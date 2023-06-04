St. Paul Lutheran High School graduate DeVontae Minor recently signed to compete for the track and field program while continuing his education at Mineral Area College. Minor is a multi-time Class 1 state track qualifier as a sprinter, and ranks as the career scoring leader for boys basketball at St. Paul with more than 1,500 points. Also seated are his uncle and St. Paul athletic director Justin Ford, aunt Crystal Ford and aunt Desiree’ Hampton. Standing, from left, are St. Paul head track and field coach Andy Sherrill, assistant coach Andrea McClanahan and Mineral Area head track and field coach Steve Davis.
Minor hits track at Mineral Area
