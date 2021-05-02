Knights earn MAAA track and field sweep

Layton emerged as the fastest girl on the track at her first varsity conference meet by posting a 13.35 in the 100 and 27.56 in the 200 for an AV program regarded more for its distance prowess.

The top speedster among boys was Valle Catholic junior Luke McClure, whose times of 11.52 and 23.05 crowned a pair of 1-2 efforts with senior teammate Cory Stoll.

The Warriors had a second relay triumph in the 4x100 – finishing just 0.02 seconds shy of a school record – while running second in the 4x200. Bryce Giesler (44.62m) unleashed the top javelin throw.

Stoll notched a third runner-up effort for himself in the long jump, and Valle picked up third-place results from Peter Roth in the 1600, Jordan Bales and Sam Drury in hurdles and Meyer in the 400 and triple jumps.

The Potosi girls were paced by sophomore Kalie Thompson with a discus victory while finishing eight points ahead of Ste. Genevieve for second in the team standings.

Annie McCaul compiled 25 points among the top four in four separate events. Her highest place was second in the 100-meter hurdles.