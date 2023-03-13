Bismarck High School senior Janson King recently signed to run for the cross country and track and field programs while continuing her education at Mineral Area College. She plans to pursue a nursing career. King qualified four consecutive years for the Class 1 state cross country meet, placing 32nd as a junior, and remains a four-sport varsity athlete as a member of the basketball and softball teams. Also seated, from left, are sister Jacey King, mother Janna King and father Dr. Jason King. Standing, from left, are Mineral Area head cross country and track coach Steve Davis, Bismarck assistant cross country coach Alyssa Sago, head track and field coach Jonathon Bird, and head cross country coach Todd Varhalla.