Potosi High School graduate Kaydence Gibson recently signed to join the track and field program while continuing her education at Mineral Area College. Gibson was a Class 3 state qualifier in the pole vault and 4x800 meter relay last spring, helped the Potosi cross country team place third at the Class 3 state meet as a sophomore, and was a four-year varsity basketball guard. Also seated are her mother Tiffany Gibson, sister Kya Gibson and father Jeff Gibson. Standing, from left, are Potosi assistant coach Chris Boyd, head track and field coach Amanda Politte, and Mineral Area head cross country and track and field coach Steve Davis.