McCaul, Gerstner, Moore, Clements reach state track meet in four events

FESTUS, Mo. – Several athletes who narrowly missed the medal stand at the state track and field meet last season are heading back to Jefferson City with plenty of momentum.

The Central girls broke two school relay records while Ste. Genevieve, Farmington and Potosi each built a solid list of top-four qualifiers during a double sectional meet for Classes 3-4 on Monday.

Competitors from about 45 schools from St. Louis to the Bootheel returned to Festus two days after originally planned, as heavy rain on Saturday morning forced the high-stakes gathering to be postponed.

Potosi senior Annie McCaul, Farmington senior Emma Gerstner and Ste. Genevieve teammates Abby Moore and Kale Clements each earned special distinction by advancing to the the grand stage in four events.

The MAAA conference will be represented in 17 of 19 upcoming girls events for Class 3 after sectional champions were crowned in 10 of them.

McCaul continued her pursuit for multiple medals in a second straight year after again dominating both hurdles races. She also extended her season in the 200 dash and 4x200 relay.

State qualifiers in field action for Potosi were Kalie Thompson, who picked up her 11th discus victory this season, plus Nora Henry in shot put, Ava Robart in high jump and Kaydence Gibson in pole vault.

Samyia McCloud, McKenna Randall and Lauryn Reed joined McCaul on the 4x200, while the 4x800 crew of Alyson Skiles, Carlee Moss, Celeste Sansegraw and Gibson likewise placed third.

Ste. Genevieve will rely heavily on distance specialists during its chase for back-to-back Class 3 titles, as none of last year’s point contributors are part of the current state contingent.

Moore and Clements helped the 4x400 and 4x800 Dragons earn victories on Monday along with relay team members Kayden Huck, Sadie Greminger and Hollyn Zangaro.

Moore scored top honors in the 800, and was second in the 1600 while Clements won the 400 and took third in the 800. Zangaro also advanced during the 3200.

Alissa Grass followed up her district title with another triumph in the javelin for Ste. Genevieve. Huck is still going strong in the high and low hurdles.

Central sophomore Courtney Dortch and freshman Allie England stamped their names to new program records while advancing in the 4x100 and 4x200.

Avery Johnson and Nevaeh Dailey comprised the shorter race that clocked 51.83, while Karlee LaChance and Madison Young punctuated the 4x200 mark of 1:51.63.

Taylor Sharp, Young, England and LaChance also moved on in the 4x400. Dailey sprinted to third place in the 100, and Johnson earned a return appearance in the 100-meter hurdles.

LaChance clinched state bids alongside Young in the individual 400, and nearly qualified a fourth time after landing fifth in the 4x800 with fellow graduate Madison Holmes, Katie Voepel and Rachel Raynor.

Arcadia Valley junior Sammi Layton continued her stellar postseason with another sprinting sweep of the sectional 100 and 200 after achieving those same results in the district round.

Elsewhere in Class 3, Fredericktown junior Linley Rehkop progressed in both the 100 and javelin throw while being eliminated from high jump contention.

Farmington will seek a girls team trophy in Class 4 with qualifiers in eight events. Conference champion Jade Roth cleared 5 feet, 2 inches on her initial attempt to win the sectional high jump and make it back to Jefferson City.

The Knights could not escape the 4x200 cut, but produced strong showings again in three other relays, including victories in the 4x100 and 4x400.

Gerstner was entrenched in those efforts, and also secured third place in the long and triple jumps. She combined forces with Carissa Cassimatis, Courtney Swink and Abby Robbins for an improved 4x100 time, and ran with Chloe Wood, Grace Shuburt and Lilly Earley in the 4x400.

Earley bypassed the solo 400, and still advanced three times to state after crossing second in the 800 and anchoring Alayna Sparr, Brooke-lyn Forman and Wood in the 4x800.

Sparr withdrew from the 3200, where senior classmate Breanna Mathes was fifth overall, after clinching a state berth in the 1600 for Farmington.

The Knights remain vibrant in three boys events. Mason Currington, Evan Fuller, Gavin Hunt and Drew Felker captured first place in the 4x800 and second in the 4x400.

Long jumper Daunivan Welch punched a return ticket to state while Tyler Williams finished just outside the javelin cut. Caden Mungle and Ari Woodson also saw their 400 hopes dashed.

North County freshman Brandon Shrum made a noticeable splash with the best Class 4 sectional high jump of 5 feet, 10 inches. Isaac Gaugel was fifth in the shot put.

Potosi hurdlers Jarren Cross and Landon Sprous survived in separate events, while Ezekiel Sisk qualified twice in the 3200 and 4x800 with Jaden Kanan, Tanner Gibson and Garrett Hale.

Kannon Harlow soared highest in the pole vault for Central after breaking a longstanding school record last week, and Hunter Pirtle secured another state opportunity in third place. Hakin Liddell will appear in the triple jump.

The Ste. Genevieve boys have hopes for Austin McBride in the discus plus its 4x800 quartet of Mason Gegg, Nathan St. Clair, Kaden Flye and Levi Wiegand.

Caden Dettmer finished third in the 800, and Ralph Salinas was fourth in the high jump to keep Arcadia Valley going.

Marshall Long of Fredericktown was eliminated from the discus after notching all-state status last year.

Class 3 Girls:

100 – 1. Sammi Layton, AV, 12.73; 2. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 13.10; 3. Nevaeh Dailey, CEN, 13.21

200 – 1. Sammi Layton, AV, 26.30; 3. Annie McCaul, POT, 26.65

400 – 1. Kale Clements, SG, 59.62; 3. Madison Young, CEN, 1:03.94; 4. Karlee LaChance, CEN, 1:04.07; 8. Cate Newstead-Adams, AV, 1:10.27

800 – 1. Abby Moore, SG, 2:20.81; 3. Kale Clements, SG, 2:29.30

100 Hurdles – 1. Annie McCaul, POT, 15.05; 2. Avery Johnson, CEN, 16.83; 4. Kayden Huck, SG, 16.99

300 Hurdles – 1. Annie McCaul, POT, 46.70; 2. Kayden Huck, SG, 50.89; 5. Avery Johnson, CEN, 52.79

4x400 – 1. Ste. Genevieve (Kayden Huck, Sadie Greminger, Abby Moore, Kale Clements), 4:14.76; 4. Central (Madison Young, Allie England, Taylor Sharp, Karlee LaChance), 4:25.52

4x800 – 1. Ste. Genevieve (Sadie Greminger, Hollyn Zangaro, Kale Clements, Abby Moore), 10:10.69; 3. Potosi (Alyson Skiles, Kaydence Gibson, Carlee Moss, Celeste Sansegraw), 10:38.78; 5. Central (Karlee LaChance, Katie Voepel, Rachel Raynor, Madison Holmes), 11:00.27

Javelin – 1. Alissa Grass, SG, 35.92m; 2. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 32.59m

Discus – 1. Kalie Thompson, POT, 33.92m; 6. Lana Kemper, SG, 25.42m; 7. Elena Lara, AV, 25.00m; ND. Maggie Myracle, SG

1600 – 2. Abby Moore, SG, 5:31.85; 6. Sadie Greminger, SG, 6:01.73

3200 – 3. Hollyn Zangaro, SG, 12:13.19; 5. Emma Dettmer, AV, 12:58.30; 6. Celeste Sansegraw, POT, 13:52.14

4x100 – 3. Central (Courtney Dortch, Avery Johnson, Allie England, Nevaeh Dailey), 51.83

4x200 – 3. Potosi (Samyia McCloud, McKenna Randall, Lauryn Reed, Annie McCaul), 1:50.89; 4. Central (Courtney Dortch, Allie England, Madison Young, Karlee LaChance), 1:51.63

Pole Vault – 3. Kaydence Gibson, POT, 2.43m

Shot Put – 4. Nora Henry, POT, 10.05m; 5. Etta Heller, SG, 10.01m

High Jump – 4. Ava Robart, POT, 1.47m; 6. Linley Rehkop, FRED, 1.37m

Long Jump – 6. McKayla Randall, POT, 4.94m; 8 Calie Allgier, FRED, 4.81m

Class 4 Girls:

High Jump – 1. Jade Roth, FARM, 1.57m

4x100 – 1. Farmington (Carissa Cassimatis, Courtney Swink, Abby Robbins, Emma Gerstner), 50.65

4x400 – 1. Farmington (Chloe Wood, Emma Gerstner, Grace Shuburt, Lilly Earley), 4:09.40

4x800 – 2. Farmington (Chloe Wood, Alayna Sparr, Brooke-lyn Forman, Lilly Earley), 9:43.37

800 – 2. Lilly Earley, FARM, 2:20.85

Triple Jump – 3. Emma Gerstner, FARM, 10.46m

Long Jump – 3. Emma Gerstner, FARM, 5.32m

1600 – 4. Alayna Sparr, FARM, 5:16.91; 7. Aiden Moriarty, FARM, 5:45.66

4x200 – 5. Farmington (Carissa Cassimatis, Courtney Swink, Grace Shuburt, Cheyenne Strohkirch), 1:50.39

3200 – 5. Breanna Mathes, FARM, 11:58.58

200 – 7. Cheyenne Strohkirch, FARM, 28.74

Class 3 Boys:

Pole Vault – 1. Kannon Harlow, CEN, 3.96m; 3. Hunter Pirtle, CEN, 3.65m; 5. Ashton Irwin, SG, 3.35m

800 – 3. Caden Dettmer, AV, 2:05.32

300 Hurdles – 3. Jarren Cross, POT, 42.45

4x800 – 3. Ste. Genevieve (Mason Gegg, Nathan St. Clair, Kaden Flye, Levi Wiegand), 8:35.63; 4. Potosi (Ezekiel Sisk, Jaden Kanan, Tanner Gibson, Garrett Hale), 8:44.04; 6. Arcadia Valley (Caden Dettmer, Dominic Mueller, Dillon Mueller, Stone Gill), 9:04.92

Triple Jump – 3. Hakin Liddell, CEN, 13.16m

Discus – 3. Austin McBride, SG, 42.07m; 5. Marshall Long, FRED, 35.90m

110 Hurdles – 4. Landon Sprous, POT, 15.95; 6. Jarren Cross, POT, 16.44

3200 – 4. Ezekiel Sisk, POT, 10:17.87

High Jump – 4. Ralph Salinas, AV, 1.87m

1600 – 5. Nathan St. Clair, SG, 4:52.18; 7. Andrew Cain, POT, 5:07.26

200 – 6. Corey Simmons, SG, 23.36

400 – 6. Sam Erbland, AV, 53.33; 7. Luke Brabham, POT, 53.39

4x100 – 7. Central (Hakin Liddell, Robert Petty, Charles Bockenkamp, Kannon Harlow), 45.02

4x400 – 7. Potosi (Gage Mosier, Landon Sprous, Carter Whitley, Luke Brabham), 3:47.21

Long Jump – 6. Ralph Salinas, AV, 6.06m 7. Hakin Liddell, CEN, 5.99m

Class 4 Boys:

High Jump – 1. Brandon Shrum, NC, 1.82m

4x400 – 2. Farmington (Mason Currington, Evan Fuller, Gavin Hunt, Drew Felker), 3:29.55

4x800 – 1. Farmington (Mason Currington, Evan Fuller, Gavin Hunt, Drew Felker), 8:04.31

Long Jump – 3. Daunivan Welch, FARM, 6.45m

Javelin – 5. Tyler Williams, FARM, 48.68m

Shot Put – 5. Isaac Gaugel, NC, 13.55m

400 – 6. Caden Mungle, FARM, 52.71; 7. Ari Woodson, FARM, 52.79

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.