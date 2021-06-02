 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Perry running for Missouri S&T
0 comments

Perry running for Missouri S&T

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Perry running for Missouri S&T
Submitted Photo, FHS Athletics

Farmington High School graduate Adam Perry recently signed a National Letter of Intent to join the cross country and track and field teams as a distance runner for NCAA Division II program Missouri Science and Technology, located in Rolla. Perry won the MAAA cross country individual title last October before qualifying for the state meet, and helped the Knights’ 4x800 relay squad capture a district championship this spring before placing ninth in state competition. Also seated are his father Keith Perry and mother Judy Perry. Standing, from left, are Farmington coaches Shawn Brumfield, Adam Gross, Jordan Stone, Brandon McIntyre and Emily Harris.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How do you prepare if you're unsure whether or not your star player is available?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News