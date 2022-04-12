 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mueller running miles for Fontbonne

Mueller running miles for Fontbonne
Submitted Photo, AVHS Athletics

Arcadia Valley High School senior Dominic Mueller recently signed a National Letter of Intent to run cross country and continue his education at NCAA Division III program Fontbonne University, located in St. Louis. Mueller helped the Tigers capture fifth place last fall at the Class 2 state championships as a three-time qualifier, and contributed to a district title during his junior season. He is also a member of the AV track and field and basketball teams. Also seated are brother Dillon Mueller and mother Amanda Mueller. Standing, from left, are Arcadia Valley track coaches Aaron Neff and Josh Adams, sister Raelyn Mueller and head cross country and track coach Don Barzowski.

