Jackson edges Knights on a packed AV course

IRONTON – Every battle for medal position along the 5-km course at Arcadia Valley High School proved crucial in deciding a cross country duel between the Farmington and Jackson girls.
The district rivals accounted for seven of the top 10 individuals on Saturday morning, as Jackson edged Farmington by one point, 43-44, in the unofficial team standings.
Although final numbers were still being certified as of Sunday evening, due to a timing question, there was no disputing who dominated the girls division on a humid day.
Farmington junior Breanna Mathes (19:32.55) turned in the lone sub-20 minute effort, and separated herself from the rest of the 86-person field by more than 59 seconds.
It was the second victory in three weeks for Mathes, a 2019 Class 4 state qualifier who followed up her season-opening win in the Fleet Feet Kickoff Classic as runner-up at the Fort Zumwalt North Twilight Invitational.
Junior classmate Alayna Sparr (20:32.11) likewise shined in a 1-2 individual performance for the Knights, as did Kristina Ramos (21:02.04) while placing eighth.
Jackson junior Layla Fliege (20:37.32) crossed third with a pivotal push while battling Potosi sophomore Celeste Sansegraw (20:37.49) down the closing stretch to the wire.
That minuscule fraction of a second helped preserve the team crown for Jackson. Had Fliege wound up fourth, Farmington owned the scoring tiebreaker with a faster sixth member.
Mallorie Metzger (20:41.97), Addie Heisserer (20:46.95) and Elizabeth Steele (20:56.36) finished fifth though seventh, respectively, for the Indians.
Farmington was bolstered by a pack of four spanning 14th to 17th with Lilly Earley (21:40.96), Brianna Eaves (21:43.61), Ellie Hinson (21:44.41) and freshman Brooke-Lyn Forman (21:50.43).
Notre Dame, led by top freshman Lauren Eftink (21:10.24), was third in the girls standings, followed by Potosi, Valle Catholic and host Arcadia Valley. All 11 MAAA programs attended the meet.
Jackson earned the varsity boys plaque by a sizable 30-point margin over Farmington, getting top-five results from Even Stephens (16:24.27), Cade McAdams (16:25.72) and Hunter Wendel (17:15.92).
The event drew much greater interest and participation throughout southeast Missouri as compared to previous years with a whopping 37 schools gathering in Ironton.
The entrants ranged from tiny Class 1 programs like Marquand and Zalma to relative Class 4 giants such as Poplar Bluff and Windsor. To avoid excess congestion at the opening gun, all age and gender divisions from junior high to varsity were separated into two waves starting five minutes apart.
With a thunderstorm barely skirting town to the north, athletes were treated to a dry surface with mostly flat topography and temperatures in the mid-70s.
Even the notorious ditch – encountered after the first curve and again just beyond the one-mile mark – provided sure footing where rain can otherwise create a dicey brook.
Those conditions resulted in significantly faster times for returning runners. Jaden Deaton (16:01.26) of Poplar Bluff shaved more than a minute from last season to easily repeat as boys champion.
West County sophomore Alivia Simily, who placed fourth amid a smaller girls field last year, improved by 21 seconds despite missing a turn and briefly needing to backtrack.
Notre Dame landed four points better than Potosi for third among boys teams, and Arcadia Valley was a distant fifth. That race featured 121 competitors.
Medals were awarded to the top 30 in each division, and Farmington collected six more on the boys side in addition to all seven varsity girls.
The Knights were highlighted by senior Adam Perry (17:27.94) in seventh position and junior Gavin Hunt (17:32.22) in eighth. Logan Fuchs (18:11.32), Caden Mungle (18:15.44), Ethan Anderson (18:43.12) and Bryan Arango (18:44.20) made the medal cut while Gavin Anderson (19:05.34) rounded out the group.
Kingston junior Noah Estes (17:47.46) paced the first wave from his initial starting kick, and captured ninth while Fredericktwon junior Lyndan Gruenke (17:50.26) punctuated the top 10.
Devin St. Clair (17:55.18) was 11th for Ste. Genevieve, which totaled three boys medalists including Levi Wiegand (18:20.84) and Mason Gegg (18:53.86).
The Potosi boys had five runners within the top 36. Will Jarvis (18:17.91) ended up 18th and Ezekiel Sisk (18:36.78) followed in 23rd spot.
Freshman Garrett Hale (18:54.90) and teammate Andrew Cain (18:57.84) snatched the last two medal positions for the Trojans with Jaden Kanan (19:17.93) six places outside.
AV senior Josiah Lantz (18:24.90) seized 20th and Caden Dettmer (19:04.50) was 33rd. Peter Roth (19:02.04) and Josef Flieg (19:18.73) of Valle Catholic narrowly missed the medal bubble.
Tanner Martinez (19:20.40) was the best for Bismarck while Jordan Borseth (19:24.12) and Jackson Leeds (19:24.12) led the North County boys.
Outside of the MAAA, Windsor junior Bradley Ahrens (16:40.80) took fourth after running third at last year’s contest.
Sansegraw set the tone as the Potosi girls notched five medals. Senior Hallie Portell (21:22.07) joined her younger teammate in the top 10.
Kaydence Gibson (22:09.50) and Gracie Schutz (22:27.91) preceded freshman Carlee Moss (23:11.50) in 30th, two spots ahead of Lady Trojans senior Cierra Lewis (23:15.94).
Sydney Cash (21:54.26) posted the best finish for West County in 19th, and Simily (21:57.28) salvaged 20th after making up ground late. Kara Hovick (22:35.70) crossed in 27th.
Top performers for the Arcadia Valley girls were senior Erica Standefer (22:06.99), who was 22nd, and freshman Natalie Stricklan (23:14.53).
Cylie Carlson (22:25.99) of Ste. Genevieve ran 25th to join Camryn Basler (22:56.62) of Valle Catholic as medalists. Mary Roth (23:21.79) and Nicole Valle (23:23.06) were next fastest for the Lady Warriors.
North County senior Haley Thedford (24:13.86), Fredericktown junior Ava Laut (24:30.98), St. Paul senior Olivia Ayers (24:35.63) and Bismarck sophomore Janson King (25:30.13) paced their respective teams.
