 3. North County 103; 4. Grandview, 91.50; 5 Valle Catholic, 73.50; 6. Fredericktown 49.50; 7. Arcadia Valley, 42; 8. West County 27

Boys Team Scores:

1. Farmington 163; 2. Potosi 141; 3. North County 120; 4. Valle Catholic 115; 5. Arcadia Valley 61; 6. Grandview 50; 7. Fredericktown 48; 8. West County 15.

Local Girls Results:

100 – 2. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 13.48; 3. Cadence Dunn, FARM, 13.56; 4. Gracie Arnold, NC, 13.67; 5. Grace Shuburt, FARM, 13.80; 6. Kylee Hartwick, AV, 13.82; 7. Kinleigh Gresham, FRED, 13.92; 8. Elise McFerren, NC, 14.14

200 – 2. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 28.26; 3. Jayden Pendleton, NC, 28.54; 4. Kinleigh Gresham, FRED, 28.88; 4. Ava Bauman, VC, 28.88; 6. Samyia McCloud, POT, 29.33; 8. Elizabeth Burgan, FARM, 29.78

400 – 1. Ava Bauman, VC, 1:06.19; 2. Ella Scott, FARM, 1:07.49; 3. Elizabeth Burgan, FARM, 1:07.95; 4. Kayla Miller, NC, 1:08.34; 5. Cate Newstead-Adams, AV, 1:08.77; 6. Brooklyn Weibrecht, VC, 1:10.48; 7. Clarah Wilkins, FARM, 1:11.56; 8. Ivy Maggard, NC, 1:13.83

800 – 1. Madelyn Griffard, VC, 2:37.63; 2. Cayman McIntyre, FARM, 2:44.14; 4. Kaydence Gibson, POT, 2:49.02; 4. Jazmine Morris, WC, 2:49.83; 5. Elizabeth Crouch, FRED, 2:54.45; 6. Alondra Martinez, FARM, 2:54.94; 7. Paige Monroe, WC, 2:59.38; 8. Allie Heeter, POT, 3:02.51

1600 – 1. Madelyn Griffard, VC, 5:39.48; 2. Chloe Wood, FARM, 5:41.76; 3. Aiden Moriarty, FARM, 5:46.62; 4. Cayman McIntyre, FARM, 5:52.72; 5. Allison Land, POT, 6:20.07; 6. Natalie Kist, VC, 6:45.86; 7. Sophie Vance, POT, 6:55.87; 8. Allie Heeter, POT, 6:57.42

3200 – 1. Celeste Sansegraw, POT, 12:35.35; 3. Natalie Gammon, FARM, 13:13.06; 4. Emma Dettmer, AV, 13:54.96; 5. Natalie Kist, VC, 15:02.19; 6. Aubree Jones, FARM, 15:18.45; 7. Isabelle Leeds, NC, 15:21.69; 8. Alexis Stevens, NC, 15:23.24

100 Hurdles – 1. Kenleigh Lange, NC, 17.23; 3. Madelyn Love, NC, 18.31; 4. Caraline Klump, FARM, 18.93; 6. Jayce Jarvis, FARM, 19.73; 7. Reese Worthington, NC, 19.75; 8. Carley Coleman, POT, 20:05

300 Hurdles – 2. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 53.23; 3. Kenleigh Lange, NC, 54.02; 4. Kya Gibson, POT, 54.60; 5. Kylee Hartwick, AV, 54.85; 7. Darcey Wright, NC, 57.17; 8. Carley Coleman, POT, 57.59

4x100 – 1. North County (Abigail Layne, Kenleigh Lange, Elise McFerron, Gracie Arnold), 55.33; 2. Farmington (Angelia Davis, Cadence Dunn, Jayce Jarvis, Cheyenne Strohkirch), 57.76; 3. Potosi (McKenna Randall, Francesca Zaban, Carley Coleman, McKayla Randall), 1:02.21; 5. Valle Catholic (Madison Joggerst, Morgan Schwent, Lydia Brown, Kyndal Chapman), 1:07.41

4x200 – 1. Farmington (Angelia Davis, Cadence Dunn, Grace Shuburt, Cheyenne Strohkirch), 1:55.50; 2. Potosi (Samyia McCloud, McKenna Randall, McKayla Randall), 1:57.11; 3. North County (Kayla Miller, Jayden Pendleton, Ivy Maggard, Kenleigh Lange), 1:57.43; 5. Valle Catholic (Morgan Schwent, Madison Joggerst, Kyndal Chapman, Lydia Brown), 2:18.84

4x400 – 1. Farmington (Chloe Wood, Ella Scott, Cheyenne Strohkirch, Grace Shuburt), 4:27.77; 2. Valle Catholic (Ava Bauman, Madelyn Griffard, Brooklyn Weibrecht, Lydia Brown), 4:37.84; 3. Potosi (Celeste Sansegraw, Kaydence Gibson, Carley Coleman, Kya Gibson), 4:41.98; 4. Arcadia Valley (Emma Dunn, Cate Newstead-Adams, Paige Newstead-Adams, Kayla Sumpter), 4:52.47; 5. North County (Jayden Pendleton, Elise McFerron, Kassie Maggard, Gracie Arnold), 4:53.10

4x800 – 1. Valle Catholic (Ava Bauman, Madelyn Griffard, Gwendalyn McKlin, Brooklyn Weibrecht), 11:03.25; 2. Farmington (Clarah Wilkins, Natalie Gammon, Wyllow Henderson, Alondra Martinez), 11:18.70; 3. Potosi (Allison Land, Carlee Moss, Allie Heeter, Sophie Vance), 11:56.18

High Jump – 1. Jade Roth, FARM, 5-0; 2. Ivy Maggard, NC, 5-0; 3. Emma Dunn, AV, 4-8; 4. Holly Reed, AV, 4-8; 5. Terra Fenwick, NC, 4-6; 6. Kylee Hartwick, AV, 4-4; 6. Anna Cox, FARM, 4-4; 8. Emma LaChance, NC, 4-4.

Pole Vault – 1. Ella Scott, FARM, 9-6; 2. Kaydence Gibson, POT, 8-6; 2. Clarah Wilkins, FARM, 8-6; 4. Savannah Kofron, FARM, 8-0; 5. Abigail Layne, NC, 7-6; 6. Kaydence Allgier, POT, 7-0; 7. Gracie Arnold, NC, 6-6

Long Jump – 1. Alivia Simily, WC, 15-00.75; 2. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 14-10.00; 3. McKayla Randall, POT, 14-01.25; 4. Ella Scott, FARM, 13-07.50; 5. Clarah Wilkins, FARM, 13-05.00; 6. McKenna Randall, POT, 13-03.75; 7. Jayce Jarvis, POT, 13-03.50; 8. Kinleigh Gresham, FRED, 13-02.75

Triple Jump – 1. Alivia Simily, WC, 34-05.75; 3. Darcey Wright, NC, 30-08.00; 4. McKayla Randall, POT, 29-10.25; 5. Paige Newstead-Adams, AV, 28-09.25; 6. McKenna Randall, POT, 28-03.25; 7. Haylee Jones, NC, 26-01.75; 8. Brooklyn Weibrecht, VC, 26-01.50

Discus – 1. Kalie Thompson, POT, 116-02; 2. Addison Waller-Brenneke, FARM, 99-02; 3. Ava Penuel, FRED, 89-02; 5. Meleah Lara, AV, 86-01; 6. Aubree Wilson, POT, 80-10; 7. Jayden Smith, NC, 79-00; 8. Brianna Hibbits, VC, 78-08

Shot Put – 1. Nora Henry, POT, 33-06.75; 2. Shelby Bowling, FARM, 31-10.25; 3. Kinley Walden, FARM, 30-09.75; 4. Blaire Miller, POT, 30-02.25; 5. Emily McClure, NC, 29-09.00; 6. Addison Waller-Brenneke, FARM, 28-10.50; 8. Brooke Bennett, NC, 27-00.75

Javelin – 1. Avery Graham, FARM, 102-00; 2. Grace Duncan, FARM, 91-04; 4. Blaire Miller, POT, 72-01; 5. Baylee Valentine, POT, 68-05; 6. Nora Henry, POT, 66-06; 7. Mary Flowers, NC, 65-10; 8. Brianna Hibbits, VC, 63-11.

Local Boys Results:

100 – 1. Braydon Berry, FARM, 11.30; 2. Parker Dickinson, FARM, 11.37; 3. Brett Drye, FARM, 11.57; 4. Chasten Horton, WC, 11.61; 5. Nathan Peniston, NC, 11.63; 6. Steven Hulsey, NC, 11.84; 7. Mark Heine, FRED, 11.87

200 – 1. Chasten Horton, WC, 23.37; 2. Atreyu McCallister, AV, 23.47; 3. Gregory Neubrand, POT, 23.98; 4. Braydon Berry, FARM, 24.06; 5. Ian Held, AV, 24.13; 6. Zachery Botbyl, FRED, 24.17; 7. Bryce Giesler, VC, 24.32; 8. Ashton Goad, NC, 24.54

400 – 1. Evan Fuller, FARM, 52.22; 2. Sam Erbland, AV, 52.62; 3. Danny Gantz, NC, 52.77; 5. Brandon Shrum, NC, 54.80; 6. Brett Drye, FARM, 54.82; 7. Dillon Mueller, AV, 55.74; 8. Oscar Millan, FRED, 55.87.

800 – 1. Evan Fuller, FARM, 2:05.89; 2. Jaden Kanan, POT, 2:08.81; 3. Connor Gibson, POT, 2:11.16; 4. Dustin Randazzo, FARM, 2:15.02; 5. Wil Kuehn, VC, 2:15.13; 6. Peter Roth, VC, 2:16.84; 7. Tanner Gibson, POT, 2:19.24; 8. Kaden Kimbrough, FARM, 2:19.85

1600 – 1. Jackson Leeds, NC, 4:33.68; 2. Peter Roth, VC, 4:51.99; 3. Kaden Kimbrough, FARM, 4:55.62; 4. Drew Christopher, NC, 4:56.92; 5. Tanner Gibson, POT, 5:09.58; 6. Austin Ringwald, VC, 5:18.93; 7. Nickolai Cain, FARM, 5:24.15; 8. Trent Galczynski, FARM, 5:24.98

3200 – 1. Ezekiel Sisk, POT, 10:31.79; 2. Jackson Leeds, NC, 10:40.02; 3. Alex Smith, POT, 11:08.84; 4. Austin RIngwald, VC, 11:48.95; 6. Garrett Shortt, VC, 12:34.77; 7. Wyatt Cannon, POT, 12:51.25; 8. Daniel Reeves, AV, 13:26.96

110 Hurdles – 1. Bryson Logan, FARM, 15.74; 2. Landon Sprous, POT, 16.05; 3. J.T. Cross, POT, 16:36; 4. Parker Dickinson, 16.41; 5. Sam Drury, VC, 16.50; 6. Jayce Bales, VC, 19.03

300 Hurdles – 1. Bryson Logan, FARM, 41.62; 2. J.T. Cross, POT, 42.16; 3. Landon Sprous, POT, 44.74; 4. Parker DIckinson, FARM, 44.98; 5. Sam Drury, VC, 45.73; 6. Jayce Bales, VC, 48.00

4x100 – 1. North County (Steven Hulsey, Dane McCoy, Dillon Forney, Nate Peniston), 45.97; 2. Valle Catholic (Sam Drury, Joshua Fallert, Tim Okenfuss, Bryce Giesler), 46.55; 3. Farmington (Owen Birkner, Parker Brooks, Kaesen McClain, Colton Truman), 47.02; 4. Arcadia Valley (Isaiah Montgomery, Relph Salinas, Gage Douglas, Kaiden Keith), 48.43.

4x200 – 1. Valle Catholic (Sam Drury, Bryce Giesler, Joshua Fallert, Tim Okenfuss), 1:36.88; 2. Potosi (Gregory Neubrand, Landon Sprous, J.T. Cross, Luke Brabham), 1:37.06; 3. North County (Ashton Goad, Dillon Forney, Nathan Peniston, Danny Gantz), 1:37.46; 4. Farmington (Owen Birkner, Parker Brooks, Justus Boyer, Karsen McClain), 1:38.15.

4x400 – 1. Potosi (Landon Sprous, J.T. Gross, Jaden Kanan, Luke Brabham), 3:35.65; 2. Farmington (Bryson Logan, Dustin Randazzo, Justus Boyer, Evan Fuller), 3:37.99; 3. Vale Catholic (Conner Clanton, Jayce Bales, Joshua Fallert, Peter Roth), 3:47.93; 4. North County (Kyle Boyer, Brandon Shrum, Danny Gantz, Brady Duncan), 3:54.38; 5. Fredericktown (Derek Irby, Donald Laut, Oscar Millan, Hunter Royer), 4:15.25

4x800 – 1. Valle Catholic (Joshua Fallert, Wil Kuehn, Jayce Bales, Peter Roth), 8:45.36; 2. Potosi (Garrett Hale, Connor Gibson, Tanner Gibson, Alex Smith), 8:56.09; 3. Farmington (Kaden Kimbrough, Trent Galczynski, Nickolai Cain, Cole King), 9:15.71.

High Jump – 1. Ralph Salinas, AV, 6-0; 2. Brandon Shrum, NC, 5-10; 3. Brandon Santiago, POT, 5-8; 4. Mark Heine, FRED, 5-6; 6. Connor Clanton, VC, 5-4; 7. Justus Boyer, FARM, 5-4; 8. Ian Zohner, FARM, 5-2.

Pole Vault – 1. Owen Barron, FARM, 11-6; 2. Wyatt Scott, FARM, 11-0; 3. Joseph Flieg, VC, 11-0; 4. Brady Williams, POT, 10-6; 6. Samuel Paul, NC, 10-0; 7. Brady Duncan, NC, 9-6

Long Jump – 1. Jaden Kanan, POT, 19-06.75; 2. Nate Peniston, NC, 19-02.00; 3. Mark Heine, FRED, 18-07.50; 4. Ralph Salinas, AV, 18-02.00; 5. Michael Wolfe, Pot, 17-09.00; 6. Conner Clanton, VC, 17-00.00; 7. Oscar Millan, FRED, 16-08.50; 8. Dane McCoy, NC, 16-08.50

Triple Jump – 1. Brett Drye, FARM, 43-03.25; 2. Ralph Salinas, AV, 41-08.75; 3. Braydon Berry, FARM, 41-01.25; 4. Jamal Robinson, NC, 38-00.00; 5. Dennis Skaggs III, NC, 36-05.50; 6. Jaden Kanan, POT, 36-03.00; 7. Michael Wolfe, POT, 35-02.50; 8. Conner Clanton (VC, 35-02.00

Discus – 1. T.J. Bowling, FRED, 121-05; 2. Mason Lay, NC, 109-08; 3. Michael Chavosky, POT, 108-11; 6. Frank Rodenberg, NC, 106-01; 7. August Palmer, VC, 105-05; 8. Justice Clauser, FRED, 91-50

Shot Put – 1. T.J. Bowling, FRED, 44-04.25; 2. Isaac Gaugel, NC, 42-03.75; 3. August Palmer, VC, 41-11.50; 4. Tyler Hogan, POT, 36-09.75; 5. Justice Clauser, FRED, 36-05.75; 7. Ryan Shotwell, AV, 36-03.00; 8. Espn Reed, VC, 35-02.50

Javelin – 1. Wil Kuehn, VC, 134-05; 2. Dillon Mueller, AV, 129-03; 3. August Palmer, VC, 127-02; 4. Owen Birkner, FARM, 120-08; 5. Hayden Barbarotto, NC, 117-08; 6. Kollin Winch, NC, 115-06; 7. Michael Wolfe, POT, 112-10; 8. Dane McCoy, NC, 94-09

Para Shot Put – 1. Brett Forbes, NC, 29-04.75

Para Discus – 1. Brett Forbes, NC, 71-05