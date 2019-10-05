CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Potosi boys and girls landed third in the team standings as several MAAA programs participated in the Notre Dame cross country meet on Saturday morning.
Senior Kayley Heeter (20:28) highlighted the Lady Trojans by placing fourth individually, 54 seconds off the pace set by champion Lilian Jackson (19:34) of St. Charles West.
Cierra Lewis (21:29) was 16th while freshmen Celeste Sancegraw (21:53) and Emily Hochstatter (22:54) helped comprise the five best Potosi times along with Hallie Portell (23:28)
West County freshman Alivia Simily (20:28) scored another top-10 result in sixth spot, crossing the line just 11 hundredths of a second behind Heeter.
They are likely to battle again next week as top conference contenders at the MAAA/Potosi Invitational.
Sydney Cash (21:27) finished 14th and Kara Hovick (21:53) nabbed 21st for the Lady Bulldogs among 121 varsity girls.
Valle Catholic junior Mary Roth (23:12), Ste. Genevieve freshman Cylie Carlson (23:15) and Arcadia Valley senior Erica Standefer (23:16) led their respective teams.
West County senior Cameron Stevens (17:24) delivered an eighth-place run in boys’ action, notching the best time of any MAAA athlete.
David Coroama has often been the second Potosi finisher behind Brett Lynch in recent races, but logged a time of 17:38 to land 11th overall and lead the Trojans this time.
Lynch (18:07) ended up 21st among 141 runners, and teammate Will Jarvis (18:27) was 26th amid ideal weather conditions.
Brayden Mullen (17:39) carried the Fredericktown effort by taking 14th while Lyndan Gruenke (18:52) crossed the line 39th.
The De Soto girls and Notre Dame boys captured top team honors. Senior star Blake Morris established a blistering pace of 15:52 to win on his home course.
Other top-25 results included Devin St. Clair (17:53) of Ste. Genevieve, Cody Moore (17:56) of West County and Josiah Lantz (18:18) of Arcadia Valley.
Levi Wiegand (18:49) had the second strongest time for Ste. Genevieve.
Dale Shepherd Invite
WILDWOOD, Mo. – The Farmington girls cross country team placed sixth among 19 full teams Saturday morning at the Dale Shepherd Invitational meet hosted by Parkway West.
Sophomore Breanna Mathes again paced the Knights with her time of 20:17, winding up 14th overall in a varsity girls field of 143 runners.
Alayna Sparr (20:33) crossed the line 21st while Kristina Ramos (21:23), Aiden Moriarty (21:27) and Kassandra Ramos (21:31) completed the team scoring.
Farmington also got a top-20 result in boys action from junior Collin Holifield, whose final mark of 17:09 earned 19th position. Thomas Lee was next for the Knights at 17:49, followed by Alex Green (18:30), Adam Perry (18:38) and Bryan Arango (19:24)
Junior Matthew Hauser (16:12) and freshman Carolyn Ford (18:48) gave Rock Bridge a clean sweep of individual champions. The boys’ race featured 151 competitors.
St. Louis University earned the boys’ team crown with four of the top 16 finishers, while Rock Bridge took home the girls’ title.
