Jefferson High School graduate Jess Blankenship recently signed to join the track and field and cross country programs while continuing his education at Mineral Area College. Blankenship became a double Class 2 all-state relay medalist last month for the Blue Jays. He is the son of Derrick and Shelly Blankenship.
MAC adds sprinter Blankenship
