Knights earn MAAA track and field sweep

STE. GENEVIEVE – Every participating school at the MAAA track and field meet ended Friday with at least one event champion to celebrate.
But strength in numbers prevailed from a team perspective as Farmington secured a second consecutive varsity sweep after last year’s competition was canceled due to COVID-19.
The girls’ championship developed into a runaway for the Knights, whose 210 ½ points were 97 better than nearest competitor Potosi at 113 ½.
Farmington topped all four girls relays, and added 18 crucial points in each of the three long distance runs by placing first and second individually.
Juniors Lilly Earley (2:30.27) and Alayna Sparr repeated their freshman achievement as 800 winner and runner-up after helping to set a tone for the day in the 4x800.
Breanna Mathes (12:15.01) and Kristina Ramos delivered an emphatic 1-2 result in the 3200, and Sparr (5:39.25) led Mathes down the final stretch of the 1600.
The Knights also thrived in sprints as senior Caroleigh Berkemeyer (1:01.17) withstood a challenge from Valle Catholic junior Sam Loida to win the 400.
Emma Gerstner nearly capped her strong comeback from knee surgery with titles in the 100 and 200 dashes, but was edged at the line each time by Arcadia Valley sophomore Sammi Layton.
Jocelyn Cunningham also continued a successful rebound from her ACL injury by turning in one of eight second-place showings overall by the Knights in the javelin throw.
Freshman Kiley Moon was second in the shot put, and junior Courtney Swink took second in long jump. Alyssa Stacy and Jade Roth added top-four showings in the high jump, and Sloane Elam was third in the discus.
The Farmington boys were sternly tested throughout the five-hour gathering as Valle Catholic sought to end its MAAA title drought behind an explosive crew of sprinters.
But the Knights received a clinching victory from senior Adam Perry (10:13.81) in the 3200 for an 11 ½-point advantage with one event remaining.
Valle Catholic triumphed in the closing 4x800 with senior Mitchell Meyer anchoring, but Farmington was right behing in second to produce a final scoring margin of 152 ½-143.
Daunivan Welch swept the long (6.57m) and triple (12.29m) jump titles for the Knights, and Gavin Hunt (2:05.24) was champion of the 800. Farmington took second in three boys’ relays.
Tyler Williams placed second in the javelin, Welch added third place in the 100 and Christian Haney was third in the shot put to bolster Farmington.
Layton emerged as the fastest girl on the track at her first varsity conference meet by posting a 13.35 in the 100 and 27.56 in the 200 for an AV program regarded more for its distance prowess.
The top speedster among boys was Valle Catholic junior Luke McClure, whose times of 11.52 and 23.05 crowned a pair of 1-2 efforts with senior teammate Cory Stoll.
The Warriors had a second relay triumph in the 4x100 – finishing just 0.02 seconds shy of a school record – while running second in the 4x200. Bryce Giesler (44.62m) unleashed the top javelin throw.
Stoll notched a third runner-up effort for himself in the long jump, and Valle picked up third-place results from Peter Roth in the 1600, Jordan Bales and Sam Drury in hurdles and Meyer in the 400 and triple jumps.
The Potosi girls were paced by sophomore Kalie Thompson with a discus victory while finishing eight points ahead of Ste. Genevieve for second in the team standings.
Annie McCaul compiled 25 points among the top four in four separate events. Her highest place was second in the 100-meter hurdles.
Celeste Sansegraw helped the 4x800 relay team run second while taking third in the 1600 and 3200 for the Lady Trojans. Kaydence Gibson (pole vault), Michelle Whitaker (triple jump) and Hallie Portell (800) each finished third.
Ste. Genevieve senior standout Megan Aubuchon earned distinction as the lone three-time individual champion of the meet in the high jump and both hurdles races.
Aubuchon cleared 5 feet, 2 inches on her third attempt after Central senior Liberty Coleman matched her successful jump at 5 even.
Marysa Flieg continued her excellence in the javelin for the Dragons, earning a decisive win following a throw of 132 feet, 10 ½ inches.
Maci Reynolds followed Aubuchon to a 1-2 finish in the 300-meter hurdles, ran third in the 100-meter hurdles, and helped Ste. Genevieve secure second in the 4x400. Maggie Myracle was second in discus, and Etta Heller placed third in shot put.
Alivia Simily became a double champion in the jumping pits for West County, taking the long (4.58m) and triple (9.64m) events for 20 of her team’s 31.83 points.
Ella Betram grabbed the shot put victory for Valle Catholic, which also placed third in three girls relays.
Katelynne Jones repeated as pole vault champion for North County, which got second in the 4x100 and third from Paris Larkin in the long jump.
Coleman paced Central at second place in the pole vault and high jumps. The Lady Rebels ran second in the 4x200, and freshman Nevaeh Dailey was third in the 100.
The boys hurdles events featured a battle between Fredericktown senior and state medalist Patrick Sikes and Central sophomore Charles Bockenkamp.
Sikes blistered the 110-meter event at 15.99 for a decisive triumph, but Bockenkamp retaliated in the 300-meter race to prevail by 1.17 seconds at the 42.14 mark.
Oliver Robinson set a personal record at 13 feet while earning a 1-2 pole vault result for Central with teammate Hunter Pirtle. Ethan Gammon finished third in the long jump.
The Potosi boys were led by senior Brayden Isgriggs, who edged Marshall Long of Fredericktown to capture the discus and shot put titles. Will Jarvis earned another solid win in the 400.
Dreston Hoffman anchored a 4x200 boys’ relay victory for North County, and placed second in the triple jump. Jordan Borseth was second in the 400 and third in the 200, while Coby Gilbert became 800 runner-up for the Raiders.
Ste. Genevieve sophomore Taylen Bader surged past Perry late to take the 1600, after helping the Dragons earn an opening 4x800 win. Devin St. Clair was second to Perry in the 3200.
The Arcadia Valley boys were powered by a youth movement, as Ralph Salinas topped Fredericktown sophomore Mark Heine in the high jump. Freshman Stone Gill was third in the 3200.
District meets will be contested for schools in Classes 1 and 2 on Saturday.
Girls Team Scores:
1. Farmington 210.50; 2. Potosi 113.50; 3. Ste. Genevieve 105.50; 4. Valle Catholic 86.83; 5. Central, 68.50; 6. North County 61.33; 7. Arcadia Valley 45; 8. West County 31.83; 9. Fredericktown 12.
Boys Team Scores:
1. Farmington 152.50; 2. Valle Catholic 143; 3. North County 102; 4. Potosi 101; 5. Central 79.50; 6. Ste. Genevieve 62.50; 7. Fredericktown 50; 8. Arcadia Valley 30.50; 9. West County 5.
Girls Event Results:
100 – 1. Sammi Layton, AV, 13.35; 2. Emma Gerstner, FARM, 13.45; 3. Nevaeh Dailey, CEN, 13.67; 4. Courtney Swink, FARM, 13.88; 5. Emma Gaugel, NC, 13.92; 6. Autumn Karsch, NC, 13.97; 7. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 13.98; 8. Emma McGill, CEN, 14.18
200 – 1. Sammi Layton, AV, 27.56; 2. Emma Gerstner, FARM, 27.86; 3. Annie McCaul, POT, 27.90; 4. Sam Loida, VC, 28.00; 5. Caroleigh Berkemeyer, FARM, 28.10; 6. Emma Gaugel, NC, 28.36; 7. Courtney Dortch, CEN, 28.80; 8. Lauryn Reed, POT, 29.69
400 – 1. Caroleigh Berkemeyer, FARM, 1:01.17; 2. Sam Loida, VC, 1:02.44; 3. Lilly Earley, FARM, 1:03.17; 4. Annie McCaul, POT, 1:05.34; 5. Rachel Valle, VC, 1:06.30; 6. Alize Litton, POT, 1:07.37; 7. Adalynne Mann, NC, 1:07.47; 8. Madison Young, CEN, 1:08.90
800 – 1. Lilly Earley, FARM, 2:30.27; 2. Alayna Sparr, FARM, 2:31.51; 3. Hallie Portell, POT, 2:32.84; 4. Karlee LaChance, CEN, 2:33.84; 5. Sydney Cash, WC, 2:35.51; 6. Camryn Basler, VC, 2:38.27; 7. Kaydence Gibson, POT, 2:42.94; 8. Trinity Russell, AV, 2:45.61
1600 – 1. Alayna Sparr, FARM, 5:39.25; 2. Breanna Mathes, FARM, 5:43.75; 3. Celeste Sansegraw, POT, 5:47.05; 4. Alyson Skiles, POT, 5:47.68; 5. Camryn Basler, VC, 5:49.05; 6. Sydney Cash, WC, 6:00.05; 7. Nicole Valle, VC, 6:10.75; 8. Natilie Stricklin, AV, 6:12.35
3200 – 1. Breanna Mathes, FARM, 12:15.01; 2. Kristina Ramos, FARM, 12:18.18; 3. Celeste Sansegraw, POT, 12:42.81; 4. Alyson Skiles, POT, 12:48.18; 5. Erica Standefer, AV, 12:51.31; 6. Cylie Carlson, SG, 12:53.28; 7. Emma Dettmer, AV, 12:56.81; 8. Sydney Cash, WC, 13:44.21
4x100 – 1. Farmington, 52.68; 2. North County, 52.88; 3. Central, 53.85; 4. Potosi, 56.28; 5. Valle Catholic, 57.35; 6. Ste. Genevieve, 57.68; 7. Arcadia Valley, 1:01.22
4x200 – 1. Farmington, 1:51.36; 2. Central, 1:53.63; 3. Valle Catholic, 1:55.83; 4. Arcadia Valley, 1:58.59; 5. Potosi, 2:00.19; 6. North County, 2:01.23; 7. Ste. Genevieve, 2:02.49
4x400 – 1. Farmington, 4:13.79; 2. Ste. Genevieve, 4:19.66; 3. Valle Catholic, 4:24.23; 4. Potosi, 4:33.83; 5. Central, 4:39.53; 6. North County, 4:53.09
4x800 – 1. Farmington, 10:25.43; 2. Potosi, 10:28.15; 3. Valle Catholic, 10:36.25; 4. Ste. Genevieve, 10:55.68; 5. Arcadia Valley, 11:03.51; 6. North County 11:33.35; 7. Fredericktown, 12:42.58
110 Hurdles – 1. Megan Aubuchon, SG, 15.12; 2. Anita McCaul, POT, 16.72; 3. Maci Reynolds, SG, 16.89; 4. Avery Johnson, CEN, 17.85; 5. Carissa Cassimatis, FARM, 17.89; 6. Kenleigh Lange, NC, 18.45; 7. Brianna Eaves, FARM, 19.17; 8. Alyssa Glanzer, AV, 19.92
300 Hurdles – 1. Megan Aubuchon, SG, 46.35; 2. Maci Reynolds, SG, 48.62; 3. Annie McCaul, POT, 50.28; 4. Carissa Cassimatis, FARM, 50.85; 5. Avery Johnson, CEN, 51.18; 6. Brianna Eaves, FARM, 53.32; 7. Alyssa Glanzer, AV, 55.11; 8. Karlie Straughan, NC, 55.78
High Jump – 1. Megan Aubuchon, SG, 1.57m; 2. Liberty Coleman, CEN, 1.52m; 3. Alyssa Stacy, FARM, 1:42m; 4. Jade Roth, FARM, 1.37m; 4. Paris Larkin, NC, 1.37m; 4. Ella Bertram, VC, 1.37m; 4. Sydney Cash, WC, 1.37m; 8. Macy Kamler, NC, 1.27m; 8. Madalyn Clabaugh, WC, 1.27m; 9. Ashlyn Klump, VC, 1.27m
Pole Vault – 1. Katelynne Jones, NC, 2.90m; 2. Liberty Coleman, CEN, 2.74m; 3. Kaydence Gibson, POT, 2.44m; 3. Karissa Holst, SG, 2.44m; 5. Gracie Arnold, NC, 2.29m; 5. Courtney Dortch, CEN, 2.29m; 7. Alyssa Stacy, FARM, 2.13m; 8. Katie Kertz, VC, 1.98m
Long Jump – 1. Alivia Simily, WC, 4.58m; 2. Courtney Swink, FARM, 4.56m; 3. Paris Larkin, NC, 4.49m; 4. Hailey Weibrecht, VC, 4.44m; 5. Michelle Whitaker, POT, 4.43m; 6. Trinity Russell, AV, 4.37m; 7. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 4.36m; 8. Lauren Obenauer, FARM, 4.33m
Triple Jump – 1. Alivia Simily, WC, 9.64m; 2. Hailey Weibrecht, VC, 9.48m; 3. Michelle Whitaker, POT, 9.25m; 4. Lauren Obenauer, FARM, 9.14m; 5. Mackenzie Whitwell, NC, 8.93m; 6. Jade Roth, FARM, 8.85m; 7. Jamison Kemper, SG, 8.76m; 8. Nevaeh Dailey, CEN, 8.70m
Discus – 1. Kalie Thompson, POT, 30.73m; 2. Maggie Myracle, SG, 29.58m; 3. Sloane Elam, FARM, 28.82m; 4. Julie Turnbough, FRED, 27.83m; 5. Lana Kemper, SG, 24.38m; 6. Ella Bertram, VC, 23.14m; 7. Karli McFarland, CEN, 23.08; 8. Addison Waller-Brenneke, FARM, 22.86m
Shot Put – 1. Ella Bertram, VC, 10.42m; 2. Kiley Moon, FARM, 9.97m; 3. Etta Heller, SG, 9.73m; 4. Jamison Kemper, SG, 9.27m; 5. Sloane Elam, FARM, 9.10m; 6. Brianna Hibbits, VC, 8.74m; 7. Kami Politte, POT, 8.52m; 8. Emily McClure, NC, 8.25m
Javelin – 1. Marysa Flieg, SG, 40.51m; 2. Jocelyn Cunningham, FARM, 35.88m; 3. Sloane Elam, FARM, 32.61m; 4. Ella Bertram, VC, 29.53m; 5. Liberty Coleman, CEN, 29.07m; 6. Chloe Finley, POT, 28.63m; 7. Hope Miner, POT, 27.43m; 8. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 27.21m
Boys Event Results:
100 – 1. Luke McClure, VC, 11.52; 2. Cory Stoll, VC, 11.59; 3. Daunivan Welch, FARM, 11.82; 4. Dreston Hoffman, NC, 12.05; 5. Jordan Borseth, VC, 12.15; 6. Noah Winch, WC, 12.25; 7. Austin McBride, SG, 12.26; 8. Logan Wallen, FARM, 12.35
200 – 1. Luke McClure, VC, 23.05; 2. Cory Stoll, VC, 23.41; 3. Jordan Borseth, NC, 23.75; 4. Charles Bockenkamp, CEN, 24.08; 5. Dreston Hoffman, NC, 24.21; 6. Patrick Sikes, FRED, 24.98; 7. Noah Winch, WC, 25.16; 8. Logan Wallen, FARM, 25.25
400 – 1. Will Jarvis, POT, 52.43; 2. Jordan Borseth, NC, 52.46; 3. Mitchell Meyer, VC, 53.16; 4. Isaiah Robinson, FARM, 53.30; 5. Josiah Lantz, AV, 53.93; 6. Braden Coleman, VC, 55.60; 7. Corey Simmons, SG, 56.16; 8. Mason Currington, FARM, 56.23
800 – 1. Gavin Hunt, FARM, 2:05.24; 2. Coby Gilbert, NC, 2:06.54; 3. Levi Wiegand, SG, 2:06.64; 4. Evan Fuller, FARM, 2:07.54; 5. Will Jarvis, POT, 2:08.20; 6. Josef Flieg, VC, 2:09.84; 7. Caden Dettmer, AV, 2:10.31; 8. Josh Hoog, VC, 2:14.15
1600 – 1. Taylen Bader, SG, 4:42.03; 2. Adam Perry, FARM, 4:42.23; 3. Peter Roth, VC, 4:45.76; 4. Gavin Roth, FARM, 4:49.53; 5. Ezekiel Sisk, POT, 4:49.79; 6. Nathan St. Clair, 5:00.66; 7. Coby Gilbert, NC, 5:01.72; 8. Tanner Gibson, POT, 5:07.02
3200 – 1. Adam Perry, FARM, 10:13.81; 2. Devin St. Clair, SG, 10:16.98; 3. Stone Gill, AV, 10:17.31; 4. Ezekiel Sisk, POT, 10:18.08; 5. Peter Roth, VC, 10:27.44; 6. Ethan Anderson, FARM, 10:30.14; 7. Jackson Leeds, NC, 10:36.34; 8. Mason Gegg, SG, 10:37.71
110 Hurdles – 1. Patrick Sikes, FRED, 15.99; 2. Charles Bockenkamp, CEN, 17.16; 3. Sam Drury, VC, 18.26; 4. Bryce Kathcart, FARM, 18.38; 5. Parker Dickinson, FARM, 18.62; 6. Landon Sprous, POT, 18.69; 7. Bobby Lawson, NC, 18.79; 8. Jordan Bales, VC, 19.76
300 Hurdles – 1. Charles Bockenkamp, CEN, 42.14; 2. Patrick Sikes, FRED, 43.31; 3. Jordan Bales, VC, 43.47; 4. Daunivan Welch, FARM, 43.94; 5. Landon Sprous, POT, 44.81; 6. Dawson Couch, AV, 45.14; 7. Parker Dickinson, FARM, 45.27; 8. Sam Drury, VC, 45.37
4x100 – 1. Valle Catholic, 44.73; 2. Farmington, 47.13; 3. Central, 47.39; 4. North County, 47.86; 5. Potosi, 48.83; 6. Ste. Genevieve, 48.99
4x200 – 1. North County, 1:36.10; 2. Valle Catholic, 1:36.43; 3. Central, 1:37.47; 4. Farmington, 1:38.23; 5. Potosi, 1:39.80; 6. Fredericktown, 1:42.03; 7. Ste. Genevieve, 1:46.80
4x400 – 1. Valle Catholic, 3:33.90; 2. Farmington, 3:35.73; 3. Potosi, 3:36.86; 4. North County, 3:52.99
4x800 – 1. Ste. Genevieve, 8:22.87; 2. Farmington, 8:24.17; 3. Valle Catholic, 8:36.50; 4. Potosi, 8:49.83; 5. Arcadia Valley, 8:55.30; 6. North County, 9:37.76; 7. Fredericktown, 10:32.43
High Jump – 1. Ralph Salinas, AV, 1.83m; 2. Mark Heine, FRED, 1.73m; 3. Brandon Santiago, POT, 1.68m; 4. Sam Drury, VC, 1.68m; 5. Luke Brabham, POT, 1.63m; 6. Caden Casey, CEN, 1.63m; 7. Ethan Gammon, CEN, 1.63m; 8. Landon Ray, NC, 1.63m
Pole Vault – 1. Oliver Robinson, CEN, 3.96m; 2. Hunter Pirtle, CEN, 3.66m; 3. Triston Miller, NC, 3.51m; 4. Raymond Morrow, FARM, 3.35m; 4. Austin McBride, SG, 3.35m; 6. Eli Fallert, VC, 3.05m; 7. Ethan Ogden, SG, 3.05m; 8. Samuel Paul, NC, 2.90m
Long Jump – 1. Daunivan Welch, FARM, 6.57m; 2. Cory Stoll, VC, 6.29m; 3. Ethan Gammon, CEN, 5.96m; 4. Isaiah Robinson, FARM, 5.74m; 5. Bryce Giesler, VC, 5.59m; 6. Nicolas Dante, NC, 5.51m; 7. Kannon Harlow, CEN, 5.47m; 7. Dawson Couch, AV, 5.47m
Triple Jump – 1. Daunivan Welch, FARM, 12.29m; 2. Dreston Hoffman, NC, 11.99m; 3. Mitchell Meyer, VC, 11.73m; 4. Isaiah Robinson, FARM, 11.63m; 5. Caden Casey, CEN, 11.48m; 6. Ethan Gammon, CEN, 11.40m; 7. Carson Saunders, POT, 11.34m; 8. Jaden Kanan, POT, 11.20m
Discus – 1. Brayden Isgriggs, POT, 44.58m; 2. Marshall Long, FRED, 42.46m; 3. Payden Allen, NC, 38.40m; 4. Austin McBride, SG, 36.18m; 5. Wyatt Valentine, POT, 29.05m; 6. Grant Eaton, NC, 28.15m; 7. Tyler Williams, FARM, 27.99m; 8. Logan Murray, CEN, 27.81m
Shot Put – 1. Brayden Isgriggs, POT, 12.95m; 2. Marshall Long, FRED, 11.79m; 3. Christian Haney, FARM, 11.63m; 4. Isaac Gaugel, NC, 11.31m; 5. A’Mondre McCaul, POT, 11.25m; 6. Dale Propst, SG, 10.98m; 7. Gabriel Wagganer, CEN, 10.66m; 8. Austin McBride, SG, 10.53m
Javelin – 1. Bryce Giesler, VC, 44.62m; 2. Tyler Williams, FARM, 42.17m; 3. Wyatt Valentine, POT, 41.16m; 4. Isaac Gaugel, NC, 39.82m; 5. A’Mondre Hill, POT, 39.42m; 6. Colton Bess, CEN, 39.09m; 7. Levi Gervacio, FARM, 38.73m; 8. Gabriel Wagganer, CEN, 36.93m