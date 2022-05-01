Knights win 14 events for MAAA track sweep

FARMINGTON – Two clutch sprints by freshman anchor Kaeson McClain, about 30 minutes apart, further solidified an already strong MAAA meet for Farmington on Friday.

The Knights secured top honors in all four boys relays, and the girls proved even more dominant overall during another conference track and field sweep at their home venue.

Farmington pocketed 14 event victories amid pleasant weather conditions, aside from a few sprinkles, and claimed its 14th girls title and 11th boys crown within the last 15 years.

Potosi was runner-up on the boys side with Ste. Genevieve in third place, and the Knights enjoyed an 81-point margin of victory over the Ste. Genevieve girls with Potosi edging North County for third.

The Knights spread the wealth among its deep roster of distance runners, as senior Gavin Hunt outlasted the competition in the boys’ 3200.

Mason Currington charged ahead in the 800, and Evan Fuller made a move on the final lap to grab the 1600 championship with Hunt in third.

While the Farmington boys dominated the two longest relays, McClain sealed the 4x100 by a just four hundredths of a second in a sprint to the line with Central standout Charles Bockenkamp.

In a duel between two of the premier long jumpers in the region, Knights senior Daunivan Welch took the win over Central star Hakin Liddell.

Four key second-place results – Logan Wallen in the 100, Bryson Logan in the 300-meter hurdles, Tyler Williams in the javelin throw and Jake Bishop in the triple jump – helped Farmington compile 187 points.

The Knights received 191 ½ points from their girls, including 36 by senior Emma Gerstner, and capitalized on strong distance running plus a crowning achievement from high jumper Jade Roth.

Gerstner swept the long and triple jumps while West County junior Alivia Simily finished second and Farmington teammate Courtney Swink landed third in both events.

Arcadia Valley junior Sammi Layton punctuated her steady climb back from illness this season to claim victories in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, just ahead of Gerstner in her quest to sweep four events.

Roth atoned for a disappointing Simpson Relays meet at home less than three weeks earlier with authority by twice breaking her personal high jump record on consecutive attempts.

Her previous best of 5 feet, 1 inch was enough to edge Hannah Holdman of North County and all-around Fredericktown star Linley Rehkop, but Roth followed by also clearing 5-2 and 5-3.

Alayna Sparr, the reigning MAAA cross country champion, secured the 1600 title, and also joined Chloe Wood, Brooke-lyn Forman and Lilly Earley for an opening 4x800 triumph in just a shade above 10 minutes.

Farmington girls took first in the 4x200 and second in the 4x400. Earley ran second fastest during the individual 400, and Breanna Mathes crossed third in the 1600 and 3200.

Carissa Cassimatis raced to second in the 300-meter hurdles, and Addison Waller-Brenneke was runner-up for the Knights in the discus throw.

Ste. Genevieve is only a few years removed from having a legendary girls distance squad. The defending Class 3 state champions are now showing flashes of a youthful reload.

Hollyn Zangaro turned a stellar final lap to seize the 3200 title, and fellow freshman Kale Clements motored her way toward a huge 400 win at 59.40 seconds that included five seniors among the top eight.

Senior Abby Moore strengthened the Dragons by taking first in the 800 and second in the 1600. She also anchored a runner-up 4x800 and champion 4x400 relay.

Corey Simmons earned the lone victory for the Ste. Genevieve boys by clipping Valle Catholic speedster Luke McClure at the line in the 200 after settling for eighth in the 100.

The Dragons enjoyed several runner-up efforts, however, from Devin St. Clair (1600), Ashton Irwin (pole vault), Kaden Flye (high jump), Austin McBride (discus) and their 4x200 crew.

Potosi produced three boys event winners, including a promising 1-2 finish by Landon Sprous and Jarren Cross in the 110-meter hurdles.

Cross later nabbed his own championship in the 300-meter hurdles, and sophomore Luke Brabham used a strong final kick to claim the 400. Ezekiel Sisk was second in the 3200 for the Trojans.

Reigning state medalist Annie McCaul had felt sick throughout the week, and even caught a short nap between events on Friday, but mustered the strength to thrive when needed.

The senior delivered a pair of runaway hurdles victories for the Lady Trojans, and added a couple of third-place runs during the 200 and 4x200 relay for 32 points.

Potosi junior Kalie Thompson continued her remarkable season throwing the discus, earning her ninth victory in 11 meets while taking silver in the other two.

North County put together a strong series of field performances, as three boys became first-time MAAA champions and a familiar face stamped her place atop the pole vault.

Senior Kate Jones nailed her first attempt at 8 ½ feet to secure a conference three-peat while teammate Gracie Arnold and Potosi junior Kaydence Gibson equaled that height on secondary tries.

Jones broke through in her signature event as a freshman, and may have been a four-time winner if not for her sophomore campaign being canceled due to COVID-19.

Andrew Civey, another three-sport athlete for the Raiders, made the switch from baseball this spring and grabbed his initial boys javelin title in only his fifth varsity meet.

Isaac Gaugel was best in the shot put, and freshman Brandon Shrum soared to his breakout victory in the high jump to help North County. Sophomore Brett Forbes threw 8.92 meters in the para shot put.

Arnold scored top-three results in four events to pace the Lady Raiders, anchoring a 4x100 win and 4x200 runner-up challenge against Farmington.

Kamryn Winch was second in the girls shot put while basketball teammate Paris Larkin, who made the final exchange to Arnold in the 4x200, tied for third with Swink in the long jump.

Valle Catholic crowned a double champion as senior Ella Bertram emerged from the javelin and shot put while also stacking up fourth in the discus. Sam Loida powered to second place in the girls’ 800.

Although McClure was edged by Simmons in the boys’ 200, he still generated 34 points for the Warriors by winning the 100 dash and getting second in both the solo 400 and 4x400 relay. Valle Catholic ended up second to Farmington in the 4x800.

The Central boys grabbed two event titles by dominant means from sophomore Kannon Harlow at 13 feet, 6 inches, in the pole vault and Liddell in another big triple jump, plus second place in the exciting 4x100.

Avery Johnson collected top-three runs in both hurdles races for the Lady Rebels, and senior Karlee LaChance grabbed third position in the 400.

Their young 4x100 squad, consisting of Courtney Dortch, Johnson, Allie England and Nevaeh Dailey, finished second overall while establishing a new school record time of 52.48 seconds.

Rehkop placed four times amid one of the more diverse schedules in the MAAA for Fredericktown, including second in the javelin throw and third in the high jump. She was fourth in the packed 100.

Marshall Long provided another boys discus title, and was second in the shot put for the Blackcats.

In addition to the double sprint titles for Layton, AV was lifted by Emma Dettmer placing second in the 3200 and Elena Lara finishing third in the discus.

Caden Dettmer surged to second place in the boys 800 for the Tigers after ending the first of the two laps in fifth.

Bismarck made its conference meet debut since establishing its program. Tanner Martinez led the Indians at sixth place in the boys high jump.

Girls Team Scores:

1. Farmington 191.50; 2. Ste. Genevieve 110.50; 3. Potosi 97; 4. North County 96.50; 5. Valle Catholic 65; 6. Central 61; 7. Arcadia Valley 55; 8. Fredericktown 33; 9. West County 28.50; 10. Bismarck 1

Boys Team Scores:

1. Farmington 187; 2. Potosi 120; 3. Ste. Genevieve 99, 4. North County 87; 5. Central 84; 6. Valle Catholic 73; 7. Fredericktown 36; 8. Arcadia Valley 31; 9. West County 13; 10. Bismarck 3.

Girls Event Results (Top 8):

100 – 1. Sammi Layton, AV, 12.63; 2. Emma Gerstner, FARM, 12.73; 3. Gracie Arnold, NC, 12.77; 4. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 12.82; 5. Nevaeh Dailey, CEN, 12.99; 6. Kylee Hartwick, AV, 13.19; 7. Savannah Jerman, SG, 13.44; 8. Paris Larkin, NC, 13.64

200 – 1. Sammi Layton, AV, 26.50; 2. Emma Gerstner, FARM, 26.80; 3. Annie McCaul, POT, 27.80; 4. Samyia McCloud, POT, 28.06; 5. Savannah Jerman, SG, 28.28; 9. Calie Allgier, FRED, 28.52; 7. Madison Young, CEN, 29.01; 8. Abby Robbins, FARM, 29.55

400 – 1. Kale Clements, SG, 59.40; 2. Lilly Earley, FARM, 1:02.43; 3. Karlee LaChance, CEN, 1:04.50; 4. Chloe Wood, FARM, 1:04.87; 5. Sydney Cash, WC, 1:05.10; 6. Chloe Webb, NC, 1:06.73; 7. Madison Young, CEN, 1:07.30; 8. Alize Litton, POT, 1:07.76

800 – 1. Abby Moore, SG, 2:27.68; 2. Sam Loida, VC, 2:28.85; 3. Kale Clements, SG, 2:34.15; 4. Alayna Sparr, FARM, 2:35.05; 5. Lilly Earley, FARM, 2:38.91; 6. Alyson Skiles, POT, 2:42.45; 7. Trinity Russell, AV, 2:43.88; 8. Rachel Raynor, CEN, 2:45.85

1600 – 1. Alayna Sparr, FARM, 5:34.83; 2. Abby Moore, SG, 5:39.90; 3. Breanna Mathes, FARM, 5:48.03; 4. Camryn Basler, VC, 5:50.03; 5. Madelyn Griffard, VC, 5:50.53; 6. Sadie Greminger, SG, 5:57.56; 7. Celeste Sansegraw, POT, 6:01.13; 8. Carlee Moss, POT, 6:17.56

3200 – 1. Hollyn Zangaro, SG, 12:13.84; 2. Emma Dettmer, AV, 12:18.34; 3. Breanna Mathes, FARM, 12:24.37; 4. Brooke-lyn Forman, FARM, 12:24.70; 5. Celeste Sansegraw, POT, 12:58.14; 6. Camryn Basler, VC, 13:04.44; 7. Alyson Skiles, POT, 13:49.50; 8. Sophia Fritsch, SG, 14:10.37

100 Hurdles – 1. Annie McCaul, POT, 16.06; 2. Avery Johnson, CEN, 17.42; 3. Carissa Cassimatis, FARM, 17.72; 4. Kenleigh Lange, NC, 17.82; 5. Kayden Huck, SG, 17.92; 6. Brianna Eaves, FARM, 18.32; 7. Alyssa Glanzer, AV, 18.82; 8. Madelyn Love, NC, 18.88

300 Hurdles – 1. Annie McCaul, POT, 48.52; 2. Carissa Cassimatis, FARM, 51.12; 3. Avery Johnson, 51.32; 4. Kayden Huck, SG, 51.52; 5. Brianna Eaves, FARM, 51.82; 6. P.J. Reutzel, FRED, 52.32; 7. Alyssa Glanzer, AV, 53.55; 8. Darcey Wright, NC, 54.38

4x100 – 1. North County, 52.42; 2. Central, 52.48; 3. Farmington, 53.02; 4. Potosi, 53.72; 5. Arcadia Valley, 53.85; 6. Fredericktown, 54.35; 7. Valle Catholic, 55.65; 8. Ste. Genevieve, 59.51

4x200 – 1. Farmington, 1:51.79; 2. North County, 1:51.95; 3. Potosi, 1:53.02; 4. Central, 1:53.85; 5. Valle Catholic, 1:58.92; 6. Ste. Genevieve, 2:02.45; 7. Arcadia Valley, 2:02.69; 8. Bismarck, 2:26.15

4x400 – 1. Ste. Genevieve, 4:17.93; 2. Farmington, 4:19.20; 3. Valle Catholic 4:28.50; 4. Central, 4:35.30; 5. North County, 4:38.07; 6. Potosi, 4:46.10; 7. Arcadia Valley, 5:11.46

4x800 – 1. Farmington, 10:00.27; 2. Ste. Genevieve, 10:08.13; 3. Valle Catholic, 10:43.56; 4. Potosi, 10:45.20; 5. Central, 11:01.30; 6. West County, 11:17.63; 7. North County, 11:40.27

High Jump – 1. Jade Roth, FARM, 1.60m; 2. Hannah Holdman, NC, 1.43m; 3. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 1.43m; 4. Madalyn Clabaugh, WC, 1.37m; 5. Ava Cooper, FARM, 1.37m; 6. Ava Robart, POT, 1.32m; 7. Terra Fenwick, NC, 1.32; 8. Alli Francis, FRED, 1.32m

Pole Vault – 1. Kate Jones, NC, 2.59m; 2. Gracie Arnold, NC, 2.59m; 3. Kaydence Gibson, POT, 2.59m; 4. Courtney Dortch, CEN, 2.44m; 5. Alyssa Stacy, FARM, 2.29m; 6. Savannah Kofron, FARM, 2.29m; 7. Vipharadee Srivhien, SG, 1.83m; 8. Madalyn Clabaugh, WC, 1.83m; 8. Brianna Mitchell, SG, 1.83m

Long Jump – 1. Emma Gerstner, FARM, 5.08m; 2. Alivia Simily, WC, 4.88m; 3. Courtney Swink, FARM, 4.47m; 3. Paris Larkin, NC, 4.47m; 5. Trinity Russell, AV, 4.33m; 5. McKayla Randall, POT, 4.31m; 7. Nevaeh Dailey, CEN, 4.20m; 8. Samyia McCloud, POT, 4.13m

Triple Jump – 1. Emma Gerstner, FARM, 10.58m; 2. Alivia Simily, WC, 10.17m; 3. Courtney Swink, FARM, 9.42m; 4. Mackenzie Whitwell, NC, 9.05m; 5. P.J. Reutzel, FRED, 8.74m; 6. Nevaeh Dailey, CEN, 8.69m; 7. McKayla Randall, POT, 8.52m; 8. Lexi Warren, SG, 8.17m

Discus – 1. Kalie Thompson, POT, 33.39m; 2. Addison Waller-Brenneke, FARM, 32.57m; 3. Elena Lara, AV, 27.33m; 4. Ella Bertram, VC, 26.75m; 5. Karlee Crump, NC, 25.77; 6. Lana Kemper, SG, 25.64m; 7. Kamryn Winch, NC, 25.55m; 8. Maggie Myracle, SG, 23.58m

Shot Put – 1. Ella Bertram, VC, 10:59m; 2. Kamryn Winch, NC, 10.30m; 3. Etta Heller, SG, 10.04m; 4. Nora Henry, POT, 9.70m; 5. Blaire Miller, POT, 9.09m; 6. Shelby Bowling, FARM, 9.02m; 7. Brianna Hibbits, VC, 8.95m; 8. Mackenzie Hogenmiller, SG, 8.69m

Javelin – 1. Ella Bertram, VC, 36.30m; 2. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 34.93m; 3. Alissa Grass, SG, 32.16m; 4. Kayden Huck, SG, 31.97m; 5. Avery Graham, FARM, 30.58m; 6. Grace Duncan, FARM, 30.12m; 7. Memory Raker, NC, 26.72m; 8. Mary Flowers, NC, 26.61m

Boys Event Results (Top 8):

100 – 1. Luke McClure, VC, 11.75; 2. Logan Wallen, FARM, 11.88; 3. Kaden Flye, SG, 11.90; 4. Chasten Horton, WC, 11.91; 5. Robert Petty, CEN, 11.93; 6. Kaesen McClain, FARM, 11.95; 7. Carter Cheaney, FRED, 11.98; 8. Corey Simmons, SG, 12.01

200 – 1. Corey Simmons, SG, 23.35; 2. Luke McClure, VC, 23.48; 3. Chasten Horton, WC, 23.84; 4. Austin McBride, SG, 23.85; 5. Gaige Joplin, NC, 23.95; 6. Logan Wallen, FARM, 23.97; 7. Robert Petty, CEN, 24.16; 8. Carter Cheaney, FRED, 24.19

400 – 1. Luke Brabham, POT, 52.21; 2. Luke McClure, VC, 52.41; 3. Drew Felker, FARM, 52.78; 4. Caden Mungle, FARM, 53.81; 5. Carter Whitley, POT, 54.61; 6. Daniel Gantz, NC, 55.61; 7. Brandon Shrum, NC, 55.93; 8. Sam Erbland, AV, 56.01

800 – 1. Mason Currington, FARM, 2:06.14; 2. Caden Dettmer, AV, 2:06.80; 3. Drew Felker, FARM, 2:07.74; 4. Levi Wiegand, SG, 2:08.04; 5. Joshua Fallert, VC, 2:09.70; 6. Jaden Kanan, POT, 2:21.67; 7. Garrett Hale, POT, 2:15.27; 8. Peter Roth, VC, 2:21.74

1600 – 1. Evan Fuller, FARM, 4:37.27; 2. Nathan St. Clair, SG, 4:38.21; 3. Gavin Hunt, FARM, 4:40.11; 4. Ezekiel Sisk, POT, 4:51.77; 5. Peter Roth, VC, 4:54.61; 6. Jackson Leeds, NC, 4:55.67; 7. Garrett Hale, POT, 5:04.10; 8. Mason Gegg, SG, 5:14.64

3200 – 1. Gavin Hunt, FARM, 10:20.03; 2. Ezekiel Sisk, POT, 10:26.07; 3. Evan Fuller, FARM, 10:27.27; 4. Nathan St. Clair, SG, 10:58.97; 5. Jackson Leeds, NC, 11:03.46; 6. Alex Smith, POT, 11:11.00; 7. Kirk Strange, AV, 11:28.43; 8. Peter Roth, VC, 11:29.70

110 Hurdles – 1. Landon Sprous, POT, 16.31; 2. Jarren Cross, POT, 16.51; 3. Charles Bockenkamp, CEN, 16.58; 4. Parker Dickinson, FARM, 17.38; 5. Gabe Giuliani, FARM, 17.78; 6. Lane Sikes, FRED, 18.25; 7. Sam Drury, VC, 18.38; 8. Bobby Lawson, NC, 18.48

300 Hurdles – 1. Jarren Cross, POT, 42.62; 2. Bryson Logan, FARM, 42.96; 3. Lane Sikes, FRED, 44.99; 4. Devin Flye, SG, 45.13; 5. Charles Bockenkamp, CEN, 45.62; 6. Jayce Bales, VC, 46.20; 7. Samuel Woodson, FARM, 46.86; 8. Ethan Ogden, SG, 47.03

4x100 – 1. Farmington, 45.33; 2. Central, 45.37; 3. North County, 46.03; 4. Fredericktown, 46.80; 5. Arcadia Valley, 46.99; 6. Potosi, 47.57; 7. Valle Catholic, 47.87; 8. Ste. Genevieve, 50.60

4x200 – 1. Farmington, 1:36.02; 2. Ste. Genevieve, 1:36.31; 3. Central, 1:36.64; 4. North County, 1:37.59; 5. Potosi, 1:39.04; 6. Valle Catholic, 1:04.02; 7. Arcadia Valley, 2:06.42

4x400 – 1. Farmington, 3:32.39; 2. Valle Catholic, 3:39.46; 3. Potosi, 3:43.13; 4. Ste. Genevieve, 3:46.56; 5. North County, 3:57.43

4x800 – 1. Farmington, 8:24.05; 2. Valle Catholic, 8:40.95; 3. Potosi, 8:40.98; 4. Ste. Genevieve, 8:47.65; 5. Arcadia Valley, 9:06.18; 6. Central, 9:44.48; 7. North County, 9:58.18

High Jump – 1. Brandon Shrum, NC, 1.83m; 2. Kaden Flye, SG, 1.83m; 3. Caden Casey, CEN, 1.78m; 4. Ralph Salinas, AV, 1.73m; 5. Luke Brabham, POT, 1.73m; 6. Tanner Martinez, BIS, 1.73m; 7. Carter Whitley, POT, 1.68m; 8. Mark Heine, FRED, 1.68m

Pole Vault – 1. Kannon Harlow, CEN, 4.12m; 2. Ashton Irwin, SG, 3.51m; 3. Hunter Pirtle, CEN, 3.51m; 4. Ethan Odgen, SG, 3.05m; 5. Brady Williams, POT, 2.90m; 6. Wyatt Scott, FARM, 2.90m; 7. Ashton Goad, NC, 2.75m; 8. Eli Fallert, VC, 2.59m

Long Jump – 1. Daunivan Welch, FARM, 6.21m; 2. Hakin Liddell, CEN, 6:02m; 3. Kannon Harlow, CEN, 5.99m; 4. Jake Bishop, FARM, 5.91m; 5. Ralph Salinas, AV, 5.70m; 6. Jaden Kanan, POT, 5.41m; 7. Carson Saunders, POT, 5.37m; 8. Sam Erbland, AV, 5.07m

Triple Jump – 1. Hakin Liddell, CEN, 13.23m; 2. Jake Bishop, FARM, 12.42m; 3. Daunivan Welch, FARM, 11.84m; 4. Carson Saunders, POT, 11.29m; 5. Jaden Kanan, POT, 11.16m; 6. Caden Casey, CEN, 11.12m; 7. Chasten Horton, WC, 10.94m; 8. Jake Flowers, NC, 10.83m

Discus – 1. Marshall Long, FRED, 45.39m; 2. Austin McBride, SG, 42.38m; 3. Zavier Winton, NC, 39.34m; 4. Nate Robinson, POT, 37.77m; 5. Mason Lay, NC, 35.65m; 6. Robert Mayfield, POT, 35.50m; 7. Nathan Johnson, SG, 31.70m; 8. Christian Haney, FARM, 31.16m

Shot Put – 1. Isaac Gaugel, NC, 13.82m; 2. Marshall Long, FRED, 12.90m; 3. Jake Flowers, NC, 12.60m; 4. Jaden Oyler, FARM, 12.09m; 5. Christian Haney, FARM, 12.05m; 6. August Palmer, VC, 12.00m; 7. Logan Murray, CEN, 11.47m; 8. Robert Mayfield, POT, 11.39m

Javelin – 1. Andrew Civey, NC, 49.89m; 2. Tyler Williams, FARM, 47.44m; 3. Eli Fallert, VC, 44.52m; 4. Jacob Diediker, FARM, 43.29m; 5. Jake Flowers, NC, 39.29m; 6. Robert Mayfield, POT, 38.97m; 7. Dalton McBride, SG, 37.96m; 8. August Palmer, VC, 36.13m

Para Shot Put – 1. Brett Forbes, NC, 8.92m

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.