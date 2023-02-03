Farmington High School senior Aubree Jones recently signed to join the cross country and track and field programs while continuing her education at Mineral Area College. Also seated, from left, are her brother Levi Jones, father Lance Jones, mother Sara Jones, sister Samantha Jones and brother Jacob Jones. Pictured standing, from left, are Farmington assistant coach Adam Gross, Mineral Area head track and cross country coach Steve Davis, Farmington head track and cross country coach Jordan Stone and assistant coach Brandon McIntyre.