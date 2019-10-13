POTOSI – Brett Lynch missed the entire October stretch of last year’s cross country season, negating any hope of competing in conference, district or potential state races.
The Potosi senior returned to his home course on Saturday morning with a healthy fury, and claimed top honors in the MAAA portion of the larger Potosi Invitational meet.
Lynch completed his run at 17:27 for a 19-second margin over his nearest conference competitor, and easily topped the winning time of 18:02 posted last fall by teammate Darren Reese.
Farmington repeated its sweep of MAAA team supremacy despite being without leading runner Collin Holifield, and celebrated another individual champion on the girls’ side.
Sophomore Breanna Mathes (20:08) trimmed a full 90 seconds from her freshman effort, and scored her second straight victory at Potosi City Park for the Knights.
She needed all of that improvement to become the first back-to-back MAAA winner since current NCAA all-American and Arkansas senior Taylor Werner won four straight times for Ste. Genevieve.
Potosi senior Kayley Heeter (20:09) significantly narrowed the gap down the final hill and around to the finishing sprint before securing a runner-up result after placing sixth last year.
Athletes faced their coldest conditions so far this fall with temperatures staying in the mid-to-upper 40s amid an occasional light breeze. Rain on Thursday and early Friday served to soften the course.
But nothing would hinder the Jefferson City boys squad from posting a perfect score of 15 in the overall standings as their top five runners bolted across the finish line in succession.
Thomas Roehl (16:51) set the winning pace for the Jays, followed by Dawson Schulte (17:12), Blake Conrad (17:16), Blaine Smallwood (17:16) and Patrick Malone (17:19).
Steelville junior Ty Merseal (17:25) and Notre Dame senior Clayton Eftink (17:27) were next ahead of Lynch, who finished eighth among the entire field.
The four best times in varsity girls action all belonged to MAAA runners. Farmington sophomore Alayna Sparr (20:29) placed third with West County freshman Alivia Simily (20:31) right on her heels in fourth.
All-conference medals were awarded to 12 athletes in each gender division. The Knights hauled away nine of them, including six from their girls squad.
Mathes and Sparr were joined in that group by 8th-grader Aiden Moriarty (21:10), sophomore Kristina Ramos (21:14), senior Kassandra Ramos (21:54) and sophomore Brianna Eaves (22:10).
Freshman Celeste Sancegraw (20:34) and junior Hallie Portell (22:14) also made the all-MAAA cut for Potosi, as did Sydney Cash (21:41) and Kara Hovick (22:06) of West County.
Kingston sophomore Noah Estes (17:46) put the rest of the conference on notice with his second-place MAAA boys performance, edging North County standout Coby Gilbert (17:46) by a couple of steps.
You have free articles remaining.
Estes claimed a race victory about two weeks ago at Bourbon, and delivered the highest conference standard in the brief history of the Cougars' program against tougher competition on Saturday.
Brayden Mullins (17:51) of Fredericktown edged Farmington leader Alex Green (17:51) on a final sprint for fourth position in the MAAA while beating his runner-up time of last year by 33 seconds.
Rounding out the boys’ all-conference honors were: sixth-place Farmington senior Thomas Lee (17:53), Ste. Genevieve junior Devin St. Clair (17:54), West County senior Cody Moore (18:02), Potosi sophomore David Coroama (18:02), Farmington sophomore Gavin Hunt (18:10), North County junior Jordan Borseth (18:18) and Ste. Genevieve sophomore Mason Gegg (18:26).
The Farmington boys totaled 49 conference points compared to 53 for Potosi, and were bolstered by fourth and fifth runners Adam Perry (18:31) and Logan Fuchs (19:46).
Tanner Martinez (18:47) of Bismarck recorded the fastest time by an MAAA freshman.
Arcadia sophomore Caden Dettmer (18:57) and senior Erica Standefer (23:42) notched the top results for their respective squads.
The varsity races included 101 boys and 80 girls.
Girls Team Scores:
1. Farmington 34; 2. Potosi 60; 3. Notre Dame 65; 4. Jefferson City 86; 5. Pacific 123; 6. St. Pius 157; 7. Arcadia Valley 212; 8. North County 239; 9. Valle Catholic 249.
Boys Team Scores:
1. Jefferson City 15; 2. Steelville 85; 3. Notre Dame 115; 4. Farmington 124; 5. Potosi 134; 6. Pacific 174; 7. North County 198; 8. Fredericktown 210; 9. West County 241; 10. Arcadia Valley 245; 11. Windsor 256; 12. Valle Catholic 297; 13. Grandview 368.
All-MAAA girls:
1. Breanna Mathes, FARM, 20:08.16; 2. Kayley Heeter, POT, 20:09.36; 3. Alayna Sparr, FARM, 20:29.26; 4. Alivia Simily, WC, 20:31.80; 5. Celeste Sancegraw, POT, 20:34.53; 6. Aiden Moriarty, FARM, 21:10.20; 7. Kristina Ramos, FARM, 21:14.68; 8. Sydney Cash, WC, 21:41.64; 9. Kassandra Ramos, FARM, 21:54.64; 10. Kara Hovick, WC, 22:06.10; 11. Brianna Eaves, FARM, 22:10.17; 12. Hallie Portell, POT, 22:14.81
All-MAAA boys:
1. Brett Lynch, POT, 17:27.56; 2. Noah Estes, KING, 17:46.51; 3. Coby Gilbert, NC, 17:46.99; 4. Brayden Mullins, FRED, 17:51.46; 5. Alex Green, FARM, 17:51.78; 6. Thomas Lee, FARM, 17:53.51; 7. Devin St. Clair, SG, 17:54.99; 8. Cody Moore, WC, 18:02.53; 9. David Coroama, POT, 18:02.75; 10. Gavin Hunt, FARM, 18:10.29; 11. Jordan Borseth, NC, 18:18.64; 12. Mason Gegg, SG, 18:26.04
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.