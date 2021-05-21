Layton places ninth in 200 at state

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Sammi Layton established two personal bests on the biggest stage, and nearly nabbed a state medal for her efforts on Friday.

The speedy Arcadia Valley sophomore faced her toughest competition yet at the MSHSAA Class 2 track and field championship meet at Jefferson City High School.

Layton had the top showing in five events where MAAA athletes were involved, placing ninth overall in the 200-meter dash. Her time of 26.66 missed the podium by only 0.07 seconds.

Layton, the reigning MAAA champion in two sprint events, began the day finishing sixth in her heat and 12th overall in the 100-meter dash. Her mark of 12.96 seconds likewise set a personal standard.

Arcadia Valley qualified two runners for the 3200. Stone Gill (10:40.34) placed 12th in the boys race as a freshman while Emma Dettmer (13:13.09) took 14th in the girls contest.

Sydney Cash (5:57.97), the lone West County athlete at the meet, crossed the line 16th in the girls 1600.

