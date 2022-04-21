Neubrand, Walton set track records

The John Evans Middle School boys track and field team placed first and celebrated two brand new program records at the Ste. Genevieve Invitational meet on April 12. Conner Neubrand, left, posted a time of 24.12 seconds in the 200-meter dash to break the previous mark of 24.3 by Cody Riggs in 2011. Noah Walton, right, clocked 11.61 seconds in the 100-meter dash to surpass a 31-year standard at 11.7 owned by Justin Reed since 1991.