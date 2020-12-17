Flieg to launch javelin for SEMO

Ste. Genevieve High School senior Marysa Flieg recently signed a National Letter of Intent to join the track and field program and continue her education at Division I program Southeast Missouri State in Cape Girardeau, Mo, where she will specialize in throwing the javelin. Flieg captured a national title in the 15-16 age division during the 2019 AAU Junior Olympic Games with a distance of 136 feet, 1 inch, and placed second at the MSHSAA Class 3 state meet as a sophomore in javelin while also earning medals in the 4x400 and 4x800 relays. The accomplished three-sport varsity athlete has helped Ste. Genevieve earn the last two MAAA Large-School championships in girls basketball plus two volleyball district titles as a middle hitter. Also seated are her mother Dr. Julie Flieg and father Jason Flieg. Standing, from left, are SGHS assistant principal Dr. John Boyd, head girls track and field coach Tyne Huck, assistant coach Sierra Boyd and throwing coach Chris Thompson.