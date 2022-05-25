Farmington High School graduate Emma Gerstner recently signed to join the track and field program while continuing her education at Mineral Area College. Gerstner returned from injury to become a state relay medalist last year, and has qualified for four Class 4 events this season. She is the reigning MAAA champion of the long and triple jumps, and earned two district relay titles earlier this month. Gerstner also helped Farmington capture conference and district volleyball championships, along with MAAA regular-season and tournament basketball crowns as a three-sport standout. Also seated are her mother Amy Gerstner and father Josh Gerstner. Standing, from left, are Farmington assistant coach Becky Noble, brothers Easton Gerstner and Alex Gerstner, Mineral Area head track and field coach Steve Davis, Farmington head track and field coach Jordan Stone and assistant coach Brandon McIntyre.
Gerstner chooses track at MAC
