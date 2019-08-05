{{featured_button_text}}
Flieg Javelin

Ste. Genevieve High School three-sport athlete Marysa Flieg shows off her first-place medal after capturing a national championship in the 15-16 age division javelin event at the AAU Junior Olympic Games on Thursday, Aug. 1, in Greensboro, N.C.

 Submitted Photo

GREENSBORO, N.C. – With her junior season of high school athletics just a few days from its official start, Marysa Flieg delivered a performance worthy of being called national champion.

The three-sport standout from Ste. Genevieve unleashed a personal best throw of 136 feet, 1 inch, and claimed javelin gold on Thursday at the 2019 AAU Junior Olympic Games.

That effort was enough to edge nearest challenger Camille Clay of Lake Zurich, Ill. by three inches for first place among 94 competitors enrolled in the 15-16 age division.

Flieg, also an established starter for the volleyball and basketball Dragons, capped her sophomore track and field season in May with three Class 3 state medals.

She achieved a school record for javelin and finished second in Jefferson City with a distance of 131 feet, 5 inches, and contributed to a pair of scoring relay results.

Her transition back to volleyball is imminent as fall sports practices begin across Missouri on Monday, Aug. 12.

