Gray joining MBU track program

St. Paul Lutheran High School senior Dorian Gray, Jr. recently signed a National Letter of Intent to join the track and field program and continue his education at Missouri Baptist University, located in Creve Coeur. Gray holds the school records for the Giants in the long jump and 100, 200 and 400 sprints, and qualified for the Class 1 state meet last season in the 200 meters. He plans to major in marketing and photography. Also seated, from left, are his mother Tiffany Yeager and Amanda Lesh. Standing, from left, are St. Paul track and field coach Andy Sherrill, father Dorian Gray, Sr., and Missouri Baptist track and field coach Brennan Cape.