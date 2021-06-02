Perry running for Missouri S&T

Farmington High School graduate Adam Perry recently signed a National Letter of Intent to join the cross country and track and field teams as a distance runner for NCAA Division II program Missouri Science and Technology, located in Rolla. Perry won the MAAA cross country individual title last October before qualifying for the state meet, and helped the Knights’ 4x800 relay squad capture a district championship this spring before placing ninth in state competition. Also seated are his father Keith Perry and mother Judy Perry. Standing, from left, are Farmington coaches Shawn Brumfield, Adam Gross, Jordan Stone, Brandon McIntyre and Emily Harris.