Jackson edges Knights on a packed AV course

With a thunderstorm barely skirting town to the north, athletes were treated to a dry surface with mostly flat topography and temperatures in the mid-70s.

Even the notorious ditch – encountered after the first curve and again just beyond the one-mile mark – provided sure footing where rain can otherwise create a dicey brook.

Those conditions resulted in significantly faster times for returning runners. Jaden Deaton (16:01.26) of Poplar Bluff shaved more than a minute from last season to easily repeat as boys champion.

West County sophomore Alivia Simily, who placed fourth amid a smaller girls field last year, improved by 21 seconds despite missing a turn and briefly needing to backtrack.

Notre Dame landed four points better than Potosi for third among boys teams, and Arcadia Valley was a distant fifth. That race featured 121 competitors.

Medals were awarded to the top 30 in each division, and Farmington collected six more on the boys side in addition to all seven varsity girls.