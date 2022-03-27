Hurdlers, distance runners pace Potosi at Rebel Relays

PARK HILLS – Crucial points were secured in hurdles and distance runs on Friday as the Potosi boys and girls track and field teams each secured third place among 19 schools at the chilling Rebel Relays.

Senior Annie McCaul rebounded with a clean sweep of both hurdles races after crashing on Wednesday at North County, and also added a third-place result in the 200-meter dash.

The Lady Trojans were also powered by an early 4x800 relay win plus a strong performance from Kalie Thompson, who topped a collection of 34 competitors as discus champion.

Celeste Sansegraw and Alyson Skiles, both state qualifiers from last season, earned an isolated 2-3 finish behind Fox star Isabella Marcum in the 3200.

The Potosi boys delivered a 4x800 sweep and second in the 4x400 relay, while several members of those crews scored in separate distance runs.

Garrett Hale crossed third in the 800, and Ezekiel Sisk did likewise in the 3200. Luke Brabham grabbed fourth in the 400 sprint while Jaden Kanan (800) and Carter Whitley (400) each salvaged fifth.

Landon Sprous was third in both hurdles contests for the Trojans with teammate Jarren Cross on his heels with a pair of top-five efforts.

The Jefferson girls earned a one-point victory, 95-94, for the team title over Cape Central, which pulled away for the boys championship by 41 ½ points over runner-up Poplar Bluff.

The Central boys obtained much of their success in field events. Hakin Liddell bagged second place in the long and triple jumps, bested only by Anthony Treadwell of New Madrid.

Caden Casey took second in the high jump for the Rebels, who claimed fourth in the team standings and lost valuable time in the 4x100 relay because of a flubbed exchange.

Sophomore Kannon Harlow set a personal best of 14 feet in the pole vault on Wednesday, and followed with a clearance of 13 feet this time for second place while teammate Hunter Pirtle placed fourth.

Valle Catholic was highlighted in part by taking third in the boys 4x400 and 4x800 relays, anchored by sprint standout Luke McClure.

McClure also finished second in the 400 and third in the 800, while Peter Roth rolled to second place for the Warriors in the 1600.

North County teammates Nolan Reed and Andrew Civey, both newcomers to the javelin throw, matched their results of second and third, respectively, from two days earlier.

Brandon Shrum tied for third in the high jump, and Jackson Leeds provided the best distance run for his school at third place in the 1600.

St. Paul senior Dorian Gray, who recently signed with Missouri Baptist, raced to fifth in the boys 200.

Individual event victories on the girls side belonged to Valle Catholic senior Sam Loida in the 400, North County senior Kate Jones in pole vault and West County junior Alivia Simily in the long jump.

Loida also helped the Lady Warriors capture top honors in the 4x400 while their 4x800 squad trailed only Potosi at the line.

Senior Ella Bertram earned points in four separate field competitions, winding up second in the javelin throw and fourth in the shot put.

Valle freshman Madelyn Griffard was third in the 1600, and senior Camryn Basler picked up fourth in the same race and the subsequent 3200 as dusk fell upon the nearly seven-hour event.

Jones cleared 8 ½ feet to safely secure her title. Kamryn Winch landed third in the shot put while fellow Lady Raiders Mackenzie Whitwell (triple jump) and the 4x800 team finished fourth.

Simily achieved a new personal record of 4.77 meters on her second attempt to hold off North County junior and runner-up Paris Larkin atop the group of 28 long jumpers.

Simily was third in a close battle for the triple jump. Sydney Cash also seized third place in the 800 for the Lady Bulldogs, while Madalyn Clabaugh was the top high jumper from MAAA conference schools in fifth.

Avery Johnson completed a strong run behind McCaul for second in the 100-meter hurdles to pace the Central girls, who locked up fourth position in the 4x200 and 4x400 relays.

Another reigning state qualifier, junior Linley Rehkop of Fredericktown, took second in the javelin and third in the 100 sprint, just two spots ahead of freshman teammate Calie Allgier in fifth.

Girls Team Scores:

1. Jefferson 95; 2. Cape Central 94; 3. Potosi 70; 4. Poplar Bluff 67; 5. Valle Catholic 64.50; 6. Fox 59; 7. North County 53; 8. St. Pius 47; 9. Steelville 38.50; 10. Central 35.50; 11. West County 28.50; 12. Fredericktown 28; 13. Perryville 27; 14. Viburnum 28; 15. Windsor 10; 16. Crystal City 10; 17. New Madrid 2.

Boys Team Scores:

1. Cape Central 143; 2. Poplar Bluff 101.50; 3. Potosi 76; 4. Central 54.50; 5. Windsor 49; 6. Valle Catholic 48; 6. New Madrid 48; 8. Fox 46; 9. North County 40; 10. Jefferson 38; 11. Steelville 32; 12. St. Pius 30; 13. Perryville 18; 14. St. Paul Lutheran 8; 15. Crystal City 6; 16. Fredericktown 3.

Local Girls Results:

4x100 – 5. Central, 54.85; 6. North County, 55.29; 7. Potosi, 55.61

4x200 – 4. Central, 1:57.07; 5. North County, 1:58.89; 7. Potosi 2:01.39

4x400 – 1. Valle Catholic, 4:35.05; 4. Central, 4:39.97; 8. North County, 4:52.51

4x800 – 1. Potosi, 10:57.22; 2. Valle Catholic, 11:06.00; 4. North County, 11:37.90; 6. Central, 11:40.88

100 – 3. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 13.50; 5. Calie Allgier, FRED, 13.76; 8. Neveah Dailey, CEN, 13.97

200 – 3. Annie McCaul, POT, 27.64; 6. Sam Loida, VC, 28.73; 7. Calie Allgier, FRED, 28.88; 8. Madison Young, CEN, 29.04

400 – 1. Sam Loida, VC, 1:03.80; 5. Karlee LaChance, CEN, 1:07.10; 7. Rachel Raynor, CEN, 1:07.54; 8. P.J. Reutzel, FRED, 1:08.43

800 – 3. Sydney Cash, WC, 2:43.93; 7. Tanner Maggard, NC, 2:47.76

1600 – 3. Madelyn Griffard, VC, 6:04.08; 4. Camryn Basler, VC, 6:04.12; 6. Sydney Cash, WC, 6:06.40; 8. Carlee Moss, POT, 6:16.17

3200 – 2. Celeste Sansegraw, POT, 13:00.52; 3. Alyson Skiles, POT, 13:04.07; 4. Camryn Basler, VC, 13:27.11; 5. Ava Laut, FRED, 14:29.92

100 Hurdles – 1. Annie McCaul, POT, 15.99; 2. Avery Johnson, CEN, 17.69; 7. Madelyn Love, NC, 19.18

300 Hurdles – 1. Annie McCaul, POT, 50.00; 6. Darcey Wright, NC, 57.44; 7. Kya Gibson, POT, 57.50

Discus – 1. Kalie Thompson, POT, 32.93m; 8. Ella Bertram, VC, 24.18m

Shot Put – 2. Ella Bertram, VC, 10.64m; 3. Kamryn Winch, NC, 10.22m

Javelin – 2. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 33.64m; 4. Ella Bertram, VC, 28.90m; 5. Memory Raker, NC, 27.49m

High Jump – 5. Madalyn Clabaugh, WC, 1.37m; 5. Ella Bertram, VC, 1.37m

Long Jump – 1. Alivia Simily, WC, 4.77m; 2. Paris Larkin, NC, 4.63m; 6. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 4.44m; 8. Neveah Dailey, CEN, 4.32m

Triple Jump – 3. Alivia Simily, WC, 9.64m; 4. Mackenzie Whitwell, NC, 9.16m

Pole Vault – 1. Kate Jones, NC, 2.59m; 6. Kaydence Gibson, POT, 2.43m; 7. Allie England, CEN, 1.98m

Local Boys Results:

100 – 6. Luke McClure, VC, 11.76; 8. Dorian Gray, SPL, 11.84

200 – 3. Luke McClure, VC, 23.80; 5. Dorian Gray, SPL, 24.31; 8. Braden Coleman, VC, 24.69

400 – 2. Luke McClure, VC, 53.29; 4. Luke Brabham, POT, 54.83; 5. Carter Whitley, POT, 55.10; 6. Braden Coleman, VC, 56.00; 8. Daniel Gantz, NC, 57.28

800 – 3. Garrett Hale, POT, 2:11.05; 5. Jaden Kanan, POT, 2:15.14; 7. Joshua Fallert, VC, 2:18.95; 8. Daniel Gantz, NC, 2:19.55

1600 – 2. Peter Roth, VC, 5:02.83; 3. Jackson Leeds, NC, 5:02.86; 6. Connor Gibson, POT, 5:10.73; 7. Andrew Cain, POT, 5:12.85

3200 – 3. Ezekiel Sisk, POT, 10:28.91; 5. Jackson Leeds, NC, 10:57.85; 6. Peter Roth, VC, 11:02.54; 7. David DeClue, POT, 11:42.97

110 Hurdles – 3. Landon Sprous, POT, 17.03; 5. Jarren Cross, POT, 17.39; 7. Charles Bockenkamp, CEN, 17.54

300 Hurdles – 3. Landon Sprous, POT, 43.60; 4. Jarren Cross, POT, 44.72; 5. Charles Bockenkamp, CEN, 45.20

4x100 – 5. North County, 48.21; 8. Potosi, 48.76

4x200 – 5. Central, 1:38.54; 7. Potosi, 1:41.14

4x400 – 2. Potosi, 3:41.51; 3. Valle Catholic, 3:44.34

4x800 – 1. Potosi, 8:51.35; 3. Valle Catholic, 9:01.51; 8. Fredericktown, 9:44.26

Discus – 7. Marshall Long, FRED, 36.59m

Shot Put – 5. Isaac Gaugel, NC, 13.75m; 8. Jake Flowers, NC, 12.37m

Javelin – 2. Nolan Reed, NC, 47.44m; 3. Andrew Civey, NC, 45.37m; 6. Elijah Probst, SPL, 41.60m; 7. Colton Bess, CEN, 40.90m; 8. Robert Mayfield, POT, 38.81m

High Jump – 2. Caden Casey, CEN, 1.78m; 3. Brandon Shrum, NC, 1.74m

Long Jump – 2. Hakin Liddell, CEN, 6.11m; 7. Kannon Harlow, CEN, 5.69m

Triple Jump – 2. Hakin Liddell, CEN, 12.62m; 5. Caden Casey, CEN, 11.60m; 8. Carson Saunders, POT, 11.12m

Pole Vault – 2. Kannon Harlow, CEN, 3.96m; 4. Hunter Pirtle, CEN, 3.35m; 7. Joseph Flieg, VC, 3.20m

Festus Invitational

FESTUS, Mo. – Seniors Emma Gerstner and Breanna Mathes set new school records as the Farmington girls placed fourth among a stacked field of 19 teams Saturday at the McCullough-Douglas Invitational.

Gerstner soared 5.32 meters as the long jump event champion out of 26 competitors to eclipse the previous mark, and also finished second in the triple jump for the Knights.

Mathes registered a time of 19 minutes, 49.92 seconds while winning the 5000, one of three special events added to the standard program.

Farmington topped two other relay teams in the distance medley, and junior Carissa Cassimatis picked up fourth place in the 300-meter hurdles.

Ste. Genevieve also saw an individual champion crowned as Etta Heller threw the shot put 10.78 meters to headline a list of 30 entrants.

Kale Clements and Abby Moore finished second and third, respectively, for the Dragons in the 400, while their 4x800 relay crew secured third place.

The Farmington boys crossed second to Festus as six teams tried the distance medley. Senior Gavin Hunt grabbed fourth spot in the 400.

Jacob Diediker and Tyler Williams earned top-five results in the javelin, while Drew Felker raced to fifth in the 800 for the Knights.

Austin McBride of Ste. Genevieve obtained fifth place in the discus throw.

Girls Team Scores:

1. Festus 96; 2. Rock Bridge 85; 3. Hillsboro 73.50; 4. Farmington 73; 5. Rockwood Summit 65; 6. Parkway Central 60.50; 7. Jackson 51; 8. Lafayette (Wildwood) 50; 9. Blue Springs South 44; 10. Notre Dame 37; 11. Eureka 36; 11. Ste. Genevieve 36; 13. Saxony Lutheran 33; 14. Malden 25; 15. Nerinx Hall 20; 16. De Soto 16; 17. Herculaneum 14; 18. Southern Boone 10; 19. Joplin 5.

Boys Team Scores:

1. Rock Bridge 111; 2. Festus 91.50; 3. St. Louis University 85; 4. Hillsboro 79.50; 5. Jackson 69; 6. DeSmet 59; 7. Eureka 53; 8. Herculaneum 52; 9. Notre Dame 49; 10. Webster Groves 42; 11. Farmington 38; 12. Lafayette (Wildwood) 35.50; 13. Southern Boone 27; 14. De Soto 20; 15. Malden 19; 16. Ste. Genevieve 6; 17. Timberland 5; 18. Joplin 2; 19. Saxony Lutheran 1.50; 20. Rolla 1.

Local Girls Results:

4x200 – 7. Farmington, 1:58.16

4x400 – 5. Farmington, 4:24.84; 7. Ste. Genevieve, 4:25.91

4x800 – 3. Ste. Genevieve, 10:23.79; 6. Farmington, 10:35.64

400 – 2. Kale Clements, SG, 1:00.70; 3. Abby Moore, SG, 1:02.07

800 – 5. Abby Moore, SG, 2:32.08

300 Hurdles – 4. Carissa Cassimatis, FARM, 54.12

Discus – 7. Addison Waller-Brenneke, FARM, 27.92m

Shot Put – 1. Etta Heller, SG, 10.78m

Long Jump – 1. Emma Gerstner, FARM, 5.32m

Triple Jump – 2. Emma Gerstner, FARM, 10.74m

High Jump – 6. Ava Cooper, FARM, 1.37m

5000 – 1. Breanna Mathes, FARM, 19:49.92; 3. Elizabeth Yeager, FARM, 24:44.05; 5. Aubree Jones, FARM, 26:55.66

4x1600 – 3. Farmington, 24:51.43

Distance Medley – 1. Farmington, 13:34.42

Local Boys Results:

4x800 – 7. Ste. Genevieve, 9:07.30

4x200 – 7. Farmington, 1:38.68

4x100 – 7. Farmington, 46.48

400 – 4. Gavin Hunt, FARM, 53.41

300 Hurdles – 7. Parker Dickinson, FARM, 46.37

800 – 5. Drew Felker, FARM, 2:05.19

Discus – 5. Austin McBride, SG, 37.16m

Javelin – 4. Jacob Diediker, FARM, 38.80m; 5. Tyler Williams, FARM, 37.78m

5000 – 8. Logan Fuchs, 19:11.70

4x1600 – 4. Farmington, 21:07.66

Distance Medley – 2. Farmington, 11:28.38

