North County High School senior Kenleigh Lange recently signed to continue her education and run for the track and field program at Mineral Area College, where she plans to pursue a career in Elementary Education. Lange placed fourth in the MAAA conference 100-meter hurdles last season, and currently competes in both hurdles disciplines plus the 4x100 and 4x200 relays for the Lady Raiders. She was also the starting setter for the North County volleyball team last fall. Also seated are her mother Erin Lange and father Dave Lange. Standing, from left, are North County assistant coach Erica Nettles, sister Taylah Lange, North County assistant coach Cory Dicus, Mineral Area head track and field coach Steve Davis and sister Cambreigh Lange.