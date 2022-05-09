Laut going distance for MAC

Fredericktown High School senior Ava Laut recently signed to run for the cross country and track and field programs while continuing her education at Mineral Area College. Laut qualified for the Class 3 state cross country meet last fall, and holds the FHS girls team record at 21 minutes, 50 seconds. She is seated alongside her mother Michelle Laut. Standing, from left, are Fredericktown cross country coach Joe Garrity and Mineral Area head cross country and track and field coach Steve Davis.