Knight running distance for MAC

Knight running distance for MAC
Farmington High School senior Sam Knight recently signed to run for the track and field and cross country programs while continuing his education at Mineral Area College. Knight recently earned all-conference honors this season, and helped the Farmington boys secure their first Class 4 state cross country team trophy in fourth place. Also seated, from left, are his stepmother Kathleen Knight, father Chris Knight and mother Jennifer Petranek. Standing, from left, are grandmother Patricia Mazzier, Mineral Area assistant track coach Jim Akins, Farmington track coach Brandon McIntyre, sisters Maddie Knight and Luci Knight, Farmington head cross country and track coach Jordan Stone, assistant coach Adam Gross and grandfather David Mazzier.

